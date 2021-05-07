Gold Fields : STATEMENT BY NEWLY APPOINTED CEO OF GOLD FIELDS, CHRIS GRIFFITH 05/07/2021 | 03:38am EDT Send by mail :

FIELDS, CHRIS GRIFFITH Being in the seat for 36 days, confirmed my expectations that Gold

Fields is well on its way to being a global leader in sustainable

gold mining. The deliberate strategy of moving away from labour-

intensive, conventional mining to focus on mechanised open pit

and underground operations, with majority international exposure,

has served the company well. In addition, the reinvestment

programme over the past four years has placed Gold Fields in

a position where it can maintain and even grow its production

profile over the next decade. Salares Norte is indeed a world class

project and delivering the project on time and on budget is one of

the key focus areas in the coming years. Our ESG work continues

to evolve and we remain on track to provide more definitive targets

for our key ESG priorities by year-end. It is with deep sadness that within my first month of being at Gold

Fields, we lost a colleague at our South Deep mine in a mining

incident. Vumile Mgcine (46), a shaft timberman, succumbed from

injuries sustained while attempting to unblock a chute outlet on an

underground conveyor belt. There is no more tragic reminder of

the overriding importance of safety at our mines than the death of

a colleague. My heartfelt condolences go out to Vumile's family,

friends and colleagues. Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on Q1 2021 (particularly

impacting Cerro Corona and South Deep), Group attributable

equivalent gold production was 541koz, largely flat YoY (down

9% QoQ). Group production remains on track to deliver the

guidance provided in February 2021. Group AISC for the quarter

was US$1,078/oz, up 11% QoQ and YoY. AIC for the Group

was US$1,249/oz, 18% higher YoY (up 12% QoQ) as capital

expenditure at Salares Norte starts to ramp up. Net debt at the

end of the quarter was US$1,224m, compared to US$1,069m at

the end of December 2020, primarily driven by the payment of the

final dividend of US$190m. The net debt to EBITDA at the end

of the quarter was 0.59x, largely unchanged QoQ. The balance

sheet remains in a strong position. COVID-19 Since we last reported our COVID-19 statistics, two further

colleagues have passed as a result of their COVID-19 infections.

This brings the total for Gold Fields to 11 employees and

contractors. These are tragic losses and our heartfelt condolences

go out to the family members, friends and colleagues of these

men. So far we have had a total of 3,457 positive cases in the

Group, of which 62 were active as at 2 May 2021 with seven

receiving care in hospitals. There have been no cases to date at

COVID-19 infections at our mines to date, as well as recovery

rates and other data. COVID-19 report (as at 2 May 2021) Total Tested 95,735 Positive 3,457 Negative 92,152 Awaiting results 126 Active cases 62 Hospitalised 7 Recovered 3,384 Died 11 * Note: 'Awaiting results', 'Active cases' and 'Hospitalised' refers to the current figures. Numbers exclude Asanko/Galiano. During 2020 our operations spent approximately US$30m

on COVID-19 related initiatives and interventions such as

specialised camp accommodation, testing equipment and

facilities, additional labour costs and transport facilities. A

further US$3m was spent on donations to assist governments

and communities in their fight against the pandemic. In Q1 this

year the respective figures were US$6.3m and US$280,000. Our operations are also starting to work closely with their

respective governments on the rollout of vaccines, not just

to employees and contractors, but also to communities. In

the countries that we operate, mining has been classified as

an essential service which means that our employees will be

among the earlier groups to receive vaccinations. Q1 2021 operational performance The Australian region produced 236koz at AIC of A$1,529/oz

(US$1,181/oz) and AISC of A$1,442/oz (US$1,115/oz). Our

mines in Ghana produced 221koz (including 45% of Asanko) at

AIC of US$1,078/oz and AISC of US$1,038/oz. Production at Cerro Corona in Peru was impacted by unusually

high rainfall during the March quarter, with the mine producing

46koz (gold equivalent) at AIC of US$1,160 per gold equivalent

ounce and AISC of US$1,067 per gold equivalent ounce. Despite the second wave of COVID-19 that affected South Africa

during December 2020 and the early parts of 2021, production

at South Deep was only marginally lower YoY. The mine

produced 60koz during the first quarter at AIC of R694,685/kg

(US$1,444/oz) and AISC of R667,614/kg (US$1,388/oz). Encouragingly, productivity trends continued to improve

across key leading indicators during the quarter, with stoping

productivity being the focus area for improvement over the

remainder of the year. Update on Salares Norte Salares Norte maintained its positive momentum and

continued to track ahead of the project schedule during Q1

2021. US$86.9m was spent on the project during the quarter,

comprising US$58.6m in capex, US$7.6m in exploration, a

US$27.6m investment in working capital and a credit of US$9.7m

from the realised portion of the FX hedge. Encouragingly, the

detailed engineering was completed in January. Pre-stripping

of the Brecha Principal pit started on 6 January 2021 and

volumes continued to track ahead of schedule during the

quarter. All other key activities continue to track ahead of plan.

For a detailed update on the project refer to page 9. ESG At the end of March we released a suite of reports under the

umbrella of the Integrated Annual Report (IAR). These include

the IAR itself, the Annual Financial Report (including our

Governance Report) and the Mineral Resource and Reserve

supplement. This was followed up at the end of April with a suite

of ESG reports, namely our 2020 Report to Stakeholders, the

GRI Content Index and the 2020 Climate Change Report, the latter produced in line with the recommendations of the Task

Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). We also

launched the online version of the IAR and a portal detailing our

work on Tailings Storage Facilities (TSF) on our website. Gold Fields was one of 380 companies globally included in

the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), the third

consecutive year it achieved this. Companies in the GEI are

recognised for their efforts in achieving workplace gender

equality and their disclosure of key gender equality metrics.

