Gold Fields reported a 1.1% decline in net profit for 2023, largely in line with its earnings guidance despite operational challenges and inflationary headwinds.

The South African gold miner said Thursday that full-year net profit was $703.3 million, down slightly from $711.0 million in 2022.

Headline earnings per share--a company preferred metric--was $0.94, compared with $1.19 in 2022 and company guidance of between $0.91 and $0.97.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the year was 2.304 million ounces, compared with 2.399 million ounces in 2022 and guidance of 2.3 million ounces.

For 2024, the company said it expects attributable gold equivalent output to be between 2.33 million ounces and 2.43 million ounces.

