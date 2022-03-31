Gold Fields : Download full MRMR 2021

Creating enduring value beyond mining

Gold Fields is a globally diversiﬁed gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the non-managed Asanko joint venture (JV)) and one mine construction project in Chile. The Group had a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Moz in 2021 (2.24Moz attributable gold-equivalent production in 2020), and has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of equivalent 48.6Moz and Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. The Group's shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), with its American Depositary Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (MRMR) Supplement should be read in conjunction with the Gold Fields 2021 Integrated Annual Report (IAR), 20F/SK-1303 and SK-1300 ﬁlings. This document is formatted to comply primarily with the South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, 2016 edition (SAMREC Code) and there will be some variations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ﬁlings formatted for that purpose. In this Supplement, Mineral Resources are presented primarily as managed and inclusive of Mineral Reserves unless otherwise stated. Mineral Resources are also presented exclusive of Mineral Reserves and as attributable in selected tables to provide a comparison and link to SEC ﬁlings. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in SEC ﬁlings are presented only as attributable and, for this reason, they will not directly match those tabulated in this Supplement. Refer to p137 and p139 of this Supplement for abbreviations and the glossary of terms, respectively.

INTRODUCTION AND GROUP OVERVIEW
Headline Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement
Brownﬁeld (on-lease) exploration
The annual mine planning cycle
Corporate governance
External auditor's certiﬁcates of compliance

AMERICAS REGION
Regional overview
Cerro Corona gold-copper mine
Salares Norte gold-silver project

AUSTRALIA REGION
Regional overview
Agnew gold mine
Granny Smith gold mine
Gruyere JV gold mine - 50% attributable to Gold Fields
St Ives gold mine
Far Southeast gold-copper project - 40% attributable to Gold Fields

SOUTH AFRICA REGION
South Deep gold mine

WEST AFRICA REGION
Regional overview
Damang gold mine
Tarkwa gold mine
Asanko JV gold mine - 45% attributable to Gold Fields

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
Regional and operational Competent Persons
Conversion table
Abbreviations
Glossary of terms

An Annexure to this Supplement is included on the Gold Fields website to provide additional information on the regional geology for each of Gold Fields' four operating regions and summarises a brief history for each of the assets.

This supplementary information should be referenced in conjunction with this Supplement itself and aims to streamline the eﬀective review of the Company information provided.

Introduction

Aim of this report

This report contains Gold Fields' MRMR Statement (the Supplement), as at 31 December 2021. It provides key technical information to supplement the information summarised in the IAR and is available on the Company's website atwww.goldﬁelds.com.In addition to providing information in accordance with the SAMREC Code, this Supplement highlights key developments and issues viewed as material to the reporting of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves per asset. Gold Fields' commitment to materiality, transparency and competency in its public reporting remains paramount, and continues to be endorsed by the Group's internal and external audit assurance protocols.

This Supplement comprises several sections that should be read in their totality for a full understanding of the Group's Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve reporting process, protocols, historical performance, key developments, material issues and strategic context.

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

The custodianship and management of the Company's fundamental asset base, the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, are central to delivering on its purpose, vision, strategic goals and key performance targets. Gold Fields' purpose is creating enduring value beyond mining and its new vision is to be the preferred gold mining company delivering sustainable, superior value. The three strategic pillars that drive the Company's performance are integrated across the business and wired into the Group's strategy and business development.

Gold Fields' strategic pillars are:

• Maximise potential from our current assets through people and innovation

• Build on our leading commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters

• Grow the value and quality of our portfolio of assets

Collaborative delivery on these critically important aspects of Gold Fields' business is inherently linked to the Group's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The Group-wide modernisation implementation plan relies on people and innovation to enhance safety, exploration, resource development, projects, production and cost metrics through a staged process of integration, digitalisation, automation and optimisation. A procedural approach to integrating ESG criteria with the technical and economic aspects of mineral reporting, including the assessment of modifying factors and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE), is entrenched to underpin the executability of the life-of-mine (LoM) plans. The Group's consistent multi-year investment in brownﬁeld exploration, resource development, studies and focused capital allocation to drive organic growth shows a strong track record of replacing production depletion, growing Mineral Reserves and adding mine life, and growing the value and quality of its portfolio of assets.