This is the third year in a row that Gold Fields has been listed

in the GEI, which measures gender policies across five pillars:

female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender

pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and

pro-women brand. South Deep Solar Plant The Gold Fields Board this week gave the green light for the

construction of a 40MW solar plant at the South Deep mine

in South Africa. This follows the granting of a licence by the

National Energy Regulator of South Africa on 25 February

2021. The 40MW solar plant will generate over 20% of the

average electricity consumption of the mine. It will comprise

116,000 solar panels and cover a 118ha area roughly the

size of 200 soccer fields and will be on mine property. The

estimated capital investment for the plant is R660m, including

contingencies, but the use of self-generated, renewable energy

will translate into savings of around R120m on the cost of

electricity a year. South Deep is currently finalising procurement

strategies and contractor criteria for the construction of the

plant, which will begin during Q2 2021. The plant is expected to

be commissioned during Q2 2022. The South Deep solar plant is the latest step in our renewable

energy journey and follows the plants that are in operation at

Agnew and Granny Smith as well as the plans for solar plants

at Gruyere and Salares Norte. FY 2021 guidance unchanged As previously guided, 2021 is a high capital expenditure year

for Gold Fields (US$1.177bn). Two additional projects were

approved post quarter end: • the development of the Huni Pit at Damang, which adds incremental production to the project and provides flexibility

on the mining front, at a cost of US$43m, with approximately

US$15m to be incurred in 2021; and • the solar plant at South Deep, with R318m (US$21m) capex being incurred in 2021. Despite this additional expenditure, we maintain our cost

guidance provided in February 2021. For 2021, attributable

gold equivalent production is expected to be between 2.30Moz

and 2.35Moz. AISC is expected to be between US$1,020/oz

and US$1,060/oz, with AIC expected to be US$1,310/oz to

US$1,350/oz. If we exclude the very significant project capex

at Salares Norte, AIC is expected to be US$1,090/oz to

US$1,130/oz. The exchange rates used for our 2021 guidance

are: R/US$15.50 and US$/A$0.75. Group production guidance also remains unchanged, however

two mines within the group have been impacted by COVID-19

during Q1 2021. As a result, production at South Deep is

expected to be 300kg (9.3koz) lower at 8,700kg (280.0koz).

Gold production at Cerro Corona is expected to be 20koz lower

at 110koz, with copper production remaining at similar levels.

However, the higher copper price has more than offset this

impact on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Consequently, Group

Chris Griffith Chief Executive Officer 6 May 2021

United States Dollars Quarter Figures in millions unless otherwise stated March 2021 December 2020 March 2020 Gold produced* oz (000) 541 593 537 Tonnes milled/treated 000 10,378 10,700 10,346 Revenue (excluding Asanko) US$/oz 1,778 1,866 1,561 Cost of sales before gold inventory change and amortisation

and depreciation (excluding Asanko) US$/tonne 43 40 39 All-in sustaining costs US$/oz 1,078 971 975 Total all-in cost US$/oz 1,249 1,113 1,060 Net debt US$m 1,224 1,069 1,260 Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) US$m 788 640 957 Net debt to EBITDA ratio US$m 0.59 0.56 0.94 * Gold produced in this table is attributable and includes Gold Fields share of 45% in Asanko.

At 31 March 2021, all operations are wholly owned except for Tarkwa and Damang in Ghana (90.0%), South Deep in South Africa (96.43%), Cerro Corona in Peru (99.5%), Gruyere JV

(50%) and Asanko JV (45% equity share).

Gold produced (and sold) throughout this report includes copper gold equivalents of approximately 4% of Group production.

Figures may not add as they are rounded independently.



unless otherwise stated Total Mine operations including equity accounted Joint Venture Total Mine operations excluding equity accounted Joint Venture South African Region West Africa Region South America Region Ghana Peru South Deep Total Tarkwa Damang Asanko* 45% Cerro Corona Operating Results Ore milled/treated

(000 tonnes) March 2021 10,378 9,728 707 5,269 3,436 1,183 650 1,635 Dec 2020 10,700 10,053 741 5,304 3,452 1,205 647 1,680 March 2020 10,346 9,716 546 5,259 3,479 1,150 630 1,675 Yield (grams per tonne) March 2021 1.7 1.7 2.6 1.3 1.1 1.9 1.3 0.9 Dec 2020 1.8 1.8 2.6 1.3 1.1 1.9 1.4 0.9 March 2020 1.7 1.7 3.5 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.5 1.2 Gold produced

(000 managed

equivalent ounces) March 2021 562.9 535.9 59.7 221.1 122.5 71.7 27.0 46.4 Dec 2020 613.0 583.4 61.5 230.1 127.2 73.3 29.5 47.9 March 2020 553.8 523.9 60.6 193.9 127.1 36.9 29.8 62.3 Gold produced

(000 attributable

equivalent ounces) March 2021 541.3 514.3 57.6 201.8 110.3 64.5 27.0 46.2 Dec 2020 592.6 563.1 61.5 210.0 114.5 66.0 29.5 47.7 March 2020 536.9 507.1 60.6 177.4 114.4 33.2 29.8 62.0 Gold sold (000 managed

equivalent ounces) March 2021 558.1 529.7 57.2 222.5 122.5 71.7 28.3 52.6 Dec 2020 625.7 598.4 63.2 227.9 127.2 73.3 27.3 51.9 March 2020 551.1 520.6 58.0 194.6 127.1 36.9 30.5 60.4 Cost of sales before

amortisation and

depreciation (million) March 2021 (433.1) (406.2) (70.2) (138.9) (73.2) (38.8) (26.9) (49.9) Dec 2020 (405.8) (384.3) (67.0) (118.6) (57.2) (40.0) (21.4) (47.6) March 2020 (409.3) (389.3) (61.9) (159.6) (82.6) (57.0) (20.1) (34.0) Cost of sales before

gold inventory change

and amortisation and

depreciation (dollar

per tonne) March 2021 43 43 101 30 21 45 45 25 Dec 2020 40 40 91 29 19 50 43 26 March 2020 40 39 114 30 24 40 42 25 Sustaining capital

(million) March 2021 (113.2) (111.5) (8.3) (55.0) (50.7) (2.6) (1.7) & (2.2) Dec 2020 (128.2) (123.8) (22.1) (47.4) (38.2) (4.9) (4.4) & (9.6) March 2020 (76.0) (75.2) (7.5) (31.2) (28.7) (1.6) (0.8) & (4.5) Non-sustaining capital

(million) March 2021 (28.8) (25.4) (3.2) (5.9) - (2.5) (3.4) (4.6) Dec 2020 (24.3) (18.7) (3.2) (5.6) - - (5.6) (8.4) March 2020 (23.5) (22.0) (0.5) (4.2) - (2.6) (1.6) (7.1) Total capital expenditure

(million) March 2021 (142) (136.9) (11.5) (60.9) (50.7) (5.1) (5.1) (6.8) Dec 2020 (152.5) (142.5) (25.3) (53.0) (38.2) (4.9) (10.0) (18.0) March 2020 (99.5) (97.2) (8.0) (35.4) (28.7) (4.2) (2.4) (11.6) All-in-sustaining costs

(dollar per ounce) March 2021 1,071 1,066 1,388 1,038 1,190 733 1,158 136 Dec 2020 964 954 1,443 962 996 824 1,174 513 March 2020 968 978 1,227 1,105 994 1,734 805 446 Total all-in-cost

Average exchange rates were US$1 = R14.96, US$1 = R15.61 and US$1 = R15.03 for the March 2021, December 2020 and March 2020 quarters, respectively.

