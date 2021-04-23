Gold Fields : Download full Climate Change Report 2020 04/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION 2020 GOLD FIELDS CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT Aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) TABLE OF CONTENTS Cover Photo: Renewables micro-grid at our Agnew mine in Western Australia INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW About Gold Fields 1 About this report 2 SHSD Chairperson's statement 2 Key highlights 2 Chief Executive Officer's statement 3 Governance and management 3 Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW GOLD FIELDS GROUP (2020) 2.24Moz 13,129TJ 1,452MT CO2e 1,969MT CO2e 230kt CO2e 10.0GL 71% attributable gold energy GHG (Scope 1-2) GHG (Scope 1-3) GHG emissions freshwater water recycled/ production consumption emissions emissions abated withdrawn reused Gold Fields' climate change and water position statements 5 CONTRIBUTION TO A LOW CARBON FUTURE Gold as a strategic asset 6 ESG context at Gold Fields 7 Gold Fields' journey to decarbonisation 8 Gold Fields' ESG Priorities 9 CLIMATE CHANGE RISK AND VULNERABILITY South Africa 10 Australia 11 Peru 11 Ghana 12 PERFORMANCE AND PROGRESS Energy and carbon management 13 Renewable energy and decarbonisation 14 Innovation and technology 15 Water stewardship 16 STATISTICS, ASSURANCE AND INDEX Regional and group energy and carbon performance 17 Gold Fields' carbon footprint 18 External Assurance Statement 19 TCFD Index 20 Administration and corporate information 21 WEST AFRICA REGION Mines: Tarkwa and Damang JV mine: Asanko 862koz gold production 64TJ energy initiatives savings 103kt CO2e emissions abated 4.8GL fresh water withdrawal 83% water recycled/reused AMERICAS REGION Mine: Cerro Corona (Peru) Project: Salares Norte (Chile) 207koz gold-equivalent production 14TJ energy initiatives savings 1kt CO2e emissions abated 2.9GL fresh water withdrawal 87% water recycled/reused SOUTH AFRICA REGION Mine: South Deep 227koz gold production 176TJ energy initiatives savings 51kt CO2e emissions abated 1.6GL fresh water withdrawal 79% water recycled/reused AUSTRALIA REGION Mines: St Ives, Granny Smith, Agnew and Gruyere (JV) 1,017koz gold production 831TJ energy initiatives savings 75kt CO2e emissions abated 0.6GL fresh water withdrawal 32% water recycled/reused 1 ABOUT THIS REPORT This is our third Climate Change report compiled in line with the recommendations of the Financial Services Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). It is Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW SAFETY, HEALTH AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (SHSD) COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT TO STAKEHOLDERS released as part of the 2020 suite of Gold Fields reports, and more specifically the 2020 Integrated Annual Report. In 2018 Gold Fields became only the 2nd South African company and the first South African mining company to publicly endorse the TCFD recommendations. The TCFD recommendation, backed by most financial regulators around the world, encourage companies to release details of their climate-related financial risks and opportunities to provide decision-useful, consistent and comparable information to investors, lenders, insurers, and other stakeholders. Our TCFD report replaced our previous annual submissions under the CDP (previously the Carbon Disclosure Project) in relation to our carbon and energy performance. We continue with our CDP Water annual submissions. The TCFD voluntary guidelines provide for comparable and reliable disclosure of climate-related information, which companies commit to publish at least once a year. The scope of our climate change performance and data covers our eight managed mines (including 100% of Gruyere, but excluding our Asanko Gold JV since it is a non-managed asset). While we report on relevant developments at Salares Norte, we do not include data from the project. We believe that this report enables our stakeholders and other decision-makers to evaluate our climate change-related performances for the next few years to come. It is by now common cause that the world needs to have a negative carbon footprint by mid-century if we are to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and avoid the gradual environmental collapse of our planet. As it is, physical climate change impacts are already being felt across the globe. Any company with a strong focus on sustainability will want to play its part in ensuring net-zero carbon levels are achieved by 2050, if not much earlier. If they are reluctant, there is a growing band of stakeholders to push them into doing the right thing. These range from environmental NGOs, to communities and governments, many of which have been regulating carbon emissions for some time now. Furthermore, investors are increasingly expecting that their shareholdings have reduced environmental footprints. As a director of Gold Fields, and Chairperson of its SHSD Committee since 2016, I am proud to say that Gold Fields needed no prodding and has chosen the right path as one of the leaders in the industry in mitigating its impact on the changing climate. The Board first approved a Climate Change Policy Statement for the Company in 2017, updating it in 2020, which committed the Company to identify and assess climate-related risks and opportunities; reporting and disclosing its performance via various reporting frameworks; raising the share of renewable energy; and energy and water efficiency initiatives. Since then, management has reviewed and updated a number of policy statements and guidelines, reflecting our environmental priorities. We also continue to align our energy and carbon management strategy, including our climate change reporting, to the recommendations of the TCFD. In making these operational changes and commitments, the Company has not only the welfare of its operations in mind, but also that of our host communities, with whom we share many of the natural resources we use in our processes. Climate change is one of the defining global challenges facing society, and your Board of Directors will ensure that Gold Fields plays its role in addressing the impact of the rapidly changing climate on our business, our employees, our host communities and society at large. Terence Goodlace RENEWABLE ENERGY 5% of total electricity derived from renewable sources by year-end

