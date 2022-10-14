Advanced search
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
145.76 ZAR   -3.79%
Gold Fields : reports fatal incident at St Ives mine

10/14/2022 | 03:53am EDT
INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media release

Media release Gold Fields reports fatal incident at St Ives mine
Friday, 14 October 2022

Perth: It is with deep sadness that Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) has to announce that late on 11 October 2022 there was a serious incident at its Hamlet mine at the St Ives site in Western Australia in which an employee of one of its business partners passed away.

Stuart Mathews, EVP for Gold Fields Australia, said: "On behalf of our entire Gold Fields workforce we extend our condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues. This is obviously news that no one at Gold Fields or the industry more broadly wants to hear, and we are devastated at the loss of our colleague.

"We are unable to provide any further details but wish to assure that we are providing care and support to impacted team members and are supporting, where possible, our impacted business partner," Mathews added.

"We continue to work with local authorities in relation to its ongoing investigation and are now also focussing on the safe resumption of operations at St Ives," Mathews said.

Chris Griffith, CEO of Gold Fields, said: "There is no more tragic reminder of the overriding importance of safety at our mines than the death of a colleague. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased."

With the support of local regulators mining operations at most St Ives mines resumed on Friday. Operations at the Hamlet mine will also resume at some stage but in consultation with employees.


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