The Australian/US dollar exchange rates were A$1 = US$0.77, A$1 = US$0.73 and A$1 = US$0.67 for the March 2021, December 2020 and March 2020 quarters, respectively.

Figures may not add as they are rounded independently.

* Equity accounted Joint Venture.

The Australian/US dollar exchange rates were A$1 = US$0.77, A$1 = US$0.73 and A$1 = US$0.67 for the March 2021, December 2020 and March 2020 quarters, respectively.

Figures may not add as they are rounded independently.

* Equity accounted Joint Venture.

Figures may not add as they are rounded independently

unless otherwise stated Australia Region Australia Region South Africa Region Australia Australia Total St Ives Agnew Granny Smith Gruyere 50% Total St Ives Agnew Granny Smith Gruyere 50% South Deep Operating Results Ore milled/treated

(000 tonnes) March 2021 2,767 1,027 297 385 1,058 2,767 1,027 297 385 1,058 707 Dec 2020 2,974 1,180 324 417 1,053 2,974 1,180 324 417 1,053 741 March 2020 2,867 1,154 322 429 963 2,867 1,154 322 429 963 546 Yield (grams per tonne) March 2021 2.6 2.8 5.3 4.7 1.0 2.6 2.8 5.3 4.7 1.0 2.6 Dec 2020 2.9 2.8 6.3 5.0 1.0 2.9 2.8 6.3 5.0 1.0 2.6 March 2020 2.6 2.5 4.6 4.8 1.0 2.6 2.5 4.6 4.8 1.0 3.5 Gold produced (000 managed

equivalent ounces) March 2021 235.7 94.0 50.9 57.6 33.1 235.7 94.0 50.9 57.6 33.1 1,858 Dec 2020 273.4 106.4 65.3 66.4 35.4 273.4 106.4 65.3 66.4 35.4 1,914 March 2020 236.9 93.1 47.4 66.6 29.8 236.9 93.1 47.4 66.6 29.8 1,885 Gold produced (000 attributable

equivalent ounces) March 2021 235.7 94.0 50.9 57.6 33.1 235.7 94.0 50.9 57.6 33.1 1,792 Dec 2020 273.4 106.4 65.3 66.4 35.4 273.4 106.4 65.3 66.4 35.4 1,914 March 2020 236.9 93.1 47.4 66.6 29.8 236.9 93.1 47.4 66.6 29.8 1,885 Gold sold (000 managed

equivalent ounces) March 2021 225.8 88.6 47.9 57.1 32.2 225.8 88.6 47.9 57.1 32.2 1,778 Dec 2020 282.8 109.8 69.6 68.8 34.6 282.8 109.8 69.6 68.8 34.6 1,965 March 2020 238.1 93.3 48.3 66.6 29.9 238.1 93.3 48.3 66.6 29.9 1,803 Cost of sales before

amortisation and depreciation

(million) March 2021 (174.1) (65.8) (42.5) (47.5) (18.3) (225.3) (85.2) (55.0) (61.4) (23.7) (1,049.9) Dec 2020 (172.6) (62.3) (43.2) (47.3) (19.9) (237.6) (85.6) (59.3) (65.3) (27.3) (1,055.4) March 2020 (153.8) (60.2) (37.0) (39.4) (17.2) (231.1) (90.4) (55.6) (59.2) (25.9) (930.7) Cost of sales before gold

inventory change and

amortisation and depreciation

(dollar per tonne) March 2021 64 61 142 127 21 82 79 184 164 27 1,505 Dec 2020 55 49 123 111 18 75 67 168 152 25 1,429 March 2020 52 48 114 93 19 79 72 172 140 28 1,718 Sustaining capital (million) March 2021 (47.7) (17.4) (10.8) (8.6) (10.9) (61.8) (22.6) (13.9) (11.1) (14.1) (124.0) Dec 2020 (49.1) (17.2) (9.7) (13.7) (8.4) (67.6) (23.7) (13.2) (18.9) (11.7) (357.1) March 2020 (32.8) (16.5) (8.8) (5.1) (2.4) (49.4) (24.8) (13.2) (7.7) (3.7) (112.7) Non-sustaining capital (million) March 2021 (15.1) (2.8) (6.2) (6.0) (0.1) (19.5) (3.6) (8.0) (7.8) (0.1) (48.1) Dec 2020 (7.1) (3.0) (1.0) (2.7) (0.4) (9.3) (4.1) (1.2) (3.4) (0.6) (52.3) March 2020 (11.7) (1.5) (2.0) (8.0) (0.2) (17.6) (2.3) (3.1) (12.0) (0.2) (7.7) Total capital expenditure

(million) March 2021 (62.8) (20.2) (17.0) (14.6) (11.0) (81.3) (26.2) (21.9) (18.9) (14.2) (172.1) Dec 2020 (56.2) (20.2) (10.7) (16.4) (8.8) (76.9) (27.8) (14.4) (22.3) (12.3) (409.4) March 2020 (44.5) (18.0) (10.8) (13.1) (2.6) (67.0) (27.1) (16.3) (19.7) (3.9) (120.4) All-in-sustaining costs

(dollar per ounce) March 2021 1,115 1,027 1,271 1,145 1,068 1,442 1,329 1,645 1,482 1,382 667,614 Dec 2020 903 816 893 1,023 960 1,243 1,123 1,226 1,413 1,324 734,814 March 2020 876 891 1,047 770 785 1,316 1,339 1,574 1,157 1,180 592,925 Total all-in-cost

(dollar per ounce) March 2021 1,181 1,058 1,400 1,250 1,070 1,529 1,370 1,812 1,618 1,385 694,685 Dec 2020 928 843 907 1,062 971 1,276 1,160 1,244 1,463 1,340 761,455 March 2020 925 907 1,090 890 791 1,390 1,364 1,637 1,338 1,188 597,181 Average exchange rates were US$1 = R14.96, US$1 = R15.61 and US$1 = R15.03 for the March 2021, December 2020 and March 2020 quarters, respectively.

