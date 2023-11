Gold Fields Limited is one of the world's largest gold-mining groups. The group also produces and markets copper. Net sales break down by activity area as follows: - Australia (40.7%): 0.9 million ounces of gold sold in 2021; - Ghana (35.1%): 0.8 million ounces of gold sold; - South Africa (13.2%): 0.3 million ounces of gold sold; - Peru (11%): 0.2 million ounces of gold sold. At the end of 2021, the group had 7 mines located in South Africa, Australia (3), Ghana (2) and Peru.

Sector Gold