Gold Fields : The World Gold Council welcomes back Gold Fields (136 Kb)

London, 19 January 2022

The World Gold Council welcomes back Gold Fields

The World Gold Council (WGC), the market development organisation for the gold industry, has welcomed Gold Fields back as a member. The firm was a founding member of the WGC in 1987 and played an important role in shaping the direction of the WGC and many of the initiatives that have supported the development of the global gold market.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Gold Fields is a globally diverse gold producer, with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and Ghana, as well as one project in Chile. It is listed on both the Johannesburg and New York stock exchanges.

Randy Smallwood, Chair of the WGC, said: "We are pleased to welcome Gold Fields back as a member of the WGC. Leveraging the experience and expertise of fellow member companies such as Gold Fields, provides the WGC with opportunities to further advance its work and mission to stimulate and sustain the demand for gold, while also promoting the social and economic benefits of gold mining."

Chris Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields said: "I am pleased that we are re-joining the WGC. The future outlook for gold is exciting and the WGC has an important role to play in helping to further develop access to and confidence in gold. Working alongside peers who are also committed to responsible and sustainable gold mining, we can collectively demonstrate the significant role that gold plays in supporting societies' needs."

