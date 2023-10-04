INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media release

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Johannesburg, 15 September 2023: Gold Fields (JSE, NYSE: GFI) has committed to driving positive social and environmental change by embedding ambitious targets in a new sustainability-linked loan backed by a syndicate of ten Australian and international banks.

Under the facility agreement, Gold Fields will receive a margin adjustment based on its performance against sustainability-linked key performance indicators relating to increasing female representation in its global workforce, reducing carbon emissions and utilising more recycled water.

The five-year A$500m syndicated credit facility, with a A$100m accordion option, is one of the first sustainability-linked loan transactions in the Australian mining industry and the first for a gold mining company in the country.

The sustainability-linked indicators are the same as those being used by Gold Fields in its five-year US$1.2bn revolving credit facility (RCF) announced in May this year. They are also aligned to the Company's strategy and its 2030 ESG targets, which prioritise gender diversity, decarbonisation and water stewardship.

Gold Fields Interim Chief Executive Officer Martin Preece said that the facility will enable the organisation to further cement its position as an industry leader in social and environmental sustainability.

"Gold Fields remains committed to creating enduring value beyond mining and ESG has long been integral to achieving this objective. This facility underlines our commitment to continue contributing to the wellbeing of our host communities and mitigating the impact of our operations on the environment."

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acted as the sole Sustainability Coordinator, Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, and Facility Agent for the deal.