The Mineral Reserves reported in this Supplement demonstrate that the Group's asset portfolio is currently in a strong position to maintain production of 2.25Moz - 2.77Moz per year for the next 10 years, of which around 2.0Moz is from outside the South African base.

Over the past six years since 2015, the Group has not only replaced circa 14.2Moz in managed Mineral Reserves depleted through production, but has delivered a net gain over this period through its successful multi-year funding of exploration and resource extension activities, coupled with traction on technical studies and project investment, equating to a net 2.5% overall growth in Mineral Reserves over this period. In 2021, Mineral Reserves net of depletion decreased by approximately 3.2Moz year-on-year (approximately -6%), predominantly due to depletion, resource model changes and cost and cut-oﬀ grade (COG) increases. Year-on-year changes show gains and losses in Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at individual assets, as stage gated discovery and Mineral Resource development and Mineral Reserve growth is a multi-year funding and work commitment and not a smooth annualised process.

There is potential to reclaim some of the current Mineral Reserve reductions by improving productivity and unit costs by increasing annual production (volume ramp-ups) and delivering a broad spectrum of expansion studies currently underway. Furthermore, the inﬂationary environment associated with post-pandemic recovery, notably in the mining sector, has had a negative impact on costs. This being directly addressed by the Group's strategic focus aiming to secure sustained free cash-ﬂow (FCF) and All-in costs (AIC)/oz margins which, in turn, will anchor the robustness of our ore bodies in support of realistic and executable LoM plans. Cost inﬂation was oﬀset by higher realised gold prices throughout the year, but the increased prices are not yet reﬂected in the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

1

Aim of this report continued

This year's Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates continue to reﬂect the Company's strategy in action, speciﬁcally the consistent funding of brownﬁeld or near-mine exploration, reinvestment in the sustainability and growth of the operations, embedded business improvement and modernisation programmes, and advancement of value-accretive projects. The quality of the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves is shown in their ability to consistently underpin delivery on operational plans and is testimony to the robustness of the assets in the portfolio. This is the result of a rigorous annual planning process that enforces a strong link between strategic, business, operational and LoM planning.

HEADLINE NUMBERS - GROUP OVERVIEW AS AT DECEMBER 2021

This annual statement of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates was prepared in accordance with the SAMREC Code and section 12 of the JSE Listings Requirements. The annual review considered long-term metal prices, foreign exchange and cost assumptions, and mining and metallurgy performance to inform COGs, modifying factors and physical mining parameters. The Covid-19 pandemic impacted operations to varying degrees for the 2021 reporting cycle but, on the whole, the Group managed these disruptions extremely well and its operating regions completed the requisite drilling, resource modelling, technical studies and LoM planning as scheduled.

December 2020

Au Mineral Resources Cu Mineral Resources Au Mineral Reserves Cu Mineral Reserves

124.1Moz 10,733Mlb 54.3Moz 565Mlb

104.6Moz 4,777Mlb 50.3Moz 563Mlb

12-month depletion

Au production depletion from Mineral Resources Cu production depletion from Mineral Resources Au production depletion from Mineral Reserves Cu production depletion from Mineral Reserves Au Mineral Resources

2.8Moz 2.7Moz

84Mlb 84Mlb

2.4Moz 2.3Moz

82Mlb 82Mlb

December 2021

Cu Mineral Resources Ag Mineral Resources Au Mineral Reserves Cu Mineral Reserves Ag Mineral Reserves

* Au: gold, Cu: copper and Ag: silver

• Group total ﬁgures for 2021 are inclusive of Salares Norte and Far South East (FSE) but exclude the Asanko JV, and are net of annual production depletion

