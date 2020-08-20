Log in
Gold Fields : H1 2020 results Presentation

08/20/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Gold Fields H1 2020 results

Nick Holland: CEO

20 August 2020

Forward looking statement

Certain statements in this document constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In particular, the forward looking statements in this document include among others those relating to the Damang Exploration Target Statement; the Far Southeast Exploration Target Statement; commodity prices; demand for gold and other metals and minerals; interest rate expectations; exploration and production costs; levels of expected production; Gold Fields' growth pipeline; levels and expected benefits of current and planned capital expenditures; future reserve, resource and other mineralisation levels; and the extent of cost efficiencies and savings to be achieved. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include among others: economic, business and political conditions in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Peru and elsewhere; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions or joint ventures, exploration and development activities; decreases in the market price of gold and/or copper; hazards associated with underground and surface gold mining; labour disruptions; availability terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in government regulations, particularly taxation and environmental regulations; and new legislation affecting mining and mineral rights; changes in exchange rates; currency devaluations; the availability and cost of raw and finished materials; the cost of energy and water; inflation and other macro-economic factors, industrial action, temporary stoppages of mines for safety and unplanned maintenance reasons; and the impact of the AIDS and other occupational health risks experienced by Gold Fields' employees.

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Gold Fields undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Gold Fields are described in Gold Fields' filings with the Johannesburg Securities Exchange and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Gold Fields' Annual Report on Form-20F for the year ended 31 December 2017, Gold Fields' Integrated Annual Report 2017 and Gold Fields' Annual Financial Report 2017

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

2

H1 2020 highlights

Delivering the higher gold price

  • Covid-19impact largely contained thus far
  • Net cash flow of US$320m
  • Mine net cash flow of US$405m
  • Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) down to US$876m
  • Normalised earnings more than doubled to US$323m
  • Interim dividend of R1.60/share = FY 2019 dividend
  • Salares Norte commenced - funding plan secured after US$250m equity raise

AIC down to US$1,065/oz in H1 2020 from US$1,106/oz in H1 2019

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

3

Covid-19 update

Current status

Americas

Australia

South

West

Group

Africa

Africa

Tested

11 801

11

3 952

4 327

20 091

Positive

857

-

330

256

1 443

Negative

10 400

11

3 503

4 021

17 935

Awaiting results

544

-

119

56

719

Active cases

464

-

148

46

658

In hospital

13

-

-

-

13

Recovered

393

-

181

210

784

Died

1

-

1

1

3

  • The relatively high number of positive cases reflects the high prevalence rate of the pandemic in neighbouring communities at our operations in Peru, Ghana and South Africa
  • Testing among our workforce is also more stringent than in public health facilities in these countries

Note: "Awaiting results", "Active cases" and "In hospital" refers to the current figures. South Africa includes the corporate office. West Africa includes Galiano/Asanko

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

4

A globally diversified gold miner

H1 2020 results

Gold Fields Group

Mines: 9

Projects: 1

Countries: 5

Att. production: 1,087koz

AIC: US$1,065/oz

Mine net cash flow: US$405m inflow

Net cash flow**: US$320m inflow

West Africa region

Mines: Tarkwa, Damangand Asanko

Att. production: 384koz

AIC: US$1,093/oz

Net cashflow*: US$139m inflow

Americas region

Mine: Cerro Corona (Peru)

Att. production: 108koz (Au eq)

AIC: US$984/eq oz

Net cash flow*: US$49m inflow

Project: Salares Norte (Chile)

Australia region

South Africa region

Mines: St Ives, Granny Smith,

Agnew and Gruyere

Mine: South Deep

Att. production: 494koz

Att. production: 100koz

AIC: US$960/oz

AIC: US$1,234/oz

Net cash flow*: US$208m inflow

Net cash flow*: US$5m inflow

*Net cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure and environmental payments and lease payments

**Net cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure, environmental payments, lease payments and redemption of Asanko preference shares