The Australian/US dollar exchange rates were A$1 = US$0.77, A$1 = US$0.73 and A$1 = US$0.67 for the March 2021, December 2020 and March 2020 quarters, respectively.

ended 31 December 2020 Figures may not add as they are rounded independently South Africa region South Deep Gold production decreased by 3% to 1,858kg (59,700oz) in the March

quarter from 1,914kg (61,500oz) in the December quarter as a result

of lower tonnes milled, partially offset by a marginally higher total yield.

Gold mined increased by 2% to 1,948kg (62,600oz) in the March quarter

from 1,915kg (61,600oz) in the December quarter largely influenced by

the increase in destress and reef access development. Reef yield decreased by 13% to 5.03g/t in the March quarter from

5.76g/t in the December quarter in line with the reduction in broken

grade, which reduced by 11%, as lower grade stopes were mined and



increased development and destress, while backfill decreased quarter-

on-quarter by 38% to 42,803m³ in the March quarter from 68,821m³ in

the December quarter due to stope unavailability as there was active

mining in line with increased stoping volumes. All-in cost decreased by 9% to R694,685/kg (US$1,444/oz) in the

March quarter from R761,455/kg (US$1,494/oz) in the December

quarter mainly driven by lower capital expenditure in the current quarter

compared to the December quarter, partially offset by the decrease in

gold sold in the current quarter. Sustaining capital expenditure decreased by 65% to R124.0m

(US$8.3m) in the March quarter from R357.1m (US$22.1m) in the

December quarter mainly due to lower expenditure on fleet and

infrastructure change-outs in the current quarter. In addition, the reef g/t 5.03 5.76 (13)% Metallurgical Plant fence, main entrance to Twin Shaft and on-site Surface yield g/t 0.11 0.13 (18)% power generation projects are near completion with the major portion Total yield g/t 2.63 2.58 2% of these projects completed in the previous quarter resulting in lower Gold produced kg 1,858 1,914 (3)% spend in the current quarter. 000'oz 59.7 61.5 (3)% Non-sustaining capital expenditure decreased by 8% to R48.1m Gold sold kg 1,778 1,965 (9)% (US$3.2m) in the March quarter from R52.3m (US$3.2m) in the 000'oz 57.2 63.2 (9)% December quarter mainly due to decreased expenditure on new mine development activities.



were indeterminable. As a result of the impact of the second wave

of COVID-19 on the operation during the March quarter it became

necessary to update the 2021 guidance for South Deep to the following: Sustaining capital expenditure Rm 124.0 357.1 (65)% • Gold produced - 8,700kg (280,000oz), original guidance 9,000kg (289,300oz); US$m 8.3 22.1 (63)% • Sustaining capital expenditure - R1,219m (US$82m) including the



South Deep continued to show positive traction on a number of key

performance indicators during the March quarter including activities

such as total tonnes mined, destress m², development metres and

secondary support, notwithstanding the negative impact of the second

wave of COVID-19 on the operation during the quarter. solar plant, original guidance R889m (US$57m); • All-in sustaining costs - R672 000/kg (US$1,410/oz), original guidance R620,000/kg (US$1,240/oz); and • Total all-in cost - R712 000/kg (US$1,495/oz), original guidance R660,000/kg (US$1,320/oz). The remainder of the guidance numbers remain unchanged. The potential risk of further disruptions due to COVID-19 for the

remainder of the year have not been factored into the revised guidance.

000 Ore mined tonnes 000 Waste mined tonnes 000 March 2021 346 39 Dec

2020 %

Variance 304 14% 45 (13)% treated. Underground tonnes milled increased by 7% to 388kt in the March

quarter from 361kt in the December quarter due to increased volumes

mined from stopes and destress. Surface ore tonnes milled decreased

by 16% to 318kt in the March quarter from 380kt in the December

quarter in line with reduced backfill requirements. As a result of the

lower surface tonnes and higher underground tonnes processed, the Total tonnes tonnes 385 349 10% total yield increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter. Grade mined -

underground reef g/t 5.63 6.30 (11)% Development increased by 7% to 1,086 metres in the March quarter

from 1,012 metres in the December quarter and destress increased by Grade mined -

underground total g/t 5.06 5.49 (8)% 20% to 12,032m 2 in the March quarter from 10,054m 2 in the December quarter. The increase in development and destress will set the mine up Gold mined kg 1,948 1,915 2% for the projected production ramp-up in the coming months. 000'oz 62.6 61.6 2% Secondary support increased by 9% to 2,821 metres in the March Destress m 2 12,032 10,054 20% quarter from 2,577 metres in the December quarter which is in line with AISC - revised interpretation guidance Revised guidance (WGC November 2018) R/kg 667,614 734,814 (9)% At the time of providing the original guidance in February 2021 it was US$/oz 1,388 1,443 (4)% stated that guidance excludes any impacts due to COVID-19 as these AIC R/kg 694,685 761,455 (9)% US$/oz 1,444 1,494 (3)% Development m 1,086 1,012 7% Secondary support m 2,821 2,577 9% Backfill m 3 42,803 68,821 (38)% Ore milled -

underground 000 tonnes 362 324 12% Ore milled -

underground waste 000 tonnes 26 37 (30)% 000 Ore milled - surface tonnes 318 380 (16)% Total tonnes milled 000 tonnes 707 741 (5)% Yield - underground Gold Fields Operational Update March Quarter 2021 7 West Africa region Ghana Tarkwa March Dec

2020 %

Variance 2021 000 Ore mined tonnes 2,405 2,922 (18)% 000 Waste (Capital) tonnes 12,859 14,016 (8)% 000 Waste (Operational) tonnes 6,132 4,938 24% 000 Total waste mined tonnes 18,991 18,954 -% 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes 21,397 21,876 (2)% Strip ratio waste/ore 7.9 6.5 22% Grade mined g/t 1.46 1.54 (5)% Gold mined 000'oz 112.6 144.6 (22)% 000 Tonnes milled tonnes 3,436 3,452 -% Yield g/t 1.11 1.15 (3)% Gold produced 000'oz 122.5 127.2 (4)% Gold sold 000'oz 122.5 127.2 (4)% AISC - revised interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) US$/oz 1,190 996 19% AIC US$/oz 1,190 996 19% Sustaining capital expenditure US$m 50.7 38.2 33% Non-sustaining expenditure US$m - - -% Total capital expenditure US$m 50.7 38.2 33% Gold production decreased by 4% to 122,500oz in the March quarter

from 127,200oz in the December quarter due to lower realised yield.

