Gold Fields : H1 2020 results Presentation

Certain statements in this document constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
In particular, the forward looking statements in this document include among others those relating to the Damang Exploration Target Statement; the Far Southeast Exploration Target Statement; commodity prices; demand for gold and other metals and minerals; interest rate expectations; exploration and production costs; levels of expected production; Gold Fields' growth pipeline; levels and expected benefits of current and planned capital expenditures; future reserve, resource and other mineralisation levels; and the extent of cost efficiencies and savings to be achieved. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include among others: economic, business and political conditions in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Peru and elsewhere; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions or joint ventures, exploration and development activities; decreases in the market price of gold and/or copper; hazards associated with underground and surface gold mining; labour disruptions; availability terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in government regulations, particularly taxation and environmental regulations; and new legislation affecting mining and mineral rights; changes in exchange rates; currency devaluations; the availability and cost of raw and finished materials; the cost of energy and water; inflation and other macro-economic factors, industrial action, temporary stoppages of mines for safety and unplanned maintenance reasons; and the impact of the AIDS and other occupational health risks experienced by Gold Fields' employees.
These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Gold Fields undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Gold Fields are described in Gold Fields' filings with the Johannesburg Securities Exchange and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Gold Fields' Annual Report on Form-20F for the year ended 31 December 2017, Gold Fields' Integrated Annual Report 2017 and Gold Fields' Annual Financial Report 2017
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
H1 2020 highlights
Delivering the higher gold price
Covid-19impact largely contained thus far
Net cash flow of US$320m
Mine net cash flow of US$405m
Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) down to US$876m
Normalised earnings more than doubled to US$323m
Interim dividend of R1.60/share = FY 2019 dividend
Salares Norte commenced - funding plan secured after US$250m equity raise
AIC down to US$1,065/oz in H1 2020 from US$1,106/oz in H1 2019
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
Covid-19 update
Current status
Americas
Australia
South
West
Group
Africa
Africa
Tested
11 801
11
3 952
4 327
20 091
Positive
857
-
330
256
1 443
Negative
10 400
11
3 503
4 021
17 935
Awaiting results
544
-
119
56
719
Active cases
464
-
148
46
658
In hospital
13
-
-
-
13
Recovered
393
-
181
210
784
Died
1
-
1
1
3
The relatively high number of positive cases reflects the high prevalence rate of the pandemic in neighbouring communities at our operations in Peru, Ghana and South Africa
Testing among our workforce is also more stringent than in public health facilities in these countries
Note: "Awaiting results", "Active cases" and "In hospital" refers to the current figures. South Africa includes the corporate office. West Africa includes Galiano/Asanko
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
A globally diversified gold miner
H1 2020 results
Gold Fields Group
Mines: 9
Projects: 1
Countries: 5
Att. production: 1,087koz
AIC: US$1,065/oz
Mine net cash flow: US$405m inflow
Net cash flow**: US$320m inflow
West Africa region
Mines: Tarkwa, Damangand Asanko
Att. production: 384koz
AIC: US$1,093/oz
Net cashflow*: US$139m inflow
Americas region
Mine: Cerro Corona (Peru)