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

5

Delivered on reinvestment plan

  • The Group has more or less achieved cost and production guidance over last 7 years
  • Implemented the turnaround at South Deep which included a labour restructuring
  • Reinvested in the future of the business
    • Delivered Gruyere which was ramped up ahead of plan - low cost, long life mine
    • Delivered the Damang Reinvestment Plan ahead of schedule (on most metrics) - getting into the main part of the orebody (Tarkwa phyllites) which is expected to result in significant production and cost improvements from H2 2020
    • Delivered a favourable feasibility study for Salares Norte which has progressed to construction phase

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

6

Strong organic growth within the portfolio

  • Extended the life-of-mine of Cerro Corona to 2030
    • Exploring potential upside
  • St Ives: life extension driven by growth at the Invincible complex
  • Exploration success at Agnew - best position the mine has been in for many years
  • Have addressed concerns around the Reserve position
    • Reserves outside of SA exceed 20Moz - c.10 year mine life
    • Production outlook of 2.0-2.5Moz for the next 8-10 years
    • Organic growth opportunities at all of our assets
    • Replaced depletion and slightly added to Tarkwa's Reserves in 2019 - first time in 10 years
      • Starting to see some exploration success
    • Continue to replace depletion and add Reserves in Australia
      • Discovery cost per ounce is c.A$80/oz, compared to cost of acquiring ounces of >US$300/oz

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

7

Tarkwa potential

Untapped Down Dip Potential along 22km Strike Length And Room For New Discoveries

N

Pepe Central

Awonaben

Pit

Pepe East 1

Kottraverchy

Ulap-Pepe Dozer Build Yard

(PAMTA)

Ulap Nth Ext 2

Akon Nth

Pepe East

Ulap Nth Ext 1

Kottra-Ridge West Corridor

West Hill

0

1

2

3

Kilometer

Down dip Extension Potential

Kobada

Inferred Resources

Indicated Resources

Measured Resources Continue testing Pepe East down-dip potential.

- Pepe - Atuabo

2Mantraim Tebberebie-

-

Potential multi million ounce 'order of magnitude' exploration target

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

8

Damang complex

W-E Section (25896mN)

Assay (g/t)

0.3

0.6

1.0

2.0

Aug FC

771 RL

As-mined

(17th Aug)

Huni Sandstone

25896m

Tarkwa Phyllite

Intrusive/Dolerite

DRP LoM

N

Banket Hangingwall

Banket K1

Banket K2

Banket Footwall

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

9

Greater Agnew Project

Gold Fields has made 2 strategic investments for the long term at Agnew

  • A$112m sustainable power solution - hybrid Gas, Solar, Wind Power solution
  • A$38m for new accommodation camp - investment for our people

Next Investment Phase (2021-2023):

Reserves, Process plant upgrade, Increased gold production

Underpinned by continued exploration success

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

10

Resource Potential - Greater Waroonga

2013 2019

Priority 1

Order of magnitude Resource Potential of

500koz to 1.0Moz (over 3-year window)

Priority 2

Order of magnitude Resource Potential of

500koz to 1.0Moz (Over 5-year plus window)

Saint

Waroonga

North Lower

Kath Lower

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

North

Main/FBH

South

Kim/South/FBH Link

FBHOD486017 11.25m at 20.61g/t

South

Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width

11

Resource Potential - New Holland

Greater New Holland Complex

2013 2017

EMSD1873W1

2019

3m @ 32.64g/t

North

South

Himitsu

Hidden Secret

200 Series

EMSD1867

4.07m @ 7.45g/t

Genesis Lower

Sheba South & Spitfire

Sheba North

Sheba Lower

EMSD1632 - 5.3m

300m

@ 26.85g/t

EMSD1632 -

3.56m @ 3.52g/t

Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.2Moz (over 3-year window)

Priority 2

Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.0Moz (over 5-year plus window)

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

Stated boreholes are

selected to indicate the

potential grade range and

mineralisation width

12

Resource Potential - Redeemer Complex

Greater Redeemer Complex

Zone 2 North - southern infill

North

South

Barren Lands

Zone 2 North

Zone 2 South

EMSD1929

0.68m @ 33.1g/t, FW lode EMSD1929 1.81m @ 33.34g/t

1.81m @ 33.34g/t, FW lode

EMSD1934

17.08m @ 1.94g/t from 874m - (Basalt)

