Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold Fields : Trading statement for FY 2020

02/10/2021 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Media releases Trading statement for FY 2020
Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Johannesburg, 10 February 2021: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) advises that headline earnings per share for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020 (FY 2020) are expected to range from US$0.81-0.85 per share, 305-325% (US$0.61-0.65 per share) higher than the headline earnings of US$0.20 per share reported for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 (FY 2019).

Basic earnings per share for FY 2020 are expected to range from US$0.80-0.84 per share, 300-320% (US$0.60-0.64 per share) higher than the basic earnings of US$0.20 per share reported for FY 2019.

Normalised earnings per share for FY 2020 are expected to range from US$0.98-1.02 per share, 133-143% (US$0.56-0.60 per share) higher than the normalised earnings of US$0.42 per share reported for FY 2019.

The increase in basic and headline earnings is driven by slightly higher production and higher gold prices received, despite the hedges that were in place during 2020.

Strong end to 2020

For Q4 2020, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 593koz (Q3 2020: 557koz), with All-in costs (AIC) for the quarter expected to be US$1,113/oz (Q3 2020: US$1,070/oz). All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to be US$971/oz (Q3 2020: US$964/oz).

Attributable gold equivalent production for 2020 is expected to be 2,236koz, a 2% increase YoY (FY 2019: 2,195koz), within the revised guidance range of 2,200 - 2,250koz. Original guidance of 2.275Moz - 2.315Moz was revised in May 2020 to account for the impact of Covid-19 on the operations, mainly at South Deep and Cerro Corona.

AIC for 2020 is expected to be US$1,079/oz, marginally higher than 2019 (FY 2019: US$1,064/oz) and within the revised guidance range of US$1,070/oz - US$1,090/oz. AISC for the year is expected to be US$977/oz (FY 2019: US$897/oz), again within the revised guidance range of between US$960/oz and US$980/oz.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields expects to release FY 2020 financial results on Thursday, 18 February 2021.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
02/09GOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for FY 2020
PU
02/09GOLD FIELDS : Sees Higher 2020 Earnings, Boosted by Higher Production, Prices
DJ
02/09Lefroy Exploration Limited - Drilling Outlines New Gold System along Havelock..
AQ
02/01GOLD FIELDS : Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update
AQ
01/27GOLD FIELDS : included in 2021 Bloomberg gender-equality index
PU
01/22GOLD FIELDS : begins construction of Salares Norte project
PU
01/21CHAKANA COPPER : Announces C$10,000,000 Private Placement, Gold Fields to Follow..
AQ
01/21South Africa's Gold Fields appoints former Amplats boss as CEO
RE
01/21Gold Fields Names Chris Griffith CEO Designate
MT
01/21GOLD FIELDS : Appoints Chris Griffith to Replace Departing CEO Nick Holland
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 319 M 4 029 M 4 029 M
Net income 2020 9 967 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2020 14 743 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 123 B 8 327 M 8 365 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 655
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 203,53 ZAR
Last Close Price 139,40 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED1.33%8 327
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-1.62%23 559
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.21%6 105
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK41.09%4 692
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-12.23%4 064
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%2 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