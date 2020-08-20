Gold Fields : H1 2020 results Presentation 0 08/20/2020 | 09:34am EDT Send by mail :

Forward looking statement Certain statements in this document constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, the forward looking statements in this document include among others those relating to the Damang Exploration Target Statement; the Far Southeast Exploration Target Statement; commodity prices; demand for gold and other metals and minerals; interest rate expectations; exploration and production costs; levels of expected production; Gold Fields' growth pipeline; levels and expected benefits of current and planned capital expenditures; future reserve, resource and other mineralisation levels; and the extent of cost efficiencies and savings to be achieved. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include among others: economic, business and political conditions in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Peru and elsewhere; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions or joint ventures, exploration and development activities; decreases in the market price of gold and/or copper; hazards associated with underground and surface gold mining; labour disruptions; availability terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in government regulations, particularly taxation and environmental regulations; and new legislation affecting mining and mineral rights; changes in exchange rates; currency devaluations; the availability and cost of raw and finished materials; the cost of energy and water; inflation and other macro-economic factors, industrial action, temporary stoppages of mines for safety and unplanned maintenance reasons; and the impact of the AIDS and other occupational health risks experienced by Gold Fields' employees. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Gold Fields undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Gold Fields are described in Gold Fields' filings with the Johannesburg Securities Exchange and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Gold Fields' Annual Report on Form-20F for the year ended 31 December 2017, Gold Fields' Integrated Annual Report 2017 and Gold Fields' Annual Financial Report 2017 H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 2 H1 2020 highlights Delivering the higher gold price Covid-19 impact largely contained thus far

impact largely contained thus far Net cash flow of US$320m

Mine net cash flow of US$405m

Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) down to US$876m

Normalised earnings more than doubled to US$323m

Interim dividend of R1.60/share = FY 2019 dividend

Salares Norte commenced - funding plan secured after US$250m equity raise AIC down to US$1,065/oz in H1 2020 from US$1,106/oz in H1 2019 H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 3 Covid-19 update Current status Americas Australia South West Group Africa Africa Tested 11 801 11 3 952 4 327 20 091 Positive 857 - 330 256 1 443 Negative 10 400 11 3 503 4 021 17 935 Awaiting results 544 - 119 56 719 Active cases 464 - 148 46 658 In hospital 13 - - - 13 Recovered 393 - 181 210 784 Died 1 - 1 1 3 The relatively high number of positive cases reflects the high prevalence rate of the pandemic in neighbouring communities at our operations in Peru, Ghana and South Africa

Testing among our workforce is also more stringent than in public health facilities in these countries Note: "Awaiting results", "Active cases" and "In hospital" refers to the current figures. South Africa includes the corporate office. West Africa includes Galiano/Asanko H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 4 A globally diversified gold miner H1 2020 results Gold Fields Group Mines: 9 Projects: 1 Countries: 5 Att. production: 1,087koz AIC: US$1,065/oz Mine net cash flow: US$405m inflow Net cash flow**: US$320m inflow West Africa region Mines: Tarkwa, Damangand Asanko Att. production: 384koz AIC: US$1,093/oz Net cashflow*: US$139m inflow Americas region Mine: Cerro Corona (Peru) Att. production: 108koz (Au eq) AIC: US$984/eq oz Net cash flow*: US$49m inflow Project: Salares Norte (Chile) Australia region South Africa region Mines: St Ives, Granny Smith, Agnew and Gruyere Mine: South Deep Att. production: 494koz Att. production: 100koz AIC: US$960/oz AIC: US$1,234/oz Net cash flow*: US$208m inflow Net cash flow*: US$5m inflow *Net cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure and environmental payments and lease payments **Net cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure, environmental payments, lease payments and redemption of Asanko preference shares H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 5 Delivered on reinvestment plan The Group has more or less achieved cost and production guidance over last 7 years