Redeemer North

EMSD1936 W1

12.85m @ 4.74g/t from 978m - (Basalt)

13.90m @ 3.93g/t from 1005m - (Basalt)

EMSD1936 W2

2.00m @ 8.73g/t from 955m - (Basalt)

5.55m @ 3.01g/t from 959m - (Basalt)

Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.2Moz (over 3-year window)

Priority 2

Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 300koz to 400koz (over 5-year plus window)

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

500m

Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and

mineralisation width

13

St. Ives

Invincible Camp Exploration

N

Invincible

Invincible South

LD830171: 22m at 6.66g/t

S

Invincible Stage 6

Fenton

Drake

LD83046 42m at

1.99g/t

Greater

Invincible

Invincible

North

Mids

Invincible Deeps

Invincible

Deeps

ADEX

Invincible Footwall South

0m RL

Invincible South Extensions -750mRL

200m

IMD-0761: 9.8m at

Larger points = 2020 Intercepts

11.78g/t

LD82957W6:

21.9m at 13.17g/t

LD82955W1: 42m

at 9.9g/t

LD81611W18:

11.6m at 9.45g/tUnderground

Additional

Extensional

Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width

Potential multi million ounce 'order of magnitude' exploration target to be profiled over ~3 years

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

14

Strong cash generation in H1 2020

  • Strong cash generation

̵Mine cash flow: US$414m in 2019, US$405m in H1 2020

̵Net cash flow: US$249m in 2019, US$320m in H1 2020

  • De-gearedfaster than expected - c.US$700m over 18 months (includes equity raise)
  • Raised two new bonds in May 2019 - both US$500m with maturities in 2024 and 2029
  • Restructured the bank debt
  • Successful equity raise completed in February 2020 - US$250m at a 3% discount

Capital expenditure

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Sustaining capital

Project capital

Net Cash Flow

400

300

200

100

0

-100

-200

-300

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

*Net Cash Flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure and environmental payments and finance lease payments

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

15

Balance sheet

  • Net debt (including lease liabilities) amounts to US$1,239m at end-June 2020 (leases relate to Genser, Gruyere power plant and gas pipeline, Granny Smith power plant), compared to US$1,664m at 31 December 2019

̵Net debt (excl. lease liabilities) was US$876m, compared to US$1,331m at 31 December 2019

  • Net debt (including lease liabilities) to EBITDA of 0.84x at end-June 2020
  • Unutilised facilities (committed and uncommitted) of US$1,514m, R4,135m and A$300m
  • US$940m in cash on the balance sheet

Available facilities at 30 June 2020

4000

3500

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

500

0

US$ facilities

Rand facilities

A$ facilities

Total facilities

Utilised

Unutilised

Net debt (US$m) and Net debt/EBITDA - excl. lease

US$m

liabilities

2.0

2 000

1 800

1 600

1.5

1 400

1 200

1.0

1 000

800

600

0.5

400

200

0

0.0

FY 2013

H1 2014

FY 2014

H1 2015

FY 2015

H1 2016

FY 2016

H1 2017

FY 2017

H1 2018

FY 2018

H1 2019

FY 2019

H1 2020

Net debt

Net debt/EBITDA

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

16

Salares Norte update

  • Engineering progress 74.7% at end-June (plan: 76.0%)
  • Camp Phase 1 progress 80.8% at end-March (plan: 84.3%)
    • Camp Phase 1 spend of US$11m, in line with plan
  • H1 pre-development cost of US$11m vs plan of US$12m, all spent in Q1
  • Mining contract awarded to ICV after a rigorous tender process
  • Work on diversion channels has commenced
  • Bulk earthworks contract awarded at end-May and preparation for bulk earthworks on site has commenced
  • Main procurement packages have been awarded
  • 61% of total capex has been awarded and priced and only subject to escalation
  • Currency hedges provide an additional cushion of c.US$70m
  • District exploration spend of US$7m
  • District drilling 8,458m during H1 2020
    • Drilling activities stopped at end of Q1 2020 and the exploration team was moved offsite in response to COVID-19 pandemic