Realised yield decreased by 3% to 1.11g/t in the March quarter from

1.15g/t in the December quarter due to higher volumes of stockpile

processed in the March quarter. In the March quarter, 1.4Mt stockpiles

at 0.74g/t were processed compared with 1.2Mt at 0.80g/t in the

December quarter. Stockpile balance at the end of the March quarter was 8.9Mt at an

average grade of 0.85g/t compared to 9.9Mt at an average grade of

0.83g/t at the end of the December quarter. Total tonnes mined, including capital waste stripping, decreased by 2%

to 21.4Mt tonnes in the March quarter from 21.9Mt in the December

quarter. Ore mined decreased by 18% to 2.4Mt in the March quarter

from 2.9Mt in December quarter in line with the plan. Capital waste

decreased by 8% to 12.9Mt in the March quarter from 14.0Mt in the

December quarter in line with the planned mining sequence. Operational

waste increased by 24% to 6.1Mt in the March quarter from 4.9Mt in

December quarter due to increased focus on waste mining to expose

ore. All-in cost increased by 19% to US$1,190/oz in the March quarter from

US$996/oz in the December quarter due to higher cost of sales before

amortisation and depreciation, higher capital expenditure and lower

ounces sold. Capital expenditure increased by 33% to US$50.7m in the March

quarter from US$38.2m in the December quarter due to higher capital

waste expenditure as a result of higher mining unit cost rates, partially

offset by lower capital waste tonnes mined, higher tailings storage and

timing of other capital expenditure. Damang March 2021 Dec

2020 %

Variance 000 Ore mined tonnes 2,071 2,204 (6)% 000 Waste (Capital) tonnes - - -% 000 Waste (Operational) tonnes 4,050 5,254 (23)% 000 Total waste mined tonnes 4,050 5,254 (23)% 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes 6,121 7,458 (18)% Strip ratio waste/ore 1.96 2.38 (18)% Grade mined g/t 1.63 1.81 (10)% Gold mined 000'oz 108.2 128.0 (15)% 000 Tonnes milled tonnes 1,183 1,205 (2)% Yield g/t 1.88 1.89 -% Gold produced 000'oz 71.7 73.3 (2)% Gold sold 000'oz 71.7 73.3 (2)% AISC - revised interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) US$/oz 733 824 (11)% AIC US$/oz 791 824 (4)% Sustaining capital expenditure US$m 2.6 4.9 (47)% Non-sustaining expenditure US$m 2.5 - 100% Total capital expenditure US$m 5.1 4.9 4% Gold production decreased by 2% to 71,700oz in the March quarter from

73,300oz in the December quarter mainly due to lower mill throughput

and yield. Yield decreased marginally to 1.88g/t in the March quarter

from 1.89g/t in the December. Total tonnes mined decreased by 18% to 6.1Mt tonnes in the March

quarter from 7.5Mt in the December quarter in line with the plan. Ore

tonnes mined decreased by 6% to 2.1Mt tonnes in the March quarter

from 2.2Mt in the December quarter. In the March quarter, ore tonnes mined remained higher than tonnes

processed with preferential processing of higher grade ore and stockpiling

of lower grade material. This is in line with the mining sequence as per

the Damang Reinvestment Project (DRP). Gold mined decreased by 15% to 108.2koz in the March quarter from

128.0koz in the December quarter due to lower ore tonnes and lower

grade mined. Mined grade decreased by 10% to 1.63/t in the March quarter from

1.81g/t in the December quarter due to mining in the slightly lower grade

portion of the orebody in the far northern and southern portions of the

pit in the March quarter to expose relatively better grades in the lower

benches for the second half of 2021. All-in cost decreased by 4% to US$791/oz in the March quarter from

US$824/oz in the December quarter mainly due to lower cost of sales

before amortisation and depreciation resulting from lower operating

tonnes mined, partially offset by higher capital expenditure and lower

ounces sold. Sustaining capital expenditure decreased by 47% to US$2.6m in the

March quarter from US$4.9m in the December quarter due to timing

of expenditure. Non-sustaining capital expenditure increased from

nil in the December quarter to US$2.5m in the March quarter due to

expenditure incurred on the stage 3 construction of the Far East Tailings

Storage Facility (FETSF). Gold Fields Operational Update March Quarter 2021 8 Revised guidance Post quarter end the development of the Huni Pit at Damang was

approved, which adds incremental production to the project and provides

flexibility on the mining front. Total cost is US$43m, with approximately

US$15m to be incurred in 2021. As a result the original guidance for

Damang is revised as follows: • Growth capital expenditure - US$25m, original guidance US$10m; and • Total all-in cost - US$840/oz, original guidance US$790/oz. The remainder of the guidance numbers remain unchanged. Asanko (Equity accounted Joint Venture) All figures in table on a 100 per cent basis March 2021 Dec

2020 %

Variance 000 Ore mined tonnes 1,841 1,964 (6)% 000 Waste (Capital) tonnes 258 1,175 (78)% 000 Waste (Operational) tonnes 9,294 10,597 (12)% 000 Total waste mined tonnes 9,552 11,772 (19)% 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes 11,393 13,736 (17)% Strip ratio waste/ore 5.2 6.0 (13)% Grade mined g/t 1.30 1.42 (8)% Gold mined 000'oz 76.7 89.4 (14)% 000 Tonnes milled tonnes 1,444 1,438 -% Yield g/t 1.29 1.42 (9)% Gold produced 000'oz 60.0 65.6 (8)% Gold sold 000'oz 62.9 60.7 4% AISC - revised interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) US$/oz 1,158 1,174 (1)% AIC US$/oz 1,323 1,418 (7)% Sustaining capital expenditure US$m 3.7 9.7 (62)% Non-sustaining expenditure US$m 7.6 12.5 (39)% Total capital expenditure US$m 11.3 22.2 (49)% Gold production decreased by 8% to 60,000oz (100% basis) in the

