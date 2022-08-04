Gold Fields Ltd Sees 1st Half Headline EPS Increase on Higher Production and Gold Price

By Michael Susin

Gold Fields Ltd. said Thursday that it expects headline earnings for the first half of 2022 to increase driven by higher production and gold price despite higher costs.

The South African mining company said that it expects headline earnings per share for the six-months period to be in the range of between $0.56 and $0.60 a share. This compares with $0.45 reported the same period last year.

Normalized EPS is anticipated to be in the range from $0.54 to $0.58 a share, up from the $0.49 a year ago.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the second-quarter period is expected to come in 621,000 ounces, up from 580,000 ounces in the first quarter of 2022, it said.

Quarterly all-in sustaining costs are anticipated to be of $1,382 per ounce compared with $1,320 per ounce in the first quarter, Gold Fields added.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 0605ET