• Group total ﬁgures for 2020 are inclusive of Salares Norte and FSE but exclude the Asanko JV, and are net of annual production depletion

• The gold and copper prices used for the December 2021 Mineral Resources were US$1,500/oz and US$3.2/lb and, for the Mineral Reserves, gold US$1,300/oz and copper US$2.8/lb

• Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of those Mineral Resources modiﬁed to produce Mineral Reserves

2

Group highlights*

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES DECREASED BY 2% NET OF DEPLETION GOLD MINERAL RESERVES DECREASED BY 6% NET OF DEPLETION • 121.1Moz (124.1Moz) driven mainly by South Deep (-1.5Moz), resulting from an increase in COGs and updated resource models

• Decreases at Tarkwa and Damang are 0.9Moz and 1.1Moz respectively, largely due to depletion, increased costs and COGs

• Continued strong Mineral Resource growth of 0.6Moz in Australia region, Gruyere (10%), Agnew (7%) and Granny Smith (3%)

• Strengthening of the Mineral Resources base and project pipeline in Australia and Ghana is providing the platform for the next-generation mining fronts

• At Salares Norte, near-mine and district exploration continues to assess potential additional ore sources to enhance the current LoM

• Asanko JV is excluded from 2020 and 2021 ﬁgures • 51.1Moz (54.3Moz) driven mainly by South Deep (-2.6Moz), resulting from an increase in COGs, updated resource models and enhanced South of Wrench (SoW) area mine design and scheduling

• Decreases in Tarkwa and Damang of 0.3Moz and 0.4Moz mainly due to depletion, increased costs and COGs

• St Ives decreased 0.3Moz, reﬂecting a number of smaller marginal mining areas becoming subeconomic at Mineral Reserve metal prices due to increasing costs

• Strong contributions from extensions to existing mines and geotechnical improvements at Gruyere (28%) and Agnew (10%)

• Largest Mineral Reserve position at Agnew since 2012

• Technical studies underway at Granny Smith, St Ives, Agnew, Tarkwa, Damang and Salares Norte to assess life-extension opportunities

• Asanko is excluded from 2020 and 2021 ﬁgures Company strategy has delivered: Portfolio management: • Building on the successfully executed strategy over the past eight years, with strong cash generation despite signiﬁcant investment in portfolio

• Value creation from cornerstone assets, Tarkwa and the Australian portfolio, with over 10-year LoM and very competitive AIC

• Two new mines were built - Gruyere in Australia and the Damang reinvestment project (DRP) in Ghana

• Constructing the Salares Norte gold-silver project in Chile to be operational in 2023 on time and within budget, with average annual production forecast at circa 350koz gold-equivalent for the ﬁrst 10 years

• South Deep continues to embed improvements and production ramp up is forecast to increase by 20% to 30% from 2021 production levels over the next four years (2025) with adjusted 2021 FCF of R1.4bn (US$97m)

• ESG 2030 targets and estimated cost provisions are incorporated into the LoM plans, including tailings management, decarbonisation, water stewardship, and safety, health, wellbeing and the environment • Conﬁgured and funded to deliver on our vision of being the preferred gold mining company delivering sustainable superior value with focus on reducing Group AIC, capital discipline, increasing FCF per ounce and extending asset life

• US$1bn in non-sustaining capital expenditure (capex) from 2017 - 2020 on Damang, Gruyere and Salares Norte, and US$375m in non-sustaining capex during 2021 on Salares Norte

• Consistent signiﬁcant investment in brownﬁeld (on-lease) exploration in Australia for 2021 of A$72m (US$50m) continued to unlock the tenement potential at St Ives, Granny Smith and Agnew, with A$84m (US$63m) scheduled for 2022

• Extensional and near-mine exploration at Damang and Tarkwa is ongoing to assess opportunities for further pit expansions or new mining fronts * All ﬁgures are post annual depletion and managed (December 2020 Moz numbers are shown in brackets)

* Percentages in brackets show year-on-year movement

continued to unlock the tenement potential at St Ives, Granny

3