March quarter from 65,600oz (100% basis) in the December quarter

mainly due to lower yield. Yield decreased by 9% to 1.29g/t in the March South America region Peru Cerro Corona March 2021 Dec

2020 %

Variance 000 Ore mined tonnes 000 Waste mined tonnes 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes Grade mined - gold g/t Grade mined - copper per cent Gold mined 000'oz 000 Copper mined tonnes 000 Tonnes milled tonnes Gold recovery per cent Copper recovery per cent Yield - Gold g/t - Copper per cent - Combined eq g/t Gold produced 000'oz Copper produced tonnes Total equivalent gold 000' produced eq oz Total equivalent gold 000' sold eq oz AISC - revised

interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) US$/oz US$/ AISC eq oz AIC US$/oz US$/ AIC eq oz Sustaining capital expenditure US$m Non-sustaining expenditure US$m Total capital expenditure US$m 1,099 1,343 (18)% 4,995 3,975 26% 6,094 5,319 15% 0.86 0.96 (10)% 0.48 0.47 2% 30.5 41.5 (26)% 5,241 6,265 (16)% 1,635 1,680 (3)% 57.40 59.12 (3)% 85.91 87.20 (1)% 0.40 0.48 (18)% 0.35 0.37 (3)% 0.88 0.89 (1)% 20.0 25.0 (20)% 5,559 5,895 (6)% 46.4 47.9 (3)% 52.6 51.9 1% 136 513 (73)% 1,067 1,220 (13)% 358 834 (57)% 1,160 1,392 (17)% 2.2 9.6 (77)% 4.6 8.4 (45)% 6.8 18.0 (62)% As communicated at the end of the December 2020 quarter, Cerro quarter from 1.42g/t in the December quarter. Total tonnes mined decreased by 17% to 11.4Mt tonnes in the March

quarter from 13.7Mt in the December quarter. Waste tonnes mined

decreased by 19% to 9.6Mt tonnes in the March quarter from 11.8Mt in

the December quarter. In the December quarter, the focus was on waste

mining in order to expose ore. Ore tonnes mined decreased by 6% to

1.8Mt tonnes in the March quarter from 2.0Mt in the December quarter

due to depletion of the Akwasiso cut 2 pit. All-in cost decreased by 7% to US$1,323/oz in the March quarter from

US$1,418/oz in the December quarter due to lower capital expenditure

and higher gold sold, partially offset by higher cost of sales before

amortisation and depreciation. Sustaining capital expenditure decreased by 62% to US$3.7m in the

March quarter from US$9.7m in the December quarter mainly due to

timing of expenditure. Non-sustaining capital expenditure decreased by

39% to US$7.6m in the March quarter from US$12.5m in the December

quarter due to timing of expenditure on the Tetrem relocation project

(Tetrem RAP) as the project comes to conclusion. Corona commenced with a waste recovery plan to mitigate the

COVID-19 impacts during 2020 which includes the recovery of about

9Mt delayed tonnes. The recovery will take place over the next 3 years,

at a rate of about 3Mt per year of accelerated stripping. The waste

recovery plan, although implemented, was not fully achieved during the

March quarter due to the impact of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 as well

as the impact of the abnormally high rainy season.



Gold equivalent production decreased by 3% to 46,400oz in the March

quarter from 47,900oz in the December quarter due to a lower gold

grade and a lower gold recovery as a result of different metallurgical

conditions.



Total tonnes mined increased by 15% to 6.1Mt tonnes in the March

quarter from 5.3Mt in the December quarter mainly due to an increase

in waste tonnes mined of 26% to 5.0Mt tonnes in the March quarter from

4.0Mt in the December quarter. This is line with the waste recovery plan

implemented at the end of 2020, through the employment of additional

mining fleet and equipment (total of 45 trucks, 6th shovel and 6th drill-

rig on site). Ore tonnes mined decreased by 18% to 1.1Mt tonnes

in the March quarter from 1.3Mt in the December quarter with focus

directed at catching up of waste tonnes delayed in 2020 as a result of

the COVID-19 restrictions. Gold Fields Operational Update March Quarter 2021 9



expenditure, partially offset by higher cost of sales before amortisation

and depreciation and lower gold ounces sold. All-in cost per equivalent

ounce decreased by 17% to US$1,160 per equivalent ounce in the

March quarter from US$1,392 per equivalent ounce in the December

quarter due to lower capital expenditure and higher equivalent ounces

sold in the March quarter compared to the December quarter, partially

offset by higher cost of sales before amortisation and depreciation. Unplanned COVID-19 related expenditure amounted to US$3m during

the March quarter. Capital expenditure decreased by 62% to US$6.8m in the March

quarter from US$18.0m in the December quarter mainly due to reduced

activities during the rainy season.



in exploration, a US$27.6m investment in working capital and a credit

of US$9.7m from the realised portion of the FX hedge. Encouragingly,

the detailed engineering was completed in January and pending work

is being tracked through a punch list. Relocation of Chinchilla remains

on hold and we continue to work with the authorities around a revised

plan. The team continues to monitor the two Chinchilla that had already

been relocated. Construction progressed 7.7% during the quarter, bringing the overall



contractors started construction in January 2021 with pre-cast concrete,

in situ concrete and steel structure installation in progress. Installation of



to plan. Fabrication of thickeners 2, 6 & 7 was completed during the

quarter and transportation to site has commenced. The water system

contract was awarded during March 2021. Pre-stripping of the Brecha Principal pit started on 6 January 2021, nine

days earlier than planned. Volumes continued to track ahead of plan

during the quarter, with 1.8Mt moved by the end of March compared to

the planned 1.35Mt. The team remains focused on exploring the greater district, with

US$7.6m spent on district exploration during the March quarter. A total

of 8,580 metres were drilled, slightly more than planned. AIC A$/oz 1,160 18% Gold production decreased by 12% to 94,000oz in the March quarter

from 106,400oz in the December quarter due to decreased tonnes

processed during the March quarter. Waste tonnes mined at the underground mines increased by 10% to

183,000t in the March quarter from 167,000t in the December quarter,

with higher development rates achieved at Hamlet North. Operational waste tonnes mined in the open pits decreased by 16% to

627,000t in the March quarter from 751,000t in the December quarter,

in accordance with the mine plan. 1,370 Gold yield decreased by 18% to 0.40g/t in the March quarter from 0.48g/t

in the December quarter. This is mainly due to a decrease in gold grade

mined of 10%, the processing of about 0.5Mt of low grade stockpiles

and lower recovery due to the mining of different metallurgical domains.

