  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Gold Fields Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
152.39 ZAR   -3.78%
06:06aGold Fields Ltd Sees 1st Half Headline EPS Increase on Higher Production and Gold Price
DJ
05:50aS.Africa's Gold Fields expects H1 profit jump on higher prices, output
RE
05:47aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement and operational performance for H1 2022
PU
Gold Fields Ltd Sees 1st Half Headline EPS Increase on Higher Production and Gold Price

08/04/2022 | 06:06am EDT
By Michael Susin


Gold Fields Ltd. said Thursday that it expects headline earnings for the first half of 2022 to increase driven by higher production and gold price despite higher costs.

The South African mining company said that it expects headline earnings per share for the six-months period to be in the range of between $0.56 and $0.60 a share. This compares with $0.45 reported the same period last year.

Normalized EPS is anticipated to be in the range from $0.54 to $0.58 a share, up from the $0.49 a year ago.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the second-quarter period is expected to come in 621,000 ounces, up from 580,000 ounces in the first quarter of 2022, it said.

Quarterly all-in sustaining costs are anticipated to be of $1,382 per ounce compared with $1,320 per ounce in the first quarter, Gold Fields added.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 0605ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.90% 1780.4 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED -3.78% 152.39 End-of-day quote.-12.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 73 643 M 4 369 M 4 369 M
Net income 2022 17 485 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net Debt 2022 9 781 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,96x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 136 B 8 059 M 8 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 17 604
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 152,39 ZAR
Average target price 175,59 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Controller
Yunus G. H. Suleman Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Group Chief Technical Officer
Taryn L. Leishman Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-12.49%8 059
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-8.61%23 778
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-13.61%5 100
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-8.44%4 894
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-34.48%3 374
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-12.44%3 181