Gold Fields : Download full Notice of AGM 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Notice of annual general meeting

Gold Fields Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1968/004880/06) ISIN:ZAE000018123

Share code: GFI

(hereinafter referred to as Gold Fields, the Company or the Group)

INTRODUCTION

During 2020, the South African government announced several lockdown periods in terms of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 to limit the impact and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The length of these lockdowns varied between different alert levels in 2020, which continued throughout 2021. As a result, Gold Fields held a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August 2020, and again in May 2021. The Group is satisfied that conditions had improved to the point where the Company will convene a hybrid AGM in 2022, where shareholders will be given the option to attend the AGM either in-person (ie at the physical meeting that will be held) or virtually (ie to participate in the shareholders' meeting by electronic communication).

Gold Fields' Board believes that the AGM is an effective way to interact with stakeholders and address questions or comments in an open forum. However, the Board is of the view that with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the slow return to a new way of conducting business, the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders remain of key importance. The Board supports the varying restrictions imposed by the government, as well as the initiatives to ease the return to a new way of working by the Company during this time, and it would therefore be in the interest of the Company and all stakeholders that a Hybrid AGM is held in 2022, where shareholders will be given the option to attend the AGM either in-person (ie at the physical meeting that will be held) or virtually (ie to participate in the shareholders' meeting by electronic communication).

Notice is hereby given to shareholders that Gold Fields' AGM for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be held as a hybrid meeting, in that the AGM will be conducted (i) as a physical meeting, and (ii) as a meeting where shareholders will be entitled to participate in the AGM by way of electronic participation as contemplated by section 63(2) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act No 71 of 2008 (as amended) (Companies Act), including voting, on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 at 12:00 to:

• Deal with such business as may lawfully be dealt with at the meeting, and

• Consider and, if deemed fit, pass, with or without modification, the ordinary and special resolutions set out hereunder in the manner required by the Companies Act, as read with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements and other stock exchanges on which the Company's ordinary shares are listed

Gold Fields' 2021 Annual Financial Report (AFR) - which includes the Group's Annual Financial Statements (AFS) - and Integrated Annual Report (IAR) were published on the Company's website on 31 March 2022 and can be accessed atwww.goldfields.com/integrated-annual-reports.php

RECORD DATES, PROXIES AND VOTING

In terms of section 59(1)(a) and (b) of the Companies Act, Gold Fields' Board of Directors set the following record dates for the purposes of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive notice, participate in, and vote:

• Record date to receive the notice of AGM Friday, 25 March 2022 • Last date to trade to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 24 May 2022 • Record date to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM Friday, 27 May 2022 • Last date for lodging forms of proxy with transfer secretaries Monday, 30 May 2022 • Date of Hybrid AGM Wednesday, 1 June 2022 • Results of AGM to be released on Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) Wednesday, 1 June 2022 Note

This Notice of AGM is only available in English. Electronic copies of this document may be obtained from the Gold Fields website onwww.goldfields.com

If you have disposed of your Gold Fields shares, this notice should be handed to the purchaser of such shares or to the Central Securities Depositary Participant (CSDP), broker, banker or other agent through whom such disposal was affected.

OPTIONS AVAILABLE IN ATTENDING AND PARTICIPATING AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Below, we detail important information on how you can attend and participate in the in-person and virtual AGM.

Virtual meeting attendance

You can attend the AGM virtually by accessing the virtual AGM platform (see below) through your computer or mobile device. This platform will allow you to vote on the resolutions in real time and pose verbal and written questions to the Chairperson and Directors. The virtual AGM platform is a live webcast of the AGM.

Should you not be able to attend the AGM virtually, you can either:

(i) Complete the Form of Proxy included in this document

(ii) Access the iProxy system through your computer or mobile device to appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf at the Online AGM, or

(iii) Use your mobile device to appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf at the virtual AGM

Notice of annual general meeting continued

In-person meeting attendance

In terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act, before any person may attend or participate in the AGM, meeting participants (including proxies) will be required to provide reasonably satisfactory identification before being entitled to participate in or vote at the AGM. Forms of identification that will be accepted include original and valid identity documents, driver's licence and passports. This is described in more detail below under the heading verification process.

ATTENDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VIRTUALLY

Shareholders or their proxy who wish to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM virtually should access the meeting through the link below and by following the relevant prompts:

https://web.lumiagm.com

Oncehttps://web.lumiagm.comis entered into the web browser, the user will be prompted to enter the meeting ID, followed by a requirement to enter the user's username and password. The meeting ID for the Virtual AGM is 135581667.

To login, all users must be in possession of their username and password, both of which can be requested from proxy@ computershare.co.za orsmartagm-sa@lumiengage.comafter registering to attend the AGM via https://www.lumiconnect. com/en/events

Detailed guidance to shareholder on how to register for the virtual AGM can be found on the Gold Fields website atwww.goldfields.com

Should you wish to attend and participate in the AGM virtually, you are required to deliver written notice accompanied by the relevant verification documentation (as set out on page 13 of this Notice) to Gold Fields' transfer secretaries' (Share Registrar), preferably by no later than 13:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022. This is necessary for the Share Registrar to verify you and for LUMI to assign you a username and password.

Any shareholder or proxy who does not send an Electronic Notice by 13:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022 may still participate via electronic communication at the AGM and may email that Electronic Notice at any time prior to the commencement of the AGM. However, for the purpose of effective administration, shareholders and their proxies are strongly urged to send the Electronic Notice by no later than 13:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022. The electronic communication employed will enable all persons participating in the AGM to do so reasonably effectively and to communicate concurrently with other attendees without the need of an intermediary. Voting of shares will be possible via electronic communication. Once the meeting has commenced, participants will be able to vote via the voting link that will be provided during the meeting.

