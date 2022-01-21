Gold Fields : Explosion At Apiate, Western Region

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Friday, 21 January 2022

Accra, 21 January 2022: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the explosion at Apiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region, the community and all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

"We are saddened by the disaster at Apiate and have noted the devastating effect the explosion has had in the community. We offer our support to authorities and the people of the community. We are ready to assist any way we can", says Joshua Mortoti, acting Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa.

Gold Fields Ghana has mobilised a number of resources, including tents, food and equipment, to support the relief activities on the ground. Our medical teams have also offered to assist.

Gold Fields will also work with its peers in the Ghana Chamber of Mines to provide collective support to the community of Apiate.

Initial media reports suggested the truck carrying the explosives had started its journey at our Tarkwa mine. This is incorrect. The van was from an explosives depot at Tarkwa. The news agency has subsequently corrected the original story.

