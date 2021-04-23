Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Gold Fields Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold Fields : Download full Climate Change Report 2020

04/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION

2020

GOLD FIELDS CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT

Aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cover Photo:

Renewables micro-grid

at our Agnew mine in

Western Australia

INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW

About Gold Fields

1

About this report

2

SHSD Chairperson's statement

2

Key highlights

2

Chief Executive Officer's statement

3

Governance and management

3

Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW

GOLD FIELDS GROUP (2020)

2.24Moz

13,129TJ

1,452MT CO2e

1,969MT CO2e

230kt CO2e

10.0GL

71%

attributable gold

energy

GHG (Scope 1-2)

GHG (Scope 1-3)

GHG emissions

freshwater

water recycled/

production

consumption

emissions

emissions

abated

withdrawn

reused

Gold Fields' climate change and water position statements

5

CONTRIBUTION TO A LOW CARBON FUTURE

Gold as a strategic asset

6

ESG context at Gold Fields

7

Gold Fields' journey to decarbonisation

8

Gold Fields' ESG Priorities

9

CLIMATE CHANGE RISK AND VULNERABILITY

South Africa

10

Australia

11

Peru

11

Ghana

12

PERFORMANCE AND PROGRESS

Energy and carbon management

13

Renewable energy and decarbonisation

14

Innovation and technology

15

Water stewardship

16

STATISTICS, ASSURANCE AND INDEX

Regional and group energy and carbon performance

17

Gold Fields' carbon footprint

18

External Assurance Statement

19

TCFD Index

20

Administration and corporate information

21

WEST AFRICA REGION

Mines: Tarkwa and Damang

JV mine: Asanko 862koz gold production 64TJ energy initiatives savings 103kt CO2e emissions abated 4.8GL fresh water withdrawal 83% water recycled/reused

AMERICAS REGION

Mine: Cerro Corona (Peru)

Project: Salares Norte (Chile) 207koz gold-equivalent production 14TJ energy initiatives savings 1kt CO2e emissions abated 2.9GL fresh water withdrawal 87% water recycled/reused

SOUTH AFRICA REGION

Mine: South Deep 227koz gold production 176TJ energy initiatives savings 51kt CO2e emissions abated 1.6GL fresh water withdrawal 79% water recycled/reused

AUSTRALIA REGION

Mines: St Ives, Granny Smith, Agnew and Gruyere (JV)

1,017koz gold production 831TJ energy initiatives savings 75kt CO2e emissions abated 0.6GL fresh water withdrawal 32% water recycled/reused

1

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This is our third Climate Change report compiled in line with the recommendations of the Financial Services Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). It is

Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW

SAFETY, HEALTH AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (SHSD) COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT TO STAKEHOLDERS

released as part of the 2020 suite of Gold Fields reports, and more specifically the 2020 Integrated Annual Report.

In 2018 Gold Fields became only the 2nd South African company and the first South African mining company to publicly endorse the TCFD recommendations. The TCFD recommendation, backed by most financial regulators around the world, encourage companies to release details of their climate-related financial risks and opportunities to provide decision-useful, consistent and comparable information to investors, lenders, insurers, and other stakeholders. Our TCFD report replaced our previous annual submissions under the CDP (previously the Carbon Disclosure Project) in relation to our carbon and energy performance. We continue with our CDP Water annual submissions.

The TCFD voluntary guidelines provide for comparable and reliable disclosure of climate-related information, which companies commit to publish at least once a year. The scope of our climate change performance and data covers our eight managed mines (including 100% of Gruyere, but excluding our Asanko Gold JV since it is a non-managed asset). While we report on relevant developments at Salares Norte, we do not include data from the project. We believe that this report enables our stakeholders and other decision-makers to evaluate our climate change-related performances for the next few years to come.

It is by now common cause that the world needs to have a negative carbon footprint by mid-century if we are to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and avoid the gradual environmental collapse of our planet. As it is, physical climate change impacts are already being felt across the globe.