year-end 57% of electricity derived from renewable sources at Agnew, Australia

10% of electricity derived from renewable sources at Granny Smith, Australia

Generating licence obtained from NERSA for 40MW solar plant at South Deep in South Africa, set to provide approximately 20% of electricity needs, once operational

Cleaner, safe vehicles trials commenced at Tarkwa in Ghana ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE All mines ISO 14001 certified

Zero level 3 - 5 environmental incidents (2nd consecutive year)

Reduced level 2 environmental incidents from 131 in 2016 to 12 in 2020

60% recycling of all non-mineralised waste generated (2019: 50%)

non-mineralised waste generated (2019: 50%) 93% achievement of progressive rehabilitation plans at all mines 2020 HIGHLIGHTS We are committed to decarbonise our operations and activities and have embarked on an ambitious climate change journey to achieve this. Here are 2020 performance highlights across our four main areas of impact ENERGY AND CARBON PERFORMANCE All mines on track to progress to ISO 50001 certification by 2023

4% reduction in electricity purchased 1.20TWh (2019: 1.25TWh)

3% reduction of diesel consumption to 6,788TJ (2019: 6,973TJ)

1,969Mt CO 2 e scope 1 - 3 emissions (2019: 1,941Mt CO 2 e)

e scope 1 - 3 emissions (2019: 1,941Mt CO e) 230kt CO 2 e in GHG emissions reductions in 2020, achieving 110% of target (2019: 144kt CO 2 e)

e in GHG emissions reductions in 2020, achieving 110% of target (2019: 144kt CO e) 1,085TJ energy savings in 2020, achieving 126% of target (2019: 405TJ) WATER STEWARDSHIP 71% recycling / reuse against a target of 67% (2019: 68%)

10.0GL freshwater withdrawal against a target of 14.6GL (2019: 14.2GL)

17% reduction in water withdrawal per tonne processed to 0,49kL/t (2019: 0,59kL/t)

"A" ranking achieved for CDP water disclosure programme

Water stewardship strategies developed at group and regional level 2021 EMISSION TARGETS Achieve 219kt CO 2 e (15%) carbon emissions reduction from initiatives in 2021 business plan

e (15%) carbon emissions reduction from initiatives in 2021 business plan Initiate the South Deep solar plant for completion in 2022

