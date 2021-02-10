Gold Fields : Sees Higher 2020 Earnings, Boosted by Higher Production, Prices

By Ian Walker



Gold Fields Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects to report much improved earnings for 2020, boosted by higher production and gold prices.

The South African gold miner said gold equivalent production for the fourth quarter of the year is estimated to be 593,000 ounces, compared with 557,000 ounces in the third quarter. For the year as a whole, gold equivalent production is estimated at 2.24 million ounces compared with 2.20 million in 2019, and within its guidance range of 2.2 million-2.25 million ounces.

Gold Fields expects to report headline earnings per share of $0.81 to $0.85 for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $0.20 a share in 2019.

Basic earnings per share is expected to be $0.80-$0.84 compared with $0.20, while normalized earnings per share is expected to be $0.98-$1.02, up from $0.42 per share in 2019, the company said.

Earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 are due to be reported on Feb. 18.