Any company with a strong focus on

sustainability will want to play its part in ensuring net-zero carbon levels are achieved by 2050, if not much earlier. If they are reluctant, there is a growing band of stakeholders to push them into doing the right thing. These range from environmental NGOs, to communities and governments, many of which have been regulating carbon emissions for some time now. Furthermore, investors are increasingly expecting that their shareholdings have reduced environmental footprints. As a director of Gold Fields, and Chairperson of its SHSD Committee since 2016, I am proud to say that Gold Fields needed no prodding and has chosen the right path as one of the leaders in the industry in mitigating its impact on the changing climate.

The Board first approved a Climate Change Policy Statement for the Company in 2017, updating it in 2020, which committed the Company to identify and assess climate-related risks and opportunities; reporting and disclosing its performance via various reporting frameworks; raising the share of renewable energy; and energy and water efficiency initiatives.

Since then, management has reviewed and updated a number of policy statements and guidelines, reflecting our environmental priorities. We also continue to align our energy and carbon management strategy, including our climate change reporting, to the recommendations of the TCFD.

In making these operational changes and commitments, the Company has not only the welfare of its operations in mind, but also that of our host communities, with whom we share many of the natural resources we use in our processes.

Climate change is one of the defining global challenges facing society, and your Board of Directors will ensure that Gold Fields plays its role in addressing the impact of the rapidly changing climate on our business, our employees, our host communities and society at large.

Terence Goodlace

RENEWABLE ENERGY

  • 5% of total electricity derived from renewable sources by year-end
  • 57% of electricity derived from renewable sources at Agnew, Australia
  • 10% of electricity derived from renewable sources at Granny Smith, Australia
  • Generating licence obtained from NERSA for 40MW solar plant at South Deep in South Africa, set to provide approximately 20% of electricity needs, once operational
  • Cleaner, safe vehicles trials commenced at Tarkwa in Ghana

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

  • All mines ISO 14001 certified
  • Zero level 3 - 5 environmental incidents (2nd consecutive year)
  • Reduced level 2 environmental incidents from 131 in 2016 to 12 in 2020
  • 60% recycling of all non-mineralised waste generated (2019: 50%)
  • 93% achievement of progressive rehabilitation plans at all mines

2020 HIGHLIGHTS

We are committed to

decarbonise our operations

and activities and have embarked on an ambitious climate change journey to achieve this. Here are 2020 performance highlights across our four main areas of impact

ENERGY AND CARBON PERFORMANCE

  • All mines on track to progress to ISO 50001 certification by 2023
  • 4% reduction in electricity purchased 1.20TWh (2019: 1.25TWh)
  • 3% reduction of diesel consumption to 6,788TJ (2019: 6,973TJ)
  • 1,969Mt CO2e scope 1 - 3 emissions (2019: 1,941Mt CO2e)
  • 230kt CO2e in GHG emissions reductions in 2020, achieving 110% of target (2019: 144kt CO2e)
  • 1,085TJ energy savings in 2020, achieving 126% of target (2019: 405TJ)

WATER STEWARDSHIP

  • 71% recycling / reuse against a target of 67% (2019: 68%)
  • 10.0GL freshwater withdrawal against a target of 14.6GL (2019: 14.2GL)
  • 17% reduction in water withdrawal per tonne processed to 0,49kL/t (2019: 0,59kL/t)
  • "A" ranking achieved for CDP water disclosure programme
  • Water stewardship strategies developed at group and regional level

2021 EMISSION TARGETS

  • Achieve 219kt CO2e (15%) carbon emissions reduction from initiatives in 2021 business plan
  • Initiate the South Deep solar plant for completion in 2022
  • 5% (657TJ) reduction through energy saving initiatives, from 2021 business plan
  • Recycling/reuse 68% of water use for Group
  • 3% (477ML) reduction in freshwater intake from projected 2021 fresh Group water demand (as per business plan) from 13.3GL to 12.9GL

