  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Gold Fields Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/02
130.12 ZAR   -3.94%
GOLD FIELDS : Appointment of Gold Fields Chair of the Board and Lead Independent Director
PU
ADRs Close Mostly Lower, Alibaba Trades Actively
DJ
GOLD FIELDS : Names Yunus Suleman as Chairman
MT
Gold Fields : Appointment of Gold Fields Chair of the Board and Lead Independent Director

09/03/2021 | 04:42am EDT
Media releases

Appointment of Gold Fields Chair of the Board and Lead Independent Director
Thursday, 2 September 2021

The Board of Directors of Gold Fields ('Board') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yunus Suleman as the new Chair of the Board of the Company with effect from the 2022 Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), scheduled for 1 June 2022. Mr Suleman will succeed Ms Cheryl Carolus, who will step down at the 2022 AGM, after 7 years as Chair of the Company.

Mr. Suleman was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board on 1 September 2016 and has been Chairman of the Audit Committee since 24 May 2017.

The Board further announces that Mr. Steve Reid had been elected Lead Independent Director of the Board with immediate effect.

Mr. Reid was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board on 1 February 2016 and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee since 13 February 2017.

Gold Fields' Chair, Ms Cheryl Carolus, congratulated Messrs Suleman and Reid with these appointments: 'I am honoured to be handing over the Chair of the Board to someone of the calibre of Mr Suleman, who has been an integral part of the refreshing of the Board in recent years. We also have great comfort in the appointment of Mr Reid, with his unique skill set and knowledge, as Lead Independent Director. Both of these appointments form part of the orderly and timeous transition of the leadership of the Gold Fields Board, following my decision to step down as Chair at the June 2022 AGM,' she said.

The Board paid tribute to Ms Carolus's contributions to and leadership at the Gold Fields Board, which she joined in 2009 and led as Chair from 2013: 'We cannot express our gratitude enough to Ms Carolus for her role as Chair of the Company. Her contributions will remain part of Gold Fields for many years to come.'


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 62 942 M 4 360 M 4 360 M
Net income 2021 14 530 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net Debt 2021 12 086 M 837 M 837 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 116 B 7 993 M 8 001 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 818
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 130,12 ZAR
Average target price 168,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-5.42%7 993
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION14.39%27 872
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC1.99%6 095
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-22.04%5 277
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK19.90%3 914
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-15.75%3 792