Att. production: 108koz (Au eq)
AIC: US$984/eq oz
Net cash flow*: US$49m inflow
Project: Salares Norte (Chile)
Australia region
South Africa region
Mines: St Ives, Granny Smith,
Agnew and Gruyere
Mine: South Deep
Att. production: 494koz
Att. production: 100koz
AIC: US$960/oz
AIC: US$1,234/oz
Net cash flow*: US$208m inflow
Net cash flow*: US$5m inflow
*Net cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure and environmental payments and lease payments
**Net cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure, environmental payments, lease payments and redemption of Asanko preference shares
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
Delivered on reinvestment plan
The Group has more or less achieved cost and production guidance over last 7 years
Implemented the turnaround at South Deep which included a labour restructuring
Reinvested in the future of the business
Delivered Gruyere which was ramped up ahead of plan - low cost, long life mine
Delivered the Damang Reinvestment Plan ahead of schedule (on most metrics) - getting into the main part of the orebody (Tarkwa phyllites) which is expected to result in significant production and cost improvements from H2 2020
Delivered a favourable feasibility study for Salares Norte which has progressed to construction phase
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
6
Strong organic growth within the portfolio
Extended the life-of-mine of Cerro Corona to 2030
Exploring potential upside
St Ives: life extension driven by growth at the Invincible complex
Exploration success at Agnew - best position the mine has been in for many years
Have addressed concerns around the Reserve position
Reserves outside of SA exceed 20Moz - c.10 year mine life
Production outlook of 2.0-2.5Moz for the next 8-10 years
Organic growth opportunities at all of our assets
Replaced depletion and slightly added to Tarkwa's Reserves in 2019 - first time in 10 years
Starting to see some exploration success
Continue to replace depletion and add Reserves in Australia
Discovery cost per ounce is c.A$80/oz, compared to cost of acquiring ounces of >US$300/oz
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
Tarkwa potential
Untapped Down Dip Potential along 22km Strike Length And Room For New Discoveries
N
Pepe Central
Awonaben
Pit
Pepe East 1
Kottraverchy
Ulap-Pepe Dozer Build Yard
(PAMTA)
Ulap Nth Ext 2
Akon Nth
Pepe East
Ulap Nth Ext 1
Kottra-Ridge West Corridor
West Hill
0
1
2
3
Kilometer
Down dip Extension Potential
Kobada
Inferred Resources
Indicated Resources
Measured Resources Continue testing Pepe East down-dip potential.
- Pepe - Atuabo
2Mantraim Tebberebie-
-
Potential multi million ounce 'order of magnitude' exploration target
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
Damang complex
W-E Section (25896mN)
Assay (g/t)
0.3
0.6
1.0
2.0
Aug FC
771 RL
As-mined
(17th Aug)
Huni Sandstone
25896m
Tarkwa Phyllite
Intrusive/Dolerite
DRP LoM
N
Banket Hangingwall
Banket K1
Banket K2
Banket Footwall
9
Greater Agnew Project
Gold Fields has made 2 strategic investments for the long term at Agnew
A$112m sustainable power solution - hybrid Gas, Solar, Wind Power solution
A$38m for new accommodation camp - investment for our people
Next Investment Phase (2021-2023):
Reserves, Process plant upgrade, Increased gold production
Underpinned by continued exploration success
H1 2020 results | 20 August 2020
Resource Potential - Greater Waroonga
2013 2019
Priority 1
Order of magnitude Resource Potential of
500koz to 1.0Moz (over 3-year window)
Priority 2
Order of magnitude Resource Potential of
500koz to 1.0Moz (Over 5-year plus window)
Saint
Waroonga
North Lower
Kath Lower
North
Main/FBH
South
Kim/South/FBH Link
FBHOD486017 11.25m at 20.61g/t
South
Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width
Resource Potential - New Holland
Greater New Holland Complex
2013 2017
EMSD1873W1
2019
3m @ 32.64g/t
North
South
Himitsu
Hidden Secret