The copper yield decreased by 3% to 0.35% in the March quarter from

0.37% in the December quarter mainly due to lower copper head grade

and lower recovery in the March quarter. Australia region St Ives March Dec % 2021 2020 Variance Underground 000 All-in cost per gold ounce decreased by 57% to US$358/oz in the March Ore mined tonnes 446 428 4% quarter from US$834/oz in the December quarter driven by higher by-

product credits resulting from the higher copper price and lower capital Waste mined 000 tonnes 183 167 10% Salares Norte Total waste mined 000 tonnes 1,459 1,634 (11)% Salares Norte maintained its positive momentum and continued to track 000 ahead of the project schedule during Q1 2021. US$86.9m was spent on Total tonnes mined tonnes 1,871 2,080 (10)% the project during the quarter, comprising US$58.6m in capex, US$7.6m Grade mined g/t 2.33 2.74 (15)% construction progress at the end of March to 23.3%, ahead of the

planned 18.8%. Camp construction was completed three months

ahead of schedule and included an additional module to accommodate Total tonnes mined 000 tonnes 2,500 2,676 (7)% COVID-19 restriction measures and allow for distancing of employees. Total gold mined 000'oz 104.4 110.1 (5)% The plant office complex progressed to 90%, two months ahead of the 000 plan, and the plant canteen became fully operational on 1 April. Tonnes milled tonnes 1,027 1,180 (13)% Most of the mass earthworks were completed during the March quarter Yield - underground g/t 4.57 4.26 7% with minor works remaining in Q2 2021. The main plant and truck shop Yield - surface g/t 1.57 1.64 (5)% the Primary crusher wall has commenced and the filter plant earthworks are ongoing. Pre-cast installation at the grinding, stockpile, leaching and CIP areas continues to plan and the contractor has commenced

the structural steel installation at the grinding area. The HME workshop

contractor has begun the structural steel installation which is progressing US$/oz 1,058 843 25% Sustaining capital A$m 22.6 23.7 (5)% expenditure US$m 17.4 17.2 1% Non-sustaining capital A$m 3.6 4.1 (12)% expenditure US$m 2.8 3.0 (7)% Total capital A$m 26.2 27.8 (6)% expenditure US$m 20.2 20.2 -% Grade mined g/t Gold mined 000'oz Surface 000 Ore mined tonnes 000 5.13 73.6 412 5.15 -% 70.9 4% 446 (8)% Surface waste (Capital) tonnes 832 883 (6)% Surface waste

(Operational) 000 tonnes 627 751 (16)% Yield - combined g/t 2.85 2.80 2% Gold produced 000'oz 94.0 106.4 (12)% Gold sold 000'oz AISC - revised A$/oz interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) US$/oz 88.6 1,329 1,027 109.8 (19)% 1,123 18% 816 26% 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes 629 596 6% Gold mined 000'oz waste/ 30.8 39.2 (21)% Strip ratio ore 3.5 3.7 (3)% Total (Underground and Surface) 000 Total ore mined tonnes 858 874 (2)% Total grade mined g/t 3.78 3.92 (3)% Gold Fields Operational Update March Quarter 2021 10 Surface mined grade decreased by 15% to 2.33g/t in the March quarter

from 2.74g/t in the December quarter with lower grade ore sourced from

Neptune stage 5 pit during the March quarter. Throughput at Lefroy mill decreased by 13% to 1,027kt in the

March quarter from 1,180kt in the December quarter, with a planned

maintenance shutdown and a reduction in draw-down of stockpiles to

supplement production during the March quarter. All-in cost increased by 18% to A$1,370/oz (US$1,058/oz) in the March

quarter from A$1,160/oz (US$843/oz) in the December quarter mainly

due to decreased gold sold, partially offset by lower capital expenditure. Capital expenditure decreased by 6% to A$26.2m (US$20.2m) in the

March quarter from A$27.8m (US$20.2m) in the December quarter

with decreased expenditure on mine infrastructure during the March

quarter. Non-sustaining capital expenditure decreased by 12% to

A$3.6m (US$2.8m) in the March quarter from A$4.1m (US$3.0m) in the

December quarter due to decreased near mine exploration drilling in

the March quarter. Agnew March 2021 Dec

2020 %

Variance 000 Underground ore mined tonnes Underground waste 000 mined tonnes 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes Grade mined - underground g/t Gold mined 000'oz 000 Tonnes milled tonnes Yield g/t Gold produced 000'oz Gold sold 000'oz AISC - revised

interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) A$/oz US$/oz AIC A$/oz US$/oz Sustaining capital expenditure A$m US$m Non-sustaining capital expenditure A$m US$m Total capital expenditure A$m US$m 258 296 (13)% 239 170 40% 497 466 7% 6.12 6.89 (11)% 50.8 65.5 (22)% 297 324 (8)% 5.33 6.26 (15)% 50.9 65.3 (22)% 47.9 69.6 (31)% 1,645 1,226 34% 1,271 893 42% 1,812 1,244 46% 1,400 907 54% 13.9 13.2 5% 10.8 9.7 10% 8.0 1.2 567% 6.2 1.0 520% 21.9 14.4 52% 17.0 10.7 59% Gold production decreased by 22% to 50,900oz in the March quarter

from 65,300oz in the December quarter due to decreased tonnes milled

and grade of ore mined and processed during the March quarter. Ore mined decreased by 13% to 258,000t in the March quarter from

296,000t in the December quarter, with focus during the March quarter

on development of the Kath orebody at Waroonga and the Sheba ore

body at New Holland resulting in a 40% increase in waste tonnes mined

of 239,000t in the March quarter from 170,000t in the December quarter.