Implemented the turnaround at South Deep which included a labour restructuring

Reinvested in the future of the business

Delivered Gruyere which was ramped up ahead of plan - low cost, long life mine Delivered the Damang Reinvestment Plan ahead of schedule (on most metrics) - getting into the main part of the orebody (Tarkwa phyllites) which is expected to result in significant production and cost improvements from H2 2020 Delivered a favourable feasibility study for Salares Norte which has progressed to construction phase

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 6 Strong organic growth within the portfolio Extended the life-of-mine of Cerro Corona to 2030

life-of-mine of Cerro Corona to 2030 Exploring potential upside

St Ives: life extension driven by growth at the Invincible complex

Exploration success at Agnew - best position the mine has been in for many years

Have addressed concerns around the Reserve position

Reserves outside of SA exceed 20Moz - c.10 year mine life Production outlook of 2.0-2.5Moz for the next 8-10 years Organic growth opportunities at all of our assets Replaced depletion and slightly added to Tarkwa's Reserves in 2019 - first time in 10 years Starting to see some exploration success Continue to replace depletion and add Reserves in Australia Discovery cost per ounce is c.A$80/oz, compared to cost of acquiring ounces of >US$300/oz

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 7 Tarkwa potential Untapped Down Dip Potential along 22km Strike Length And Room For New Discoveries N Pepe Central Awonaben Pit Pepe East 1 Kottraverchy Ulap-Pepe Dozer Build Yard (PAMTA) Ulap Nth Ext 2 Akon Nth Pepe East Ulap Nth Ext 1 Kottra-Ridge West Corridor West Hill 0 1 2 3 Kilometer Down dip Extension Potential Kobada Inferred Resources Indicated Resources Measured Resources Continue testing Pepe East down-dip potential. - Pepe - Atuabo 2Mantraim Tebberebie- - Potential multi million ounce 'order of magnitude' exploration target H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 8 Damang complex W-E Section (25896mN) Assay (g/t) 0.3 0.6 1.0 2.0 Aug FC 771 RL As-mined (17th Aug) Huni Sandstone 25896m Tarkwa Phyllite Intrusive/Dolerite DRP LoM N Banket Hangingwall Banket K1 Banket K2 Banket Footwall H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 9 Greater Agnew Project Gold Fields has made 2 strategic investments for the long term at Agnew A$112m sustainable power solution - hybrid Gas, Solar, Wind Power solution

A$38m for new accommodation camp - investment for our people Next Investment Phase (2021-2023): Reserves, Process plant upgrade, Increased gold production Underpinned by continued exploration success H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 10 Resource Potential - Greater Waroonga 2013 2019 Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 500koz to 1.0Moz (over 3-year window) Priority 2 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 500koz to 1.0Moz (Over 5-year plus window) Saint Waroonga North Lower Kath Lower H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 North Main/FBH South Kim/South/FBH Link FBHOD486017 11.25m at 20.61g/t South Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width 11 Resource Potential - New Holland Greater New Holland Complex 2013 2017 EMSD1873W1 2019 3m @ 32.64g/t North South Himitsu Hidden Secret 200 Series EMSD1867 4.07m @ 7.45g/t Genesis Lower Sheba South & Spitfire Sheba North Sheba Lower EMSD1632 - 5.3m 300m @ 26.85g/t EMSD1632 - 3.56m @ 3.52g/t Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.2Moz (over 3-year window) Priority 2 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.0Moz (over 5-year plus window) H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width 12 Resource Potential - Redeemer Complex Greater Redeemer Complex Zone 2 North - southern infill North South Barren Lands Zone 2 North Zone 2 South EMSD1929 0.68m @ 33.1g/t, FW lode EMSD1929 1.81m @ 33.34g/t 1.81m @ 33.34g/t, FW lode EMSD1934 17.08m @ 1.94g/t from 874m - (Basalt) Redeemer North EMSD1936 W1 12.85m @ 4.74g/t from 978m - (Basalt) 13.90m @ 3.93g/t from 1005m - (Basalt) EMSD1936 W2 2.00m @ 8.73g/t from 955m - (Basalt) 5.55m @ 3.01g/t from 959m - (Basalt) Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.2Moz (over 3-year window) Priority 2 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 300koz to 400koz (over 5-year plus window) H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 500m Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width 13 St. Ives Invincible Camp Exploration N Invincible Invincible South LD830171: 22m at 6.66g/t S Invincible Stage 6 Fenton Drake LD83046 42m at 1.99g/t Greater Invincible Invincible North Mids Invincible Deeps Invincible Deeps ADEX Invincible Footwall South 0m RL Invincible South Extensions -750mRL 200m IMD-0761: 9.8m at Larger points = 2020 Intercepts 11.78g/t LD82957W6: 21.9m at 13.17g/t LD82955W1: 42m at 9.9g/t LD81611W18: 11.6m at 9.45g/tUnderground Additional Extensional Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width Potential multi million ounce 'order of magnitude' exploration target to be profiled over ~3 years H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 14 Strong cash generation in H1 2020 Strong cash generation ̵Mine cash flow: US$414m in 2019, US$405m in H1 2020 ̵Net cash flow: US$249m in 2019, US$320m in H1 2020 De-geared faster than expected - c.US$700m over 18 months (includes equity raise)

