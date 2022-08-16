Gold Fields : Download presentation - 56KB

Address by Yunus Suleman, Gold Fields Chair, at farewell of Cheryl Carolus

Dear Cheryl

Most of us were aware of you before you came into our lives as a fellow director of Gold Fields.

You were one of the heroes of the struggle against Apartheid as a leader of the United Democratic Front and subsequently the ANC. You played a leading role in the first non-racial government under our beloved Madiba and subsequently as Ambassador to the Court of St James and in various other positions in government parastatals and organisation.

Your courage, humanity and commitment to public service have defined your life against some very heavy odds and at significant personal costs.

Not many political leaders have successfully managed the transition to the business world without sacrificing some of these principles. You are one of the few exceptions to this rule that I am aware of.

Over the past 13 years - and in particular in your role as Chair of Gold Fields - you have imprinted these values into the business. The Gold Fields of today is clearly a more global and modern company than it was a decade ago. But above all, it is a more caring business, one which puts stakeholders at the centre of what we are doing.

And when I talk about stakeholders, it is not just shareholders; it is the people that work for Gold Fields, the community members that are impacted by our mines and the businessmen and women who work with us.

Let me briefly reflect on the Gold Fields journey under your leadership.

It certainly has been an eventful journey, one that mirrored the changing fortunes of the gold and wider mining industry. The wild fluctuations of the gold price, the Sibanye and Yilgarn transactions and the proposed acquisition of Yamana have reshaped Gold Fields operationally and financially.