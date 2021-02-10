Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold Fields : Sees Higher 2020 Earnings, Boosted by Higher Production, Prices

02/10/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

Gold Fields Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects to report much improved earnings for 2020, boosted by higher production and gold prices.

The South African gold miner said gold equivalent production for the fourth quarter of the year is estimated to be 593,000 ounces, compared with 557,000 ounces in the third quarter. For the year as a whole, gold equivalent production is estimated at 2.24 million ounces compared with 2.20 million in 2019, and within its guidance range of 2.2 million-2.25 million ounces.

Gold Fields expects to report headline earnings per share of $0.81 to $0.85 for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $0.20 a share in 2019.

Basic earnings per share is expected to be $0.80-$0.84 compared with $0.20, while normalized earnings per share is expected to be $0.98-$1.02, up from $0.42 per share in 2019, the company said.

Earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 are due to be reported on Feb. 18.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 0443ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.25% 1842.26 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED -1.54% 139.4 End-of-day quote.1.33%
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
02/09GOLD FIELDS : Sees Higher 2020 Earnings, Boosted by Higher Production, Prices
DJ
02/09Lefroy Exploration Limited - Drilling Outlines New Gold System along Havelock..
AQ
02/01GOLD FIELDS : Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update
AQ
01/27GOLD FIELDS : included in 2021 Bloomberg gender-equality index
PU
01/22GOLD FIELDS : begins construction of Salares Norte project
PU
01/21CHAKANA COPPER : Announces C$10,000,000 Private Placement, Gold Fields to Follow..
AQ
01/21South Africa's Gold Fields appoints former Amplats boss as CEO
RE
01/21Gold Fields Names Chris Griffith CEO Designate
MT
01/21GOLD FIELDS : Appoints Chris Griffith to Replace Departing CEO Nick Holland
DJ
01/21GOLD FIELDS : appoints Chris Griffith as CEO designate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 319 M 4 029 M 4 029 M
Net income 2020 9 967 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2020 14 743 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 123 B 8 327 M 8 365 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 655
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 203,53 ZAR
Last Close Price 139,40 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED1.33%8 327
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-1.62%23 559
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.21%6 105
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK41.09%4 692
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-12.23%4 064
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%2 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