South Africa's Gold Fields gets step closer to curbing reliance on Eskom

* S.Africa regularly suffers power outages
* Miners desperate to generate own electricity
* Gold Fields first applied for licence in 2017
* Ramaphosa has promised regulatory reform
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy
regulator on Thursday approved a power generation licence for a
large solar plant at Gold Fields' South Deep mine, a
long-awaited breakthrough for miners desperate to curb their
reliance on ailing utility Eskom.
Mining firms say red tape has prevented them from generating
their own power for years and have lobbied the government for
rule changes.
Africa's most industrialised nation regularly experiences
power outages that hold back economic growth and eat into
corporate profits.
Since coming to power in February 2018, President Cyril
Ramaphosa has promised to support "self-generation" as part of
measures to reform the electricity supply industry and fix
state-owned Eskom, but critics have accused him of moving too
slowly.
Nersa said in a statement all the power generated by the 40
megawatt (MW) solar plant would be consumed by the South Deep
mine.
Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland said the licence
approval sent a "positive message to mining companies and their
investors, potentially leading to decisions being taken to
sustain and grow mining operations in the country, especially in
deep-level, underground, marginal mines".
The miner submitted its first application for a licence for
a solar plant at South Deep in 2017, but Nersa said it was not
compliant with regulations at the time.
Gold Fields submitted a compliant application in June 2020
after the government eased rules for self-generation projects,
Nersa said.
Nersa's acting chief executive still has to authorise the
licence, which Gold Fields hopes should happen within two weeks.
The company said the solar plant has the potential to provide
around 20% of South Deep's average electricity consumption.
Energy consultant Chris Yelland said the plant would be the
first of its kind in a mining environment. It would supplement
the mine's power needs rather than acting as a standby during
outages and its approval was "an important step" towards
reforming the electricity supply industry, he said.
Yelland estimated that large power users could bring online
as much as 5,000 MW of their own generating capacity over two
years with the right regulations in place.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Barbara Lewis)