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

REPORT TO STAKEHOLDERS

GRI CONTENT INDEX

Our primary report, which details the Group's value creation

A high-level outline of our contributions to our key stakeholders,

The IAR is compiled to comply with the GRI Standards: Core option. The GRI Content Index also cross-references

Please consult the following reports

story over the short, medium and long term

as well as recent developments impacting these relationships

to the ICMM Principles, UNGC Principles, UN SDGs and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

Our online IAR portal, which can be accessed at www.goldfields.com/integrated-annual-reports.php

2

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT TO STAKEHOLDERS

Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW

"A key consideration for all our future strategies will be to address the impact of the rapidly changing climate on our business, our employees, our host communities and the natural environment in which we operate." Chris Griffith

"There is no company whose business model won't be profoundly affected by the transition to a net-zero economy." This statement by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, in his annual letter to the companies the firm is invested in, certainly holds true for Gold Fields.

Having joined Gold Fields on 1 April this year, I am all too aware that a key consideration for all our future strategies will be to address the impact of the rapidly changing climate on our business, our employees, our host communities and the natural environments in which we operate.

A long journey lies ahead, but I believe that over the last five years the Company has laid the foundations on which it can build a firm path to net zero carbon, much earlier than the 2050 date that our Paris Agreement commitment compels us to. Certainly, while gold mining's carbon emission intensity is amongst the lowest in the mining industry, it does not absolve us of the responsibility of mitigating our impact on the climate.

2020 proved to be a landmark year in this respect. Primarily, renewables are now firmly embedded as an energy source. During 2020, we commissioned renewable micro grids at our Agnew and Granny Smith mines in Australia.

Agnew became the first gold mine in the world to derive 57% of its electricity from renewable energy sources, mostly wind turbines supported by a solar plant and low-carbon gas.

We have also advanced plans to introduce renewables at Gruyere in Australia, and Salares Norte in Chile, when it commences operating in 2023, and are undertaking studies at St Ives, also in Australia. Moreover, in February 2021, South Africa's national regulator approved the electricity generation licence for South Deep's 40MW solar plant, following a three- year application process. Assuming the project is delivered to plan, including Board approval, South Deep should be generating on average 20% of its electricity needs from solar by mid-2022. With this contribution, we are firmly on track to increase the share of renewables in the Group energy mix from 3% in 2020 to 15% by 2025. Including hydro power these percentages would rise from 11% in 2020 to 22% in 2025.

While renewables will undoubtedly play a major role in the near future, at present our climate change mitigating efforts are led by energy savings and energy efficiency initiatives. These initiatives enabled us to save 700kt CO2e greenhouse gas emissions over the past five years - with the added benefit of cost savings for our operations.

Sound management of water resources is another critical issue that has taken on renewed urgency as the climate changes. Furthermore, since we share water resources with our host communities at many of our mines, it is imperative that we manage water efficiently and reduce our demand for freshwater. In 2019, we set two key targets to ensure we efficiently manage our water usage in our catchment areas: Firstly, reducing freshwater use by 3% - 5% a year, and, secondly, recycling and reusing at least 70% of our water. Both of these targets were exceeded in 2020.

Since a significant portion of our carbon emissions are from diesel consumed by haulage trucks, we have focused on reducing our dependence on diesel. This took a significant step forward in 2020, when we commenced piloting diesel-gas hybrid vehicles at Tarkwa in Ghana. More ambitiously, we are examining ways to introduce electric vehicles underground and, in collaboration with equipment manufacturers and our peers at the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM), accelerate the development of electric vehicles for our fleet.