faster than expected - c.US$700m over 18 months (includes equity raise) Raised two new bonds in May 2019 - both US$500m with maturities in 2024 and 2029

Restructured the bank debt

Successful equity raise completed in February 2020 - US$250m at a 3% discount Capital expenditure 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Sustaining capital Project capital Net Cash Flow 400 300 200 100 0 -100 -200 -300 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 *Net Cash Flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure and environmental payments and finance lease payments H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 15 Balance sheet Net debt (including lease liabilities) amounts to US$1,239m at end-June 2020 (leases relate to Genser, Gruyere power plant and gas pipeline, Granny Smith power plant), compared to US$1,664m at 31 December 2019 ̵Net debt (excl. lease liabilities) was US$876m, compared to US$1,331m at 31 December 2019 Net debt (including lease liabilities) to EBITDA of 0.84x at end-June 2020

end-June 2020 Unutilised facilities (committed and uncommitted) of US$1,514m, R4,135m and A$300m

US$940m in cash on the balance sheet Available facilities at 30 June 2020 4000 3500 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 US$ facilities Rand facilities A$ facilities Total facilities Utilised Unutilised Net debt (US$m) and Net debt/EBITDA - excl. lease US$m liabilities 2.0 2 000 1 800 1 600 1.5 1 400 1 200 1.0 1 000 800 600 0.5 400 200 0 0.0 FY 2013 H1 2014 FY 2014 H1 2015 FY 2015 H1 2016 FY 2016 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 FY 2018 H1 2019 FY 2019 H1 2020 Net debt Net debt/EBITDA H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 16 Salares Norte update Engineering progress 74.7% at end-June (plan: 76.0%)

end-June (plan: 76.0%) Camp Phase 1 progress 80.8% at end-March (plan: 84.3%)

end-March (plan: 84.3%) Camp Phase 1 spend of US$11m, in line with plan

H1 pre-development cost of US$11m vs plan of US$12m, all spent in Q1

pre-development cost of US$11m vs plan of US$12m, all spent in Q1 Mining contract awarded to ICV after a rigorous tender process

Work on diversion channels has commenced

Bulk earthworks contract awarded at end-May and preparation for bulk earthworks on site has commenced

end-May and preparation for bulk earthworks on site has commenced Main procurement packages have been awarded

61% of total capex has been awarded and priced and only subject to escalation

Currency hedges provide an additional cushion of c.US$70m

District exploration spend of US$7m

District drilling 8,458m during H1 2020

Drilling activities stopped at end of Q1 2020 and the exploration team was moved offsite in response to COVID-19 pandemic

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 17 Salares Norte update continued Progress in pictures Diversion channel assembly Channel trenching Camp phase I Camp phase II structural excavation H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 18 Regional overviews Australia H1 2020 H1 2019 Att. Production koz 494 435 44% of Group AIC US$/oz 960 1,185 managed production A$/oz 1,463 1,677 Net cash flow* US$m 208 92 Net cash flow excludes Gruyere project capital for 2019

