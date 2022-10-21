Gold Fields : provides update on proposed Yamana Gold acquisition (415 Kb)

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) JSE, NYSE, DIFX Share Code: GFI
ISIN Code: ZAE000018123 (Gold Fields or the Company)
GOLD FIELDS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED YAMANA GOLD ACQUISITION
Shareholders are referred to the announcements published by Gold Fields on 31 May 2022 and 11 July 2022, and the further update published on 4 October 2022 (Initial Announcements) regarding the proposed acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the Transaction). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to such terms in the Initial Announcements as applicable.
Gold Fields is pleased to announce that following the formal approval of the Gold Fields Circular by the JSE Limited, the Gold Fields Circular will be made available on our website (www.goldfields.com) after the close of the South African, New York and Canadian markets today, 21 October 2022, which coincides with the anticipated publication of the Yamana Circular as announced by Yamana earlier today.
Investor Enquiries
Investor Enquiries
Media Enquiries
Avishkar Nagaser
Thomas Mengel
Sven Lunsche
Tel
+27 11 562 9775
Tel
+27 11 562 9849
Tel
+27 11 562 9763
Mobile
+27 82 312 8692
Mobile
+27 72 493 5170
Mobile
+27 83 260 9279
Email
Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Email
Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Email
Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Directors: YGH Suleman (Chair), CI Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), PA Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani #, PJ Bacchus†, MC Bitar@, TP Goodlace, JE McGill^, SP Reid^, PG Sibiya
^Australian, †British, @Chilean, #Ghanaian, ** Executive Director Company Secretary: Anré Weststrate
1
The salient dates and times applicable to the Transaction are set out below:
2022
Record date to determine which Gold Fields Shareholders are
Friday, 14 October
eligible to receive the Circular
Circular posted to Gold Fields Shareholders and announcement
Monday, 24 October
regarding distribution of the Notice of General Meeting and form
of proxy published on SENS and on Gold Fields' website on
Last day to trade in Gold Fields shares in order to be recorded in
Tuesday, 8 November
the Gold Fields register to attend, participate in and vote at the
Gold Fields General Meeting on
Record date for Gold Fields Shareholders to be recorded in the
Friday, 11 November
Gold Fields register in order to be eligible to attend, participate in
and vote at the Gold Fields General Meeting by close of trade on
Voting cut-off date for receipt of voting instructions from Gold
Tuesday, 15 November
Fields ADS holders on
Last day and time to lodge forms of proxy with Gold Fields's
Friday, 18 November
transfer secretaries by 12:00 on (refer to note 2 below)
Yamana Meeting held on
Monday, 21 November
Forms of proxy not lodged with the transfer secretaries to be
Tuesday, 22 November
emailed to the chairperson of the Gold Fields General Meeting at
any time before the proxy exercises any rights of the Gold Fields
Shareholder at the Gold Fields General Meeting at 10:00 on
Gold Fields General Meeting to be held at 12:00 on
Tuesday, 22 November
2
Results of the Gold Fields General Meeting released on SENS on or
Tuesday, 22 November
about
Final order hearing in respect of Yamana on
Wednesday, 23 November
Effective Date on or before
Wednesday, 30 November
Notes:
The above dates and times may be amended, subject to the approval of the JSE, if required. Any such amendment will be released on SENS.
A Gold Fields Shareholder may submit a form of proxy at any time before the commencement of the Gold Fields General Meeting (or any adjournment or postponement of the Gold Fields General Meeting) or email it to the chairperson of the Gold Fields General Meeting before the appointed proxy exercises any of the relevant Gold Fields Shareholder's rights at the Gold Fields General Meeting (or any adjournment or postponement of the Gold Fields General Meeting), provided that should a Gold Fields Shareholder lodge a form of proxy with the transfer secretaries less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted, national public holidays) before the Gold Fields General Meeting, such Gold Fields Shareholder will also be required to furnish a copy of such form of proxy to the chairperson of the Gold Fields General Meeting before the appointed proxy exercises any of such Gold Fields Shareholder's rights at the Gold Fields General Meeting (or adjourned or postponed Gold Fields General Meeting).
If the Gold Fields General Meeting is adjourned or postponed, forms of proxy submitted for the initial Gold Fields General Meeting will remain valid in respect of any adjournment or postponement of the Gold Fields General Meeting.
There will be no rematerialisation or dematerialisation between Wednesday, 9 November 2022, and Friday, 11 November 2022, both days inclusive, as the Gold Fields register will be closed for this period.
Although the important dates and times are stated to be subject to change, such statement may not be regarded as consent or dispensation for any change to time periods which may be required in terms of the South African Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements, where applicable, and any such consents or dispensations must be specifically applied for and granted.
All dates and times indicated above are South African Standard Time, unless otherwise specified.
For the timetable relating to Gold Fields ADSs, Gold Fields ADS holders should refer to the notice and instructions provided by the Bank of New York Mellon, being the depositary in respect of the Gold Fields ADS Program.
Shareholders are reminded that the Gold Fields Meeting is expected to be held on 22 November 2022, following the Yamana Meeting on 21 November 2022.
Gold Fields is also pleased to advise Shareholders that it has received approval of the Transaction from the Government of Canada pursuant to the Investment Canada Act.
Lead Financial Adviser and JSE Transaction Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities
Financial Advisor: J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA., Johannesburg Branch
South African Legal Counsel: Webber Wentzel
U.S. and International Legal Counsel: Linklaters LLP
Canadian Legal Counsel: Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. Gold Fields has total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
About Yamana Gold
Yamana is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.
For more information, please contact:
Gold Fields Investors and Media
Avishkar Nagaser, EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Tel: +27 11 562 9775; Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email:Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel, Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: +27 11 562 9849; Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email:Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
4
Media
Brunswick Group (Communications advisor to Gold Fields)
Further information pertaining to the Transaction will be provided in due course pursuant to the documentation to be released by Gold Fields and Yamana in relation to the Transaction (the Transaction Documents). Shareholders are advised to read the Transaction Documents, which will contain the terms and conditions of the Transaction, with care and in full. Any decision or analysis of and/or election in respect of the Transaction, and/or other matters dealt with in the Transaction Documents should be made only on the basis of such information.
Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes, or is intended to constitute, investment, tax, legal, accounting or other professional advice.
No Offer or Solicitation
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document. No securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and any securities issued in connection with the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act provided for by Section 3(a)(10) thereof and in accordance with applicable state securities laws. No public offering of securities is being made in any jurisdiction where such an offering would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by applicable laws and regulations. Persons who are physically located in those jurisdictions and in which this announcement is circulated, published or distributed must inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
The information contained in this announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to the public for the sale of, or subscription for, or an invitation, advertisement or the solicitation of an offer to purchase and/or
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 18:59:03 UTC.