During the course of 2021, we will set and publish targets on our journey to carbon neutrality. The strategic priority is "pursuing decarbonisation and building resilience to climate change" in line with our commitment to the Paris Agreement and its target of net-zero carbon by 2050. Behind this ambition are the following strategic intents:

  • Achieve net-carbon emission milestones for 2025 and 2030 (2020 baseline)
  • Reduce carbon emissions and increase offsets to become net zero carbon by 2050
  • Reduce freshwater use and optimise Group water recycling and reuse levels

The long-term targets we will set later this year to accompany these intents will build on the significant progress we have made in mitigating our climate change impact. They will provide our stakeholders with a firm road map against which they can track our decarbonisation journey. You have my commitment that Gold Fields will continue to report transparently on our progress, highlighting both our successes but also the challenges that we will inevitably confront as we decarbonise our operations.

This Climate Change Report, the third to be produced in line with the recommendations of the TCFD, is testament to this commitment.

GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

Gold Fields recognises the importance of governance as a business enabler, providing the framework in which we operate and how we operate as an ethical business. The tables below and on the next page set out how we incorporate climate change into our governance, strategy, business operations, enterprise risk management and reporting processes.

BOARD

Responsibilities

The Board is ultimately responsible for the oversight over climate-related strategy, performance, risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities. In this the Board is assisted predominantly by the Safety, Health and Sustainable Development (SHSD), the Social, Ethics and Transformation (SET) and the Risk committees. The Capital Projects, Control and Review committee also deals on occasions with climate-related matters.

Key ESG focus areas during 2020

  • The impact of Covid-19 on the Group, its employees and stakeholders
  • Commencing the CEO succession process
  • Approved SHSD and SET recommended ESG and related policies

SHSD COMMITTEE

Responsibilities

Provides guidance to SHSD strategies and policies, and monitors SHSD performance within the relevant laws and regulations as well as voluntarily standards and guidelines.

ESG focus areas during 2020

  • Benchmarked Gold Fields' ESG reporting and performance relative to its peers
  • Approved and recommended environmental, sustainable development, climate change and tailings management policies for approval to the Board
  • Approved the updated health and safety strategy

SET COMMITTEE

Responsibilities

Provides oversight on matters relating to stakeholder relations, human resources, ethics, security, human rights and land issues within the socio-economic context.

Environmental focus areas during 2020

• Benchmarked Gold Fields' ESG reporting and performance relative to its peers

RISK COMMITTEE

Responsibilities

Provides oversight on Group and operational risks, including ESG risks, through developing and identifying risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities facing the Company, and providing risk mitigation strategies.

Environmental focus areas during 2020

  • Consideration and approval of Group, regional and emerging risk registers, including climate-related risks
  • Consideration and approval of combined assurance

3

Gold Fields Climate change report 2020 INTRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP OVERVIEW

GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER (CEO)

CONTINUED

Responsibilities

The CEO is the conduit between the board and management and is responsible for the implementation of board-approved climate change strategies and policies. Climate-relatedincentives

Energy and climate-related deliverables, namely emissions reduction, energy reduction and improvements in efficiencies, are included in the CEO's and the Group's balanced scorecards. A target of 800kt CO2e of cumulative carbon emission reductions over the 2017 to 2020 period was set, of which 80% was achieved.

Policy influence and advocacy

  • Overseeing policies and strategies to improve energy supply security, costs and environmental impacts, by, among others, setting energy efficiency targets and introducing renewable energies.
  • Lobbying, together with the EVP South Africa, for the use of renewables in mining with the successful granting of the generation licence for the 40MW solar plant at South Deep.
  • Approved renewable energy projects at Gruyere and Salares Norte.
  • Our previous CEO, Nick Holland, was the Chair of the ICMM's Innovation for Cleaner Safer Vehicles (ICSV) programme during 2020 and Q1 2021. The programme is driving technology-enabled development and

deployment of equipment with OEM-fitted solutions to eliminate vehicular incidents, significantly reduce underground diesel particulate matters (DPM) and mitigate the environmental impact of mining fleets.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

(EXCO)

Responsibilities

Exco supports the Board by developing the climate change strategy and policies for consideration and approval. It carries out the Board's mandate by ensuring the implementation of the Company's climate change and related environmental strategies, as well as related risk management plans. Exco also reviews the company's climate change and other ESG performances against set objectives and key performance indicators.