5% (657TJ) reduction through energy saving initiatives, from 2021 business plan

Recycling/reuse 68% of water use for Group

3% (477ML) reduction in freshwater intake from projected 2021 fresh Group water demand (as per business plan) from 13.3GL to 12.9GL FOR MORE INFORMATION: INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT REPORT TO STAKEHOLDERS GRI CONTENT INDEX Our primary report, which details the Group's value creation A high-level outline of our contributions to our key stakeholders, The IAR is compiled to comply with the GRI Standards: Core option. The GRI Content Index also cross-references Please consult the following reports story over the short, medium and long term as well as recent developments impacting these relationships to the ICMM Principles, UNGC Principles, UN SDGs and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Our online IAR portal, which can be accessed at www.goldfields.com/integrated-annual-reports.php 2 CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT TO STAKEHOLDERS Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW "A key consideration for all our future strategies will be to address the impact of the rapidly changing climate on our business, our employees, our host communities and the natural environment in which we operate." Chris Griffith "There is no company whose business model won't be profoundly affected by the transition to a net-zero economy." This statement by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, in his annual letter to the companies the firm is invested in, certainly holds true for Gold Fields. Having joined Gold Fields on 1 April this year, I am all too aware that a key consideration for all our future strategies will be to address the impact of the rapidly changing climate on our business, our employees, our host communities and the natural environments in which we operate. A long journey lies ahead, but I believe that over the last five years the Company has laid the foundations on which it can build a firm path to net zero carbon, much earlier than the 2050 date that our Paris Agreement commitment compels us to. Certainly, while gold mining's carbon emission intensity is amongst the lowest in the mining industry, it does not absolve us of the responsibility of mitigating our impact on the climate. 2020 proved to be a landmark year in this respect. Primarily, renewables are now firmly embedded as an energy source. During 2020, we commissioned renewable micro grids at our Agnew and Granny Smith mines in Australia. Agnew became the first gold mine in the world to derive 57% of its electricity from renewable energy sources, mostly wind turbines supported by a solar plant and low-carbon gas. We have also advanced plans to introduce renewables at Gruyere in Australia, and Salares Norte in Chile, when it commences operating in 2023, and are undertaking studies at St Ives, also in Australia. Moreover, in February 2021, South Africa's national regulator approved the electricity generation licence for South Deep's 40MW solar plant, following a three- year application process. Assuming the project is delivered to plan, including Board approval, South Deep should be generating on average 20% of its electricity needs from solar by mid-2022. With this contribution, we are firmly on track to increase the share of renewables in the Group energy mix from 3% in 2020 to 15% by 2025. Including hydro power these percentages would rise from 11% in 2020 to 22% in 2025. While renewables will undoubtedly play a major role in the near future, at present our climate change mitigating efforts are led by energy savings and energy efficiency initiatives. These initiatives enabled us to save 700kt CO2e greenhouse gas emissions over the past five years - with the added benefit of cost savings for our operations. Sound management of water resources is another critical issue that has taken on renewed urgency as the climate changes. Furthermore, since we share water resources with our host communities at many of our mines, it is imperative that we manage water efficiently and reduce our demand for freshwater. In 2019, we set two key targets to ensure we efficiently manage our water usage in our catchment areas: Firstly, reducing freshwater use by 3% - 5% a year, and, secondly, recycling and reusing at least 70% of our water. Both of these targets were exceeded in 2020. Since a significant portion of our carbon emissions are from diesel consumed by haulage trucks, we have focused on reducing our dependence on diesel. This took a significant step forward in 2020, when we commenced piloting diesel-gas hybrid vehicles at Tarkwa in Ghana. More ambitiously, we are examining ways to introduce electric vehicles underground and, in collaboration with equipment manufacturers and our peers at the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM), accelerate the development of electric vehicles for our fleet. During the course of 2021, we will set and publish targets on our journey to carbon neutrality. The strategic priority is "pursuing decarbonisation and building resilience to climate change" in line with our commitment to the Paris Agreement and its target of net-zero carbon by 2050. Behind this ambition are the following strategic intents: Achieve net-carbon emission milestones for 2025 and 2030 (2020 baseline)

net-carbon emission milestones for 2025 and 2030 (2020 baseline) Reduce carbon emissions and increase offsets to become net zero carbon by 2050

Reduce freshwater use and optimise Group water recycling and reuse levels The long-term targets we will set later this year to accompany these intents will build on the significant progress we have made in mitigating our climate change impact. They will provide our stakeholders with a firm road map against which they can track our decarbonisation journey. You have my commitment that Gold Fields will continue to report transparently on our progress, highlighting both our successes but also the challenges that we will inevitably confront as we decarbonise our operations. This Climate Change Report, the third to be produced in line with the recommendations of the TCFD, is testament to this commitment. GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT Gold Fields recognises the importance of governance as a business enabler, providing the framework in which we operate and how we operate as an ethical business. The tables below and on the next page set out how we incorporate climate change into our governance, strategy, business operations, enterprise risk management and reporting processes. BOARD Responsibilities The Board is ultimately responsible for the oversight over climate-related strategy, performance, risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities. In this the Board is assisted predominantly by the Safety, Health and Sustainable Development (SHSD), the Social, Ethics and Transformation (SET) and the Risk committees. The Capital Projects, Control and Review committee also deals on occasions with climate-related matters. Key ESG focus areas during 2020 The impact of Covid-19 on the Group, its employees and stakeholders

Covid-19 on the Group, its employees and stakeholders Commencing the CEO succession process

Approved SHSD and SET recommended ESG and related policies SHSD COMMITTEE Responsibilities Provides guidance to SHSD strategies and policies, and monitors SHSD performance within the relevant laws and regulations as well as voluntarily standards and guidelines. ESG focus areas during 2020 Benchmarked Gold Fields' ESG reporting and performance relative to its peers

