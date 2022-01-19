Gold Fields : The World Gold Council welcomes back Gold Fields (136 Kb)

Press release
London, 19 January 2022
The World Gold Council welcomes back Gold Fields
The World Gold Council (WGC), the market development organisation for the gold industry, has welcomed Gold Fields back as a member. The firm was a founding member of the WGC in 1987 and played an important role in shaping the direction of the WGC and many of the initiatives that have supported the development of the global gold market.
Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Gold Fields is a globally diverse gold producer, with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and Ghana, as well as one project in Chile. It is listed on both the Johannesburg and New York stock exchanges.
Randy Smallwood, Chair of the WGC, said: "We are pleased to welcome Gold Fields back as a member of the WGC. Leveraging the experience and expertise of fellow member companies such as Gold Fields, provides the WGC with opportunities to further advance its work and mission to stimulate and sustain the demand for gold, while also promoting the social and economic benefits of gold mining."
Chris Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields said: "I am pleased that we are re-joining the WGC. The future outlook for gold is exciting and the WGC has an important role to play in helping to further develop access to and confidence in gold. Working alongside peers who are also committed to responsible and sustainable gold mining, we can collectively demonstrate the significant role that gold plays in supporting societies' needs."
Note to editors:
World Gold Council
The World Gold Council is the market development organisation for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership and be the global authority on the gold market.
We develop gold-backed solutions, services and products, based on authoritative market insight and we work with a range of partners to put our ideas into action. As a result, we create structural shifts in demand for gold across key market sectors. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the wealth preservation qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society.
The membership of the World Gold Council includes the world's leading and most forward-thinking gold mining companies.
Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).