200 Series
EMSD1867
4.07m @ 7.45g/t
Genesis Lower
Sheba South & Spitfire
Sheba North
Sheba Lower
EMSD1632 - 5.3m
300m
@ 26.85g/t
EMSD1632 -
3.56m @ 3.52g/t
Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.2Moz (over 3-year window)
Priority 2
Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.0Moz (over 5-year plus window)
Stated boreholes are
selected to indicate the
potential grade range and
mineralisation width
Resource Potential - Redeemer Complex
Greater Redeemer Complex
Zone 2 North - southern infill
North
South
Barren Lands
Zone 2 North
Zone 2 South
EMSD1929
0.68m @ 33.1g/t, FW lode EMSD19291.81m @ 33.34g/t
1.81m @ 33.34g/t, FW lode
EMSD1934
17.08m @ 1.94g/t from 874m - (Basalt)
Redeemer North
EMSD1936 W1
12.85m @ 4.74g/t from 978m - (Basalt)
13.90m @ 3.93g/t from 1005m - (Basalt)
EMSD1936 W2
2.00m @ 8.73g/t from 955m - (Basalt)
5.55m @ 3.01g/t from 959m - (Basalt)
Priority 1 Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 600koz to 1.2Moz (over 3-year window)
Priority 2
Order of magnitude Resource Potential of 300koz to 400koz (over 5-year plus window)
500m
Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and
mineralisation width
St. Ives
Invincible Camp Exploration
N
Invincible
Invincible South
LD830171: 22m at 6.66g/t
S
Invincible Stage 6
Fenton
Drake
LD83046 42m at
1.99g/t
Greater
Invincible
Invincible
North
Mids
Invincible Deeps
Invincible
Deeps
ADEX
Invincible Footwall South
0m RL
Invincible South Extensions -750mRL
200m
IMD-0761: 9.8m at
Larger points = 2020 Intercepts
11.78g/t
LD82957W6:
21.9m at 13.17g/t
LD82955W1: 42m
at 9.9g/t
LD81611W18:
11.6m at 9.45g/tUnderground
Additional
Extensional
Stated boreholes are selected to indicate the potential grade range and mineralisation width
Potential multi million ounce 'order of magnitude' exploration target to be profiled over ~3 years
Strong cash generation in H1 2020
Strong cash generation
̵Mine cash flow: US$414m in 2019, US$405m in H1 2020
̵Net cash flow: US$249m in 2019, US$320m in H1 2020
De-gearedfaster than expected - c.US$700m over 18 months (includes equity raise)
Raised two new bonds in May 2019 - both US$500m with maturities in 2024 and 2029
Restructured the bank debt
Successful equity raise completed in February 2020 - US$250m at a 3% discount
Capital expenditure
900
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Sustaining capital
Project capital
Net Cash Flow
400
300
200
100
0
-100
-200
-300
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
*Net Cash Flow = Cash flow from operating activities less net capital expenditure and environmental payments and finance lease payments
Balance sheet
Net debt (including lease liabilities) amounts to US$1,239m at end-June 2020 (leases relate to Genser, Gruyere power plant and gas pipeline, Granny Smith power plant), compared to US$1,664m at 31 December 2019
̵Net debt (excl. lease liabilities) was US$876m, compared to US$1,331m at 31 December 2019
Net debt (including lease liabilities) to EBITDA of 0.84x at end-June 2020
Unutilised facilities (committed and uncommitted) of US$1,514m, R4,135m and A$300m
US$940m in cash on the balance sheet
Available facilities at 30 June 2020
4000
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
500
0
US$ facilities
Rand facilities
A$ facilities
Total facilities
Utilised
Unutilised
Net debt (US$m) and Net debt/EBITDA - excl. lease
US$m
liabilities
2.0
2 000
1 800
1 600
1.5
1 400
1 200
1.0
1 000
800
600
0.5
400
200
0
0.0
FY 2013
H1 2014
FY 2014
H1 2015
FY 2015
H1 2016
FY 2016
H1 2017
FY 2017
H1 2018
FY 2018
H1 2019
FY 2019
H1 2020
Net debt
Net debt/EBITDA
Salares Norte update
Engineering progress 74.7% at end-June (plan: 76.0%)
Camp Phase 1 progress 80.8% at end-March (plan: 84.3%)
Camp Phase 1 spend of US$11m, in line with plan
H1 pre-development cost of US$11m vs plan of US$12m, all spent in Q1
Mining contract awarded to ICV after a rigorous tender process
Work on diversion channels has commenced