SUSTAINABLE

DEVELOPMENT (SD)

FUNCTION

ESG policies and management systems

  • The Climate Change Policy Statement was revised and updated during 2020.
  • The Group Water Stewardship Policy Statement, with regional water management plans, was approved in November 2019.
  • The Sustainable Development Policy Statement was revised and updated during 2020.
  • The Group Tailings Facility Management Policy Statement was developed and approved during 2020.
  • The Environmental Policy Statement was updated and approved in February 2021.

• All regions are ISO 14001 certified and are working towards ISO 50001 certification by 2023.

  • Enterprise-wideRisk Management (ERM) process, aligned to ISO 30000 global risk standard, including climate-related risks

Key focus areas during 2020

  • Continued with the Sustainable Development positioning since 2016, from which the ESG Charter was developed.
  • Development of the ESG Charter, comprising 10 priorities, objectives and strategic intents, including decarbonisation and resilience to climate change and water stewardship. Detailed targets and timelines to be finalised, approved and publicised during 2021.

Climate-related incentives

All senior and middle management are incentivised with specific key performance indicators. The same incentives as applied to the CEO are applied to Exco members.

The SD function consists of multi-disciplinary experts covering overarching sustainability strategies, water, energy and carbon matters, stakeholder engagements, social license to operate, environmental management and performance and ESG reporting and assurance. The SD function at Group level provides strategic guidance and support to the regions. The SD function participates as members of various ICMM working groups including, biodiversity, mine closure, tailings, water and climate change.

WORKING

COMMITTEES

REGIONAL

ENERGY

AND WATER MANAGERS

ESG steering committee

Water working committee

Energy forum

The committee comprises EVPs for Sustainable Development,

The committee comprises Group VP water management and

The forum, comprising Group and regional operations executives,

People & Organizational Effectiveness, Legal and Compliance,

regional and operational multi-disciplinary teams. It provides a

aims to provide strategic direction to drive regional decarbonisation

Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, Business Development &

platform for the sharing of experience and knowledge between the

plans, rolled up to a Group decarbonisation plan in line with the

Strategy and supporting senior managers. It aims to develop the

Group and regions.

Paris Agreement of net carbon neutrality by 2050.

ESG Charter, including objectives and strategic intents.

The regional energy managers working group supports the

implementation of the energy and carbon management strategy.

4

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
01:09pGOLD FIELDS  : South Africa lifts power licence threshold, but not enough
RE
12:48pGOLD FIELDS  : Download full Climate Change Report 2020
PU
03/31South Africa's Anglogold plays down merger prospects amid deal talk
RE
03/31GOLD FIELDS  : publishes 2020 Integrated Annual Report
PU
03/31GOLD FIELDS  : Download full Integrated Annual Report 2020
PU
03/16GOLD FIELDS  : RBC Adjusts Gold Fields' Price Target to $11.50 From $12.75 on Ad..
MT
03/12CHAKANA COPPER  : Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement Gold Fields Exercis..
AQ
03/10GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26GOLD FIELDS LIMITED  : - Gold Fields welcomes NERSA approval of South Deep Solar..
AQ
02/25South Africa's Gold Fields gets step closer to curbing reliance on Eskom
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60 952 M 4 267 M 4 267 M
Net income 2021 13 840 M 969 M 969 M
Net Debt 2021 7 734 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,31x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 128 B 8 977 M 8 984 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 513
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 171,44 ZAR
Last Close Price 144,59 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.10%8 970
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION11.01%27 082
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-4.21%6 374
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-10.22%4 187
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK19.90%3 886
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED-4.57%2 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