Gold Fields : New GFL non-executive director

Friday, 12 February 2021

The Board of Directors of Gold Fields is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Philisiwe Sibiya as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021. Ms Sibiya's appointment follows on the resignation of Ms Phuthi Mahanyele - Dabengwa, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 28 February 2021, due to work commitments as CEO of Naspers SA.

Ms Sibiya is a seasoned executive and business leader with experience in business, growth, mergers and acquisitions and business improvement, delivering market share growth and shareholder value. Ms Sibiya is currently a Non-Executive Director of Investec (Plc and Limited) (including appointments to the Audit, Risk and Capital Committees), and AECI where she also serves as Audit Committee Chair. She is the Founder and CEO of Shingai Group and was CEO of MTN Cameroon until Jan 2018 as well as former CFO of MTN SA. Ms Sibiya holds a BCom Hons and is a Chartered Accountant (CA)(SA).

