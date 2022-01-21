Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Gold Fields Limited
  News
  Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/20
170 ZAR   +8.28%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Fields : Explosion At Apiate, Western Region

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Media releases Explosion At Apiate, Western Region
Friday, 21 January 2022

Accra, 21 January 2022: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the explosion at Apiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region, the community and all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

"We are saddened by the disaster at Apiate and have noted the devastating effect the explosion has had in the community. We offer our support to authorities and the people of the community. We are ready to assist any way we can", says Joshua Mortoti, acting Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa.

Gold Fields Ghana has mobilised a number of resources, including tents, food and equipment, to support the relief activities on the ground. Our medical teams have also offered to assist.

Gold Fields will also work with its peers in the Ghana Chamber of Mines to provide collective support to the community of Apiate.

Initial media reports suggested the truck carrying the explosives had started its journey at our Tarkwa mine. This is incorrect. The van was from an explosives depot at Tarkwa. The news agency has subsequently corrected the original story.


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 63 874 M 4 229 M 4 229 M
Net income 2021 13 947 M 923 M 923 M
Net Debt 2021 11 031 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 151 B 9 976 M 9 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 818
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 170,00 ZAR
Average target price 173,38 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Controller
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-2.38%9 976
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-3.74%25 826
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.1.09%6 360
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC4.83%5 760
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED2.22%5 527
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.3.02%3 927