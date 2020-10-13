Log in
Safety@Gold Fields: Courageous Safety Leader (1439 Kb)

10/13/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Safety@Gold Fields

U

R

O

C

O

E

G

A

U

S

S

A

F

E

T

Y

L

E

A

R

E

D

Recognising our people for

leadership in safety

COURAGEOUS

SAFETY

LEADERSHIP

if we cannot mine safely, we will not mine

Stepping up, speaking up

Troy Williams, Control Systems Specialist at Granny Smith in Australia, called o a job when a contractor did not have up-to-date qualiﬁcations for high-risk work. He received a Q2 regional Values award for leadership in safety.

THE SITUATION

Troy does not usually manage contractors on site, but was helping another department with organising site entry for a contractor. The contractor's confrontational attitude about a vehicle safety rule was a red ﬂag for Troy. He decided to dig a little deeper.

It was found that the contractor's High Risk work license had expired. The contractor was ready to continue regardless because 'it wasn't a problem at the last place he worked'.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

From 'just helping out', Troy stepped up to ensure the contractor was able to complete his tasks safely and to standard. He says speaking up was easy: "A combination of the failure to provide the requested up-to-date tickets and what I felt to be an unacceptable nonchalant attitude toward our safety requirements was the reason for me calling o the job."

TROY'S ADVICE:

Keeping quiet would have only put the safety and employment of others at risk. "Many of us have seen unsafe practices result in injury, death or loss of employment - and nobody wants that.

Everyone going home safe and healthy every day

CONTACT US

Have a safety idea or suggestion? Email GFSafety@goldﬁelds.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:54:00 UTC
