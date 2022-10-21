Gold Fields : provides update on proposed Yamana Gold acquisition (415 Kb)

Gold Fields is pleased to announce that following the formal approval of the Gold Fields Circular by the JSE Limited, the Gold Fields Circular will be made available on our website ( www.goldfields.com ) after the close of the South African, New York and Canadian markets today, 21 October 2022, which coincides with the anticipated publication of the Yamana Circular as announced by Yamana earlier today.

Shareholders are referred to the announcements published by Gold Fields on 31 May 2022 and 11 July 2022, and the further update published on 4 October 2022 (Initial Announcements) regarding the proposed acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the Transaction). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to such terms in the Initial Announcements as applicable.

For the timetable relating to Gold Fields ADSs, Gold Fields ADS holders should refer to the notice and instructions provided by the Bank of New York Mellon, being the depositary in respect of the Gold Fields ADS Program.

Although the important dates and times are stated to be subject to change, such statement may not be regarded as consent or dispensation for any change to time periods which may be required in terms of the South African Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements, where applicable, and any such consents or dispensations must be specifically applied for and granted.

There will be no rematerialisation or dematerialisation between Wednesday, 9 November 2022, and Friday, 11 November 2022, both days inclusive, as the Gold Fields register will be closed for this period.

If the Gold Fields General Meeting is adjourned or postponed, forms of proxy submitted for the initial Gold Fields General Meeting will remain valid in respect of any adjournment or postponement of the Gold Fields General Meeting.

A Gold Fields Shareholder may submit a form of proxy at any time before the commencement of the Gold Fields General Meeting (or any adjournment or postponement of the Gold Fields General Meeting) or email it to the chairperson of the Gold Fields General Meeting before the appointed proxy exercises any of the relevant Gold Fields Shareholder's rights at the Gold Fields General Meeting (or any adjournment or postponement of the Gold Fields General Meeting), provided that should a Gold Fields Shareholder lodge a form of proxy with the transfer secretaries less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted, national public holidays) before the Gold Fields General Meeting, such Gold Fields Shareholder will also be required to furnish a copy of such form of proxy to the chairperson of the Gold Fields General Meeting before the appointed proxy exercises any of such Gold Fields Shareholder's rights at the Gold Fields General Meeting (or adjourned or postponed Gold Fields General Meeting).

The above dates and times may be amended, subject to the approval of the JSE, if required. Any such amendment will be released on SENS.

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. Gold Fields has total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

