Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Gold Fields Limited    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Africa's Gold Fields gets step closer to curbing reliance on Eskom

02/25/2021 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* S.Africa regularly suffers power outages

* Miners desperate to generate own electricity

* Gold Fields first applied for licence in 2017

* Ramaphosa has promised regulatory reform

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy regulator on Thursday approved a power generation licence for a large solar plant at Gold Fields' South Deep mine, a long-awaited breakthrough for miners desperate to curb their reliance on ailing utility Eskom.

Mining firms say red tape has prevented them from generating their own power for years and have lobbied the government for rule changes.

Africa's most industrialised nation regularly experiences power outages that hold back economic growth and eat into corporate profits.

Since coming to power in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to support "self-generation" as part of measures to reform the electricity supply industry and fix state-owned Eskom, but critics have accused him of moving too slowly.

Nersa said in a statement all the power generated by the 40 megawatt (MW) solar plant would be consumed by the South Deep mine.

Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland said the licence approval sent a "positive message to mining companies and their investors, potentially leading to decisions being taken to sustain and grow mining operations in the country, especially in deep-level, underground, marginal mines".

The miner submitted its first application for a licence for a solar plant at