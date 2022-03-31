Gold Fields : Download full Annual Financial Report 2021

Creating enduring value beyond mining

Gold Fields is a globally diversiﬁed gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru,

South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture (JV)) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Moz, attributable gold-equivalent mineral reserves of 48.6Moz and mineral resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), with our American depositary shares trading on the New York Exchange (NYSE).

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were prepared by the corporate accounting staﬀ of Gold Fields headed by Ms T Ilarionova, the Group Financial Controller. This process was supervised by Mr PA Schmidt, the Group's Chief Financial Oﬃcer (CFO).

Statement of Responsibility by the Board of Directors 3

Company Secretary's Certiﬁcate 3

CEO and CFO Responsibility Statement 4

Corporate Governance Report 5

Directors' Report 20

Audit Committee Report 24

Remuneration Report 28

Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Statements 61

Independent Auditor's Report 136

Accounting Policies 140

Consolidated Income Statement 163

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 164

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 165

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 166

Consolidated Statement of Cash-Flows 167

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 168

Operating and Financial Information by Mine (unaudited) 223

Shareholders' Information (unaudited) 230

Glossary of Terms (unaudited) 232 Independent reporting accountant's assurance report on the

compilation of pro forma ﬁnancial information 243

Administration and Corporate Information (unaudited) 245

Statement of Responsibility by the Board of Directors

The directors are responsible for the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the Annual Financial Statements (AFS) of Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group or the Company), comprising the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 December 2021, the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash-Flows for the year then ended, the accounting policies and the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Directors' Report. These ﬁnancial statements presented on p140 - 222 were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the requirements of the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008, as amended (Companies Act), and include amounts based on judgements and estimates made by management.

The directors consider that, in preparing the ﬁnancial statements, they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, and that all IFRS they consider to be applicable have been followed. The directors are satisﬁed that the information contained in the AFS fairly presents the results of operations and cash-ﬂows for the year and the ﬁnancial position of the Group at year-end. The directors also prepared the other information included in the Annual Financial Report (AFR) and are responsible for both its accuracy and its consistency with the ﬁnancial statements.

The directors have responsibility for ensuring that accounting records are kept. The accounting records should disclose with reasonable accuracy the ﬁnancial position of the Group to enable the directors to ensure that the ﬁnancial statements comply with the relevant legislation.

The directors are also responsible for such internal controls as they deem necessary to enable the preparation of ﬁnancial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and for maintaining adequate accounting records and an eﬀective system of risk management.

The directors are also responsible for the controls over and the security of the website and, where applicable, for establishing and controlling the process for electronically distributing annual reports and other ﬁnancial information to shareholders and to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

The auditors are responsible for reporting on whether the consolidated ﬁnancial statements are fairly presented in accordance with the applicable ﬁnancial reporting framework.

The going concern basis has been adopted in preparing the ﬁnancial statements. The directors have no reason to believe that the Group, or any company within the Group, will not be a going concern in the foreseeable future, based on forecasts and available cash resources. These ﬁnancial statements support the viability of the Group.

Gold Fields has adopted a Code of Ethics which is available on the Gold Fields website and which is adhered to by the Group.

The Group's external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc, audited the ﬁnancial statements, and their report is presented p136 - 139.

APPROVAL OF CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Gold Fields' consolidated AFS, as identiﬁed in the ﬁrst paragraph, were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

Chris Griﬃth

Paul Schmidt

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Authorised director

Authorised director

Company Secretary's Certiﬁcate

In terms of section 88(2)(e) of the Companies Act, I certify that the Company has lodged with the CIPC all such returns required to be lodged by a public company in terms of the Companies Act, and that all such returns are true, correct and up to date.