Approved and recommended environmental, sustainable development, climate change and tailings management policies for approval to the Board

Approved the updated health and safety strategy SET COMMITTEE Responsibilities Provides oversight on matters relating to stakeholder relations, human resources, ethics, security, human rights and land issues within the socio-economic context. Environmental focus areas during 2020 • Benchmarked Gold Fields' ESG reporting and performance relative to its peers RISK COMMITTEE Responsibilities Provides oversight on Group and operational risks, including ESG risks, through developing and identifying risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities facing the Company, and providing risk mitigation strategies. Environmental focus areas during 2020 Consideration and approval of Group, regional and emerging risk registers, including climate-related risks

climate-related risks Consideration and approval of combined assurance 3 Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) CONTINUED Responsibilities The CEO is the conduit between the board and management and is responsible for the implementation of board-approved climate change strategies and policies. Climate-relatedincentives Energy and climate-related deliverables, namely emissions reduction, energy reduction and improvements in efficiencies, are included in the CEO's and the Group's balanced scorecards. A target of 800kt CO2e of cumulative carbon emission reductions over the 2017 to 2020 period was set, of which 80% was achieved. Policy influence and advocacy Overseeing policies and strategies to improve energy supply security, costs and environmental impacts, by, among others, setting energy efficiency targets and introducing renewable energies.

Lobbying, together with the EVP South Africa, for the use of renewables in mining with the successful granting of the generation licence for the 40MW solar plant at South Deep.

Approved renewable energy projects at Gruyere and Salares Norte.

Our previous CEO, Nick Holland, was the Chair of the ICMM's Innovation for Cleaner Safer Vehicles (ICSV) programme during 2020 and Q1 2021. The programme is driving technology-enabled development and deployment of equipment with OEM-fitted solutions to eliminate vehicular incidents, significantly reduce underground diesel particulate matters (DPM) and mitigate the environmental impact of mining fleets. EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (EXCO) Responsibilities Exco supports the Board by developing the climate change strategy and policies for consideration and approval. It carries out the Board's mandate by ensuring the implementation of the Company's climate change and related environmental strategies, as well as related risk management plans. Exco also reviews the company's climate change and other ESG performances against set objectives and key performance indicators. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (SD) FUNCTION ESG policies and management systems The Climate Change Policy Statement was revised and updated during 2020.

The Group Water Stewardship Policy Statement, with regional water management plans, was approved in November 2019.

The Sustainable Development Policy Statement was revised and updated during 2020.

The Group Tailings Facility Management Policy Statement was developed and approved during 2020.

The Environmental Policy Statement was updated and approved in February 2021. • All regions are ISO 14001 certified and are working towards ISO 50001 certification by 2023. Enterprise-wide Risk Management (ERM) process, aligned to ISO 30000 global risk standard, including climate-related risks Key focus areas during 2020 Continued with the Sustainable Development positioning since 2016, from which the ESG Charter was developed.

Development of the ESG Charter, comprising 10 priorities, objectives and strategic intents, including decarbonisation and resilience to climate change and water stewardship. Detailed targets and timelines to be finalised, approved and publicised during 2021. Climate-related incentives All senior and middle management are incentivised with specific key performance indicators. The same incentives as applied to the CEO are applied to Exco members. The SD function consists of multi-disciplinary experts covering overarching sustainability strategies, water, energy and carbon matters, stakeholder engagements, social license to operate, environmental management and performance and ESG reporting and assurance. The SD function at Group level provides strategic guidance and support to the regions. The SD function participates as members of various ICMM working groups including, biodiversity, mine closure, tailings, water and climate change. WORKING COMMITTEES REGIONAL ENERGY AND WATER MANAGERS ESG steering committee Water working committee Energy forum The committee comprises EVPs for Sustainable Development, The committee comprises Group VP water management and The forum, comprising Group and regional operations executives, People & Organizational Effectiveness, Legal and Compliance, regional and operational multi-disciplinary teams. It provides a aims to provide strategic direction to drive regional decarbonisation Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, Business Development & platform for the sharing of experience and knowledge between the plans, rolled up to a Group decarbonisation plan in line with the Strategy and supporting senior managers. It aims to develop the Group and regions. Paris Agreement of net carbon neutrality by 2050. ESG Charter, including objectives and strategic intents. The regional energy managers working group supports the implementation of the energy and carbon management strategy. 4 Attachments Original document

