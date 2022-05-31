Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Gold Fields Limited
  News
  Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-29
190.80 ZAR   +3.01%
02:31aS.Africa's Gold Fields to buy Yamana Gold in $6.7 billion deal
RE
01:40aGOLD FIELDS : to Acquire Yamana Gold
PU
05/30Gold Fields to Buy Yamana Gold in All-Share Deal Valued at $6.7 Billion
DJ
Summary 
Summary

S.Africa's Gold Fields to buy Yamana Gold in $6.7 billion deal

05/31/2022 | 02:31am EDT
(Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields Ltd on Tuesday agreed to buy Canada-based precious metals miner Yamana Gold Inc in an all-share deal, valuing the Toronto-listed company at $6.7 billion.

Gold Fields said its shareholders will own about 61% of the combined group, while Yamana Gold shareholders will own around 39% after the deal completes.

The South African miner said Yamana's board has unanimously approved the deal and also recommended its shareholders to vote in favour of the offer.

The offer consists of new shares or newly issued American Depositary Shares in Gold Fields at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.6 of a Gold Fields share for each Yamana share outstanding.

Shares of Yamana will be delisted from the stock markets, while Gold Fields will continue trading in Johannesburg, where the combined group will have their headquarters.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) -0.26% 0.388 End-of-day quote.9.60%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 3.01% 190.8 End-of-day quote.9.57%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.12% 2410.17 Real-time Quote.0.88%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 2.58% 6.75 Delayed Quote.26.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 69 123 M 4 468 M 4 468 M
Net income 2022 16 009 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
Net Debt 2022 9 190 M 594 M 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 179 B 11 563 M 11 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 17 604
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Controller
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Group Chief Technical Officer
Taryn L. Leishman Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED9.57%11 563
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION3.56%27 216
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC6.02%5 730
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-12.76%5 166
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-8.13%4 891
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK13.78%4 078