This horizontal and vertical development sets the mine up to deliver

higher ore tonnes for the remainder of the year. Mined grade decreased by 11% to 6.12g/t in the March quarter from

6.89g/t in the December quarter, with lower grade material mined at

New Holland, in accordance with the mine plan. Yield was impacted by the lower grade of ore mined, decreasing by 15%

to 5.33g/t in the March quarter from 6.26g/t in the December quarter. All-in cost increased by 46% to A$1,812/oz (US$1,400/oz) in the March

quarter from A$1,244/oz (US$907/oz) in the December quarter due to

lower gold sold and increased capital expenditure, partially offset by

lower cost of sales before amortisation and depreciation. Total capital expenditure increased by 52% to A$21.9m (US$17.0m)

in the March quarter from A$14.4m (US$10.7m) in the December

quarter. Non-sustaining capital expenditure increased by 567% to

A$8.0m (US$6.2m) in the March quarter from A$1.2m (US$1.0m)

in the December quarter with development under way to access the

Kath Lower and Sheba Extension ore bodies as well as a ramp up of

exploration activities at the Redeemer Complex. Granny Smith March Dec

2020 %

Variance 2021 000 Underground ore mined tonnes Underground waste 000 mined tonnes 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes Grade mined - underground g/t Gold mined 000'oz 000 Tonnes milled tonnes Yield g/t Gold produced 000'oz Gold sold 000'oz AISC - revised

interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) A$/oz US$/oz AIC A$/oz US$/oz Sustaining capital expenditure A$m US$m Non-sustaining capital expenditure A$m US$m Total capital expenditure A$m US$m 395 424 (7)% 187 165 13% 582 589 (1)% 5.04 5.28 (4)% 64.1 72.0 (11)% 385 417 (8)% 4.65 4.96 (6)% 57.6 66.4 (13)% 57.1 68.8 (17)% 1,482 1,413 5% 1,145 1,023 12% 1,618 1,463 11% 1,250 1,062 18% 11.1 18.9 (41)% 8.6 13.7 (37)% 7.8 3.4 129% 6.0 2.7 124% 18.9 22.3 (15)% 14.6 16.3 (11)% Gold production decreased by 13% to 57,600oz in the March quarter

from 66,400oz in the December quarter due to decreased tonnes milled,

as well as lower grades of ore mined and processed. Underground waste mined increased by 13% to 187,000t in the March

quarter from 165,000t in the December quarter with 677 meters

advanced at the second decline during the March quarter (December

quarter - 113 meters). Gold mined decreased by 11% to 64,100oz in the March quarter from

72,000oz in the December quarter. The decrease in gold mined was

mainly due to a 7% decrease in underground ore mined, as a result of

paste fill sequence delays in Zones 110 and 120. All-in cost increased by 11% to A$1,618/oz (US$1,250/oz) in the March

quarter from A$1,463/oz (US$1,062/oz) in the December quarter due

to a decrease in gold sold, partially offset by lower cost of sales before

amortisation and depreciation and lower capital expenditure. Capital expenditure decreased by 15% to A$18.9m (US$14.6m)

in the March quarter from A$22.3m (US$16.3m) in the December

quarter. Sustaining capital expenditure decreased by 41% to A$11.1m

(US$8.6m) in the March quarter from A$18.9m (US$13.7m) in the

December quarter due to reduced capital works expenditure and a

focus on the development of the second decline in the March quarter

which is included as non-sustaining. Non-sustaining capital expenditure

increased by 129% to A$7.8m (US$6.0m) in the March quarter from

A$3.4m (US$2.7m) in the December quarter due to increased

development at the second decline. When completed, the second

decline will provide a reduction in current congestion in the main

decline and will support short interval control measures to maintain the

production profile. Gold Fields Operational Update March Quarter 2021 11 March 2021 Dec

2020 %

Variance Gruyere Mine physicals in table on a 100 per cent basis 000 Ore mined tonnes 1,946 2,268 (14)% 000 Waste (Capital) tonnes 6,227 5,656 10% 000 Waste (Operational) tonnes 99 407 (76)% 000 Total waste mined tonnes 6,325 6,063 4% 000 Total tonnes mined tonnes 8,271 8,331 (1)% Grade mined g/t 1.07 1.18 (9)% Gold mined 000'oz 67.2 86.4 (22)% waste/ Strip ratio ore 3.3 2.7 22% 000 Tonnes milled tonnes 2,116 2,106 -% Yield g/t 0.97 1.05 (7)% Gold produced 000'oz 66.2 70.8 (6)% Gold sold 000'oz 64.4 69.2 (7)% AISC - revised A$/oz 1,382 1,324 4% interpretation guidance (WGC November 2018) US$/oz 1,068 960 11% AIC A$/oz 1,385 1,340 3% US$/oz 1,070 971 10% Sustaining capital A$m 14.1 11.7 20% expenditure - 50% basis US$m 10.9 8.4 29% Non-sustaining capital A$m 0.1 0.6 (81)% expenditure - 50% basis US$m 0.1 0.4 (79)% Total capital expenditure - A$m 14.2 12.3 16% 50% basis US$m 11.0 8.8 24% Gold production decreased by 6% to 66,200oz in the March quarter

from 70,800oz in the December quarter due to decreased grade of ore

mined and processed. Ore tonnes mined decreased by 14% to 1.95Mt in the March quarter

from 2.27Mt in the December quarter with a greater portion of capital

waste material mined during the quarter. Capital waste mined increased by 10% to 6.23Mt tonnes in the March

quarter from 5.66Mt in the December quarter with increased pre-strip

activities at Stages 2 and 3 of the pit. Operational waste mined decreased by 76% to 99Kt in the March

quarter from 407Kt in the December quarter with focus during the

quarter on pre-stripping of Stages 2 and 3. Grade mined decreased by 9% to 1.07g/t in the March quarter from

1.18g/t in the December quarter in accordance with the mine plan. Gold mined was impacted by the reduction in ore tonnes mined and

lower grades, decreasing by 22% to 67,200oz in the March quarter from

86,400oz in the December quarter. All-in cost increased by 3% to A$1,385/oz (US$1,070/oz) in the March

quarter from A$1,340/oz (US$971/oz) in the December quarter due to

lower gold sold and higher capital expenditure, partially offset by lower

cost of sale before amortisation and depreciation. Capital expenditure (on a 50% basis) increased by 15% to A$14.2m

(US$11.0m) in the March quarter from A$12.3m (US$8.8m) in the

December quarter reflecting increased development at Stages 2 and

inventory change and