Bulk earthworks contract awarded at end-May and preparation for bulk earthworks on site has commenced
Main procurement packages have been awarded
61% of total capex has been awarded and priced and only subject to escalation
Currency hedges provide an additional cushion of c.US$70m
District exploration spend of US$7m
District drilling 8,458m during H1 2020
Drilling activities stopped at end of Q1 2020 and the exploration team was moved offsite in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Salares Norte update continued
Progress in pictures
Diversion channel assembly
Channel trenching
Camp phase I
Camp phase II structural excavation
Regional overviews
Australia
H1 2020
H1 2019
Att. Production
koz
494
435
44% of Group
AIC
US$/oz
960
1,185
managed production
A$/oz
1,463
1,677
Net cash flow*
US$m
208
92
Net cash flow excludes Gruyere project capital for 2019
14% year-on-year increase in gold produced driven by the inclusion of Gruyere which reached commercial levels of production at end-September 2019
Stage 2 of the electricity supply project concluded at Agnew during H1 2020
̵13MW battery plant commissioned in March ̵18MW wind farm commissioned in May
St Ives continued its transition to a predominantly underground operation, driven by the ramp up in production at Hamlet North
All open pit ore sourced from the Neptune pit in H1 2020
Region generated net cash flow of US$208m (A$317M) in H1 2020
1Moz per year region
Americas
H1 2020
H1 2019
Au Eq production
koz
109
157
Au Eq AIC
US$/oz
984
698
Au only production
koz
64
81
10% of Group
Cu only production
kt
13
16
managed production
Au only AIC
US$/oz
709
290
Net cash flow
US$m
49
52
Cerro Corona was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during H1 2020
As announced in Q1 2020, we estimate the impact of COVID-19 on gold equivalent production will be c.25koz for FY 2020
In addition, rebasing the price ratio at the end of Q1 had a negative impact of c.30koz on gold equivalent production guidance for FY 2020
Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Cerro Corona generated net cash flow of US$49m in H1 2020 (H1 2019: US$52m)
37% of Group managed production
West Africa
H1 2020
H1 2019
Managed production
koz
420
438
AISC
US$/oz
1,060
892
AIC
US$/oz
1,093
1,007
Net cash flow*
US$m
139
72
Net cash flow includes Damang project capital Numbers include 45% of Asanko Gold Mine
Mining in main Damang pit transitioned through the bulk of the Huni Sandstone during H1 2020, with minimal volumes remaining
35% of ore mined from Tarkwa Phyllites in Q2 2020 vs. 20% in Q1 2020
Mining will occur predominantly in the higher-grade, more consistent Tarkwa Phyllites during H2 2020
Notable improvement expected at Damang in H2 2020
At end-June, 42 months into the the Damang reinvestment Project:
Tonnes mined were 14% ahead of plan
Gold produced was 13% ahead of plan
Region generated net cash flow of US$139m in H1 2020 (H1 2019: US$72m)
Including US$38m received on redemption of preference shares from Asanko brings the regions cash flow to US$177m for H1 2020
South Africa
H1 2020
H1 2019
Att. Production
koz
100
92
AISC
US$/oz
1,227
1,529
9% of Group
AIC
US$/oz
1,234
1,529
Net cash flow
US$m
5
-18
managed production
1 Fatality during H1 2020: Mr. Abel Magajane
Q2 2020 severely impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions
̵Was placed on care and maintenance for the first month of Q2 and operated well below its full labour complement for the remainder
C.32koz lost during COVID-19 lockdown and ramp up
Despite the COVID-19 interruptions, the mine managed to generate positive cash flow of R79m (US$5m) during H1 2020
c.30% year-on-year productivity improvement in destress and development
Improved compliance on stoping, up to c.90%
Migration to North of Wrench from Current mine continued during H1 2020
Increased volumes from North of Wrench during Q2 2020 as extraction from 3W and 4W corridors increased