  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Gold Fields Limited
  News
  Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

Gold Fields : South Deep achieves 73% vaccination rate

08/02/2021 | 03:22am EDT
INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Media releases South Deep achieves 73% vaccination rate
Monday, 2 August 2021

Westonaria, 2 August 2021: Gold Fields' South Deep Gold Mine is pleased to have concluded a week-long Covid-19 VacciNation programme.

In total, 3,122 employees and contractors, representing 73% of the workforce, chose to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Around 350 people - around 8% of the workforce - were unable to be vaccinated during the week of 26 July as they were within the recovery window from Covid-19, while a further 5% of employees were on leave. The opportunity will be extended to them and the remainder of South Deep employees in the coming weeks.

Says Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: South Africa for Gold Fields: 'This was a proud week to be part of an exceptional team. Our employees have demonstrated their commitment to being courageous leaders by taking care of themselves, their families, their communities, each other, our mine and our country. The overwhelming positive response and uptake of vaccinations is a clear vote of confidence for ours and the national vaccination drive.'

South Deep extends its heartfelt gratitude to Ndlovu Laboratories, organised labour, as well as the South Deep ERT and Environmental Engineering departments for their commitment, care and professionalism throughout this process.


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 58 405 M 3 997 M 3 997 M
Net income 2021 12 497 M 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2021 10 388 M 711 M 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 127 B 8 719 M 8 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 16 513
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 143,34 ZAR
Average target price 169,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED4.19%8 719
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION25.03%30 567
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC0.30%5 963
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-16.23%5 566
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK30.23%4 194
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-11.89%3 962