14% year-on-year increase in gold produced driven by the inclusion of Gruyere which reached commercial levels of production at end-September 2019

year-on-year increase in gold produced driven by the inclusion of Gruyere which reached commercial levels of production at end-September 2019 Stage 2 of the electricity supply project concluded at Agnew during H1 2020 ̵13MW battery plant commissioned in March ̵18MW wind farm commissioned in May St Ives continued its transition to a predominantly underground operation, driven by the ramp up in production at Hamlet North

All open pit ore sourced from the Neptune pit in H1 2020

Region generated net cash flow of US$208m (A$317M) in H1 2020 1Moz per year region H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 20 Americas H1 2020 H1 2019 Au Eq production koz 109 157 Au Eq AIC US$/oz 984 698 Au only production koz 64 81 10% of Group Cu only production kt 13 16 managed production Au only AIC US$/oz 709 290 Net cash flow US$m 49 52 Cerro Corona was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during H1 2020

COVID-19 pandemic during H1 2020 As announced in Q1 2020, we estimate the impact of COVID-19 on gold equivalent production will be c.25koz for FY 2020

COVID-19 on gold equivalent production will be c.25koz for FY 2020 In addition, rebasing the price ratio at the end of Q1 had a negative impact of c.30koz on gold equivalent production guidance for FY 2020

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Cerro Corona generated net cash flow of US$49m in H1 2020 (H1 2019: US$52m) H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 21 37% of Group managed production West Africa H1 2020 H1 2019 Managed production koz 420 438 AISC US$/oz 1,060 892 AIC US$/oz 1,093 1,007 Net cash flow* US$m 139 72 Net cash flow includes Damang project capital Numbers include 45% of Asanko Gold Mine Mining in main Damang pit transitioned through the bulk of the Huni Sandstone during H1 2020, with minimal volumes remaining

35% of ore mined from Tarkwa Phyllites in Q2 2020 vs. 20% in Q1 2020 Mining will occur predominantly in the higher-grade, more consistent Tarkwa Phyllites during H2 2020 Notable improvement expected at Damang in H2 2020

At end-June, 42 months into the the Damang reinvestment Project:

end-June, 42 months into the the Damang reinvestment Project: Tonnes mined were 14% ahead of plan Gold produced was 13% ahead of plan

Region generated net cash flow of US$139m in H1 2020 (H1 2019: US$72m)

Including US$38m received on redemption of preference shares from Asanko brings the regions cash flow to US$177m for H1 2020

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 22 South Africa H1 2020 H1 2019 Att. Production koz 100 92 AISC US$/oz 1,227 1,529 9% of Group AIC US$/oz 1,234 1,529 Net cash flow US$m 5 -18 managed production 1 Fatality during H1 2020: Mr. Abel Magajane

Q2 2020 severely impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions ̵Was placed on care and maintenance for the first month of Q2 and operated well below its full labour complement for the remainder C.32koz lost during COVID-19 lockdown and ramp up

Despite the COVID-19 interruptions, the mine managed to generate positive cash flow of R79m (US$5m) during H1 2020

COVID-19 interruptions, the mine managed to generate positive cash flow of R79m (US$5m) during H1 2020 c.30% year-on-year productivity improvement in destress and development

year-on-year productivity improvement in destress and development Improved compliance on stoping, up to c.90%

Migration to North of Wrench from Current mine continued during H1 2020

Increased volumes from North of Wrench during Q2 2020 as extraction from 3W and 4W corridors increased

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 23 Outlook 2020 outlook and guidance 2020 revised Group guidance Attributable equivalent gold production: 2.20Moz - 2.25Moz

AISC: US$960/oz - US$980/oz

AIC: US$1,070/oz - US$1,090/oz Focus areas for H2 2020 Continue to navigate Covid-19

Covid-19 Damang: deliver higher grade from main part of the orebody

Salares Norte: commence construction in Q4

Further embed productivity improvements at South Deep - restart new mine development

Continue to reduce net debt - repay 2020 bond

Commitment to maintain dividend policy H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020 25 Thank You QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Attachments Original document

