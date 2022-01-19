Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Gold Fields Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Fields : The World Gold Council welcomes back Gold Fields (136 Kb)

01/19/2022 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

London, 19 January 2022

The World Gold Council welcomes back Gold Fields

The World Gold Council (WGC), the market development organisation for the gold industry, has welcomed Gold Fields back as a member. The firm was a founding member of the WGC in 1987 and played an important role in shaping the direction of the WGC and many of the initiatives that have supported the development of the global gold market.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Gold Fields is a globally diverse gold producer, with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and Ghana, as well as one project in Chile. It is listed on both the Johannesburg and New York stock exchanges.

Randy Smallwood, Chair of the WGC, said: "We are pleased to welcome Gold Fields back as a member of the WGC. Leveraging the experience and expertise of fellow member companies such as Gold Fields, provides the WGC with opportunities to further advance its work and mission to stimulate and sustain the demand for gold, while also promoting the social and economic benefits of gold mining."

Chris Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields said: "I am pleased that we are re-joining the WGC. The future outlook for gold is exciting and the WGC has an important role to play in helping to further develop access to and confidence in gold. Working alongside peers who are also committed to responsible and sustainable gold mining, we can collectively demonstrate the significant role that gold plays in supporting societies' needs."

ENDS

You can follow the World Gold Council on Twitter at @goldcouncil and on Facebook.

For further information please contact:

Stephanie Cadman

Sven Lunsche

World Gold Council

Gold Fields

M

+44 78952 92973

M: +27 83 260 9279

E

stephanie.cadman@gold.org

E: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Note to editors:

World Gold Council

The World Gold Council is the market development organisation for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership and be the global authority on the gold market.

We develop gold-backed solutions, services and products, based on authoritative market insight and we work with a range of partners to put our ideas into action. As a result, we create structural shifts in demand for gold across key market sectors. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the wealth preservation qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society.

The membership of the World Gold Council includes the world's leading and most forward-thinking gold mining companies.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:41:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
01/18Galiano Gold Edging Up In US Pre-Market As Provides Exploration Drilling Update
MT
01/11GOLD FIELDS : EVP Richard Butcher takes on a new role
PU
2021GOLD FIELDS : Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP West Africa, resigns
PU
2021Gold Fields Purpose, Vision, Strategy & Values
AQ
2021GOLD FIELDS' : Purpose, Vision, Strategy & Values
PU
2021GOLD FIELDS : maintains leadership in water stewardship
PU
2021GOLD FIELDS : South Deep builds and equips science lab at TM Letlhake Secondary School in ..
PU
2021Gold Fields Plans to Cut Carbon Emissions 30% by 2030; Decarbonization Investment Seen ..
MT
2021GOLD FIELDS : announces 2030 ESG targets
PU
2021GOLD FIELDS : addresses environmental sanction proceedings again Salares Norte project
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 63 671 M 4 142 M 4 142 M
Net income 2021 13 947 M 907 M 907 M
Net Debt 2021 11 029 M 717 M 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,84x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 139 B 8 989 M 9 061 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 818
Free-Float -
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 156,90 ZAR
Average target price 173,38 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Controller
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-9.90%8 989
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-6.91%24 838
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.0.24%6 295
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-0.04%5 461
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-3.20%5 174
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.1.54%3 864