Guest status will be received by you should you not furnish the necessary identification documents and/or, if applicable, a letter of representation or if the Share Registrar is unable to verify you by the time specified above.

Although voting will be permitted by way of electronic communication, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit votes by proxy before the AGM.

FORM OF PROXY

You may complete the Form of Proxy included in this document and present the Form of Proxy to a representative of

Computershare Investor Services (Proprietary) Limited (Computershare) at their offices or email the completed and signed Form of Proxy toproxy@computershare.co.za

PROXY

If you hold your shares in certificated format with Computershare or in dematerialised format with a CSDP, you can use the online proxy facility to complete your Form of Proxy. This online proxy facility is free of charge and is available on the internet.

To make use of the online proxy, you are required to register for the service, via the website onwww.web.lumiagmi.com

You will be able to view a demonstration of the online proxy facility once you have registered for the service. You can, from 09:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022, access the online proxy facility to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM virtually on your behalf.

VERIFICATION PROCESS

As required in terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act, before any person may attend or participate in the AGM, that person must present reasonably satisfactory identification and the presiding person at the meeting must be reasonably satisfied that the right of that person to participate and vote, either as a shareholder or as a proxy for a shareholder, has been reasonably verified.

To comply with this verification procedure, shareholders wishing to participate electronically in the AGM are requested to email Gold Fields' transfer secretaries atproxy@computershare.co.zaby no later than 13:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022, indicating that they wish to participate at the AGM via electronic communication (the Electronic Notice). For the Electronic Notice to be valid, it must include:

• If the shareholder is an individual, a certified copy of his original identity document (ID) and/or passport and/or driver's licence

• If the shareholder is not an individual, a certified copy of a resolution by the relevant entity and a certified copy of the IDs and/or passports and/or driver's licences of the persons who passed the relevant resolution, which resolution must set out who from the relevant entity is authorised to represent the relevant entity at the AGM via electronic communication

• A valid email address and/or mobile telephone number

Any shareholder or proxy who does not send an Electronic Notice by 13:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022, may still participate via electronic communication at the AGM and may email that Electronic Notice at any time prior to the commencement of the AGM. However, for the purpose of effective administration, shareholders and their proxies are strongly urged to send the Electronic Notice by no later than 13:00 on Monday, 30 May 2022. The electronic communication employed will enable all persons participating in the AGM to do so reasonably effectively and to communicate concurrently with other attendees without the need of an intermediary. Voting of shares will be possible via electronic communication. Once the meeting has commenced, participants will be able to vote via the voting link that will be provided during the meeting.

Guest status will be received by you should you not furnish the necessary identification documents by the time specified above and/or, if applicable, a letter of representation or if the Share Registrar is unable to verify you.

DEMATERIALISED SHARES

Although voting will be permitted by way of electronic communication, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit votes by proxy before the AGM.

Shareholders who have dematerialised their shares, other than those shareholders who have dematerialised their shares with 'own name' registration, should contact their CSDP or broker in the manner and within the time stipulated in the agreement entered into between them and their CSDP or broker:

• To furnish them with their voting instructions

• In the event that they wish to attend the AGM in person or electronically, to obtain the necessary letter of representation to do so

• Appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote in their stead

A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company and shall be entitled to vote in person or electronically as set out above. It is requested that proxy forms be forwarded so as to reach the transfer secretaries in South Africa or the United Kingdom (UK) by no later than 48 (forty-eight) hours before the commencement of the AGM. If shareholders who have not dematerialised their shares, or who have dematerialised their shares with 'own name' registration, and who are entitled to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM, do not deliver the proxy forms to the transfer secretaries in South Africa or the UK by the stipulated time, such shareholders will nevertheless be entitled to lodge the form of proxy in respect of the AGM immediately prior to the AGM, in accordance with the instructions herein.

NETWORK CHARGES

Shareholders will be liable for their own network charges in relation to electronic participation in and/or voting at the AGM. Any such charges will not be for the account of the JSE, the Company nor Computershare. Neither the Company, the JSE nor Computershare can be held accountable in the case of loss of network connectivity or other network failures due to insufficient airtime or data, internet connectivity, internet bandwidth and/or power outages, which prevents any such shareholder from participating in and/or voting at the AGM.

VOTING RIGHTS

Every shareholder present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote shall have only one vote irrespective of the number of shares which such shareholder holds. On a poll, every shareholder present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, shall be entitled to that proportion of the total votes in the Company which the aggregate amount of the nominal value of the shares held by such shareholder bears to the aggregate amount of the nominal value of all shares issued by the Company.

QUORUM

In terms of section 64(3) of the Companies Act (as read with the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI)), a quorum for purposes of considering the resolutions proposed shall be: (i) three shareholders personally present at the meeting, and (ii) sufficient persons present at the meeting to exercise, in aggregate, at least 25% (twenty-five percent) of all of the voting rights that are entitled to be exercised in respect of at least one matter to be decided at the meeting.

PRESENTATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

The following documents have been distributed as required and will be presented to the shareholders at the AGM:

• The Company's consolidated audited AFS for the year ended 31 December 2021

• Directors' Report

• Independent Auditor's Report

• Audit Committee Chairperson's Report

• Social, Ethics and Transformation (SET) Committee Chairperson's Report

A complete set of the consolidated audited AFS, together with the abovementioned reports, are included in the Company's 2021 AFR.

