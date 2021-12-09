Log in
Gold Fields : maintains leadership in water stewardship

12/09/2021 | 05:22am EST
INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Media releases Gold Fields maintains leadership in water stewardship
Thursday, 9 December 2021

Johannesburg, 9 December 2021: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) has maintained its leadership in water stewardship as adjudicated by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) NGO.

The CDP again placed Gold Fields on its A List for tackling water security, one of 118 high-performing companies out of almost 3,400 that made this year's water security top level. This recognises Gold Fields' demonstrable actions to protect water resources as well as transparent reporting on its water performance.

Gold Fields was ranked A-, a step below the highest possible A level it had achieved in 2020. In the preceding years we had been predominantly ranked in the B category. The average 2021 score among the 169 mining and metals companies surveyed by the CDP was a B- and only 12 were ranked in the leadership category.

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith comments: "Water is clearly a significant input for our operations. But it also has a marked impact on the environment around us and is a resource that we share with communities adjacent to some our mines. As such it is critical that we manage this resource responsibly and our CDP ranking indicates that we are on the right track."

Gold Fields listed water stewardship as one of its six key environmental, social & governance (ESG) priorities last week and announced two water management performance targets for 2030:

  • Ensure that 80% of the water used by our operations is recycled or reused, from the current level of 73%.
  • Reduce freshwater usage by 45% from a 2018 base. By 2020 a 35% reduction had been achieved.

"We will require a range of new initiatives and projects, including extensive usage of new technologies, to continue reducing the freshwater intensity of our operations and increase the level of water recycled or reused,'' Griffith says. "Responsible stewardship of our water resources will further strengthen our social licence to operate with the communities in the catchment areas."

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A-List is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

Gold Fields was also this week ranked 7th out of 327 JSE-listed companies and 27 state-owned enterprises in the Endangered Wildlife Trust's annual Biodiversity Disclosure Project. Our score improved by 11% over the 2019 evaluation.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