Anré Weststrate Company Secretary

31 March 2022

CEO and CFO Responsibility Statement

In terms of section 3.84(k) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the directors, whose names are stated below, hereby conﬁrm that:

a. The annual ﬁnancial statements set out on pages 140 - 222, fairly present in all material respects the ﬁnancial position, ﬁnancial performance and cash ﬂows of the issuer in terms of IFRS

b. No facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the annual ﬁnancial statements false or misleading

c. Internal ﬁnancial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to eﬀectively prepare the ﬁnancial statements of the issuer

d. The internal ﬁnancial controls are adequate and eﬀective and can be relied upon in compiling the annual ﬁnancial statements, having fulﬁlled our role and function within the combined assurance model pursuant to principle 15 of the King Code. Where we are not satisﬁed, we have disclosed to the Audit Committee and the auditors the deﬁciencies in design and operational eﬀectiveness of the internal ﬁnancial controls and any fraud that involves directors, and have taken the necessary remedial action.

Chris Griﬃth

Paul Schmidt

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Corporate Governance Report

OVERVIEW

STANDARDS, PRINCIPLES AND SYSTEMS

Material internal and external standards and principles

Internal standards and principles

Gold Fields' comprehensive set of internal standards and principles form the foundation of how we do business. These include:

Our vision and values: Our values inform everything we do in pursuit of our vision to be the preferred gold mining company delivering sustainable, superior value. These values apply across every level of the Group, from directors to employees.

Our purpose statement: Our new purpose statement is: "Creating enduring value beyond mining."

More information on our purpose and vision statement and values can be found on p28 of our Integrated Annual Report (IAR).

Board of Directors' Charter: The Charter describes the Board and its Committees' terms of reference, and articulates the objectives, powers and responsibilities of the Board. Likewise, each Board Committee operates in terms of a written terms of reference that are reviewed at least annually to align with the provisions of applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Sustainable Development Framework: Gold Fields' Sustainable Development Framework, which is based on good practice, environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, and operational requirements, is governed by an overall Sustainable Development Policy Statement.

The Group developed a range of policy statements that direct business conduct, available online atwww.goldﬁelds.com/policies.php

Code of Conduct: Gold Fields' Code of Conduct commits and binds every employee, oﬃcer and director within the Company to conduct business in a way that is ethical and fair. Both the Audit and Social, Ethics and Transformation (SET) Committees of the Board are tasked with ensuring the consistent application of, and adherence to, the Code.

The Code is available on our website atwww.goldﬁelds.com/code-of-conduct.php

Listings requirements

Our primary listing is on the JSE, and are therefore subject to the JSE Listings Requirements. Gold Fields has a secondary listing on the NYSE and, as a foreign private issuer, is subject to the NYSE Listings Requirements, certain provisions of the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the terms of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002). The Board is committed to the principles and recommended practices of King IV that are entrenched across the Group. The Board is satisﬁed that every eﬀort was made to comply with all aspects of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IVTM1) and, to this end, ensured compliance during 2021. As per King IV, 48 non-binding rules, codes and standards have been adopted by the Audit Committee.

Sustainability standards

Our Sustainable Development Framework is guided by the International Council on Mining & Metals' (ICMM) 10 principles on sustainable development, their supporting position statements and external assurance thereof.

Despite not being a direct participant in the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, we are guided by and adhere to its 10 principles, and have accordingly incorporated its management model into our business activities.

As members of the World Gold Council as from 1 January 2022, we subscribe to all the relevant WGC standards, including its Conﬂict-Free Gold Standard. A copy of our Conﬂict-Free Gold Report and Statement of Conformance, together with the limited assurance opinion.

Can be viewed online atwww.goldﬁelds.com/sustainability-reporting.php

Our reporting is guided by the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Framework, as well as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Our 2021 GRI submission can be viewed online atwww.goldﬁelds.com/sustainability-reporting.php

All our eligible operations are certiﬁed to the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC) except Cerro Corona, which does not use cyanide in its processes, and the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management systems.

Our Cerro Corona mine in Peru, as well as the Tarkwa and Damang mines in Ghana, are certiﬁed to the ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. Our other mines will follow suit.

All our operations and regional oﬃces, except those in Chile, are certiﬁed against the ISO 27001 standard for Information Security Management Systems.

Business ethics standards