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

17

Salares Norte update continued

Progress in pictures

Diversion channel assembly

Channel trenching

Camp phase I

Camp phase II structural excavation

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

18

Regional overviews

Australia

H1 2020

H1 2019

Att. Production

koz

494

435

44% of Group

AIC

US$/oz

960

1,185

managed production

A$/oz

1,463

1,677

Net cash flow*

US$m

208

92

    • Net cash flow excludes Gruyere project capital for 2019
  • 14% year-on-year increase in gold produced driven by the inclusion of Gruyere which reached commercial levels of production at end-September 2019
  • Stage 2 of the electricity supply project concluded at Agnew during H1 2020

̵13MW battery plant commissioned in March ̵18MW wind farm commissioned in May

  • St Ives continued its transition to a predominantly underground operation, driven by the ramp up in production at Hamlet North
    • All open pit ore sourced from the Neptune pit in H1 2020
  • Region generated net cash flow of US$208m (A$317M) in H1 2020

1Moz per year region

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

20

Americas

H1 2020

H1 2019

Au Eq production

koz

109

157

Au Eq AIC

US$/oz

984

698

Au only production

koz

64

81

10% of Group

Cu only production

kt

13

16

managed production

Au only AIC

US$/oz

709

290

Net cash flow

US$m

49

52

  • Cerro Corona was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during H1 2020
  • As announced in Q1 2020, we estimate the impact of COVID-19 on gold equivalent production will be c.25koz for FY 2020
  • In addition, rebasing the price ratio at the end of Q1 had a negative impact of c.30koz on gold equivalent production guidance for FY 2020
  • Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Cerro Corona generated net cash flow of US$49m in H1 2020 (H1 2019: US$52m)

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

21

37% of Group managed production

West Africa

H1 2020

H1 2019

Managed production

koz

420

438

AISC

US$/oz

1,060

892

AIC

US$/oz

1,093

1,007

Net cash flow*

US$m

139

72

  • Net cash flow includes Damang project capital Numbers include 45% of Asanko Gold Mine
  • Mining in main Damang pit transitioned through the bulk of the Huni Sandstone during H1 2020, with minimal volumes remaining
    • 35% of ore mined from Tarkwa Phyllites in Q2 2020 vs. 20% in Q1 2020
    • Mining will occur predominantly in the higher-grade, more consistent Tarkwa Phyllites during H2 2020
    • Notable improvement expected at Damang in H2 2020
  • At end-June, 42 months into the the Damang reinvestment Project:
    • Tonnes mined were 14% ahead of plan
    • Gold produced was 13% ahead of plan
  • Region generated net cash flow of US$139m in H1 2020 (H1 2019: US$72m)
    • Including US$38m received on redemption of preference shares from Asanko brings the regions cash flow to US$177m for H1 2020

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

22

South Africa

H1 2020

H1 2019

Att. Production

koz

100

92

AISC

US$/oz

1,227

1,529

9% of Group

AIC

US$/oz

1,234

1,529

Net cash flow

US$m

5

-18

managed production

  • 1 Fatality during H1 2020: Mr. Abel Magajane
  • Q2 2020 severely impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions

̵Was placed on care and maintenance for the first month of Q2 and operated well below its full labour complement for the remainder

    • C.32koz lost during COVID-19 lockdown and ramp up
  • Despite the COVID-19 interruptions, the mine managed to generate positive cash flow of R79m (US$5m) during H1 2020
  • c.30% year-on-year productivity improvement in destress and development
  • Improved compliance on stoping, up to c.90%
  • Migration to North of Wrench from Current mine continued during H1 2020
    • Increased volumes from North of Wrench during Q2 2020 as extraction from 3W and 4W corridors increased

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

23

Outlook

2020 outlook and guidance

2020 revised Group guidance

  • Attributable equivalent gold production: 2.20Moz - 2.25Moz
  • AISC: US$960/oz - US$980/oz
  • AIC: US$1,070/oz - US$1,090/oz

Focus areas for H2 2020

  • Continue to navigate Covid-19
  • Damang: deliver higher grade from main part of the orebody
  • Salares Norte: commence construction in Q4
  • Further embed productivity improvements at South Deep - restart new mine development
  • Continue to reduce net debt - repay 2020 bond
  • Commitment to maintain dividend policy

H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020

25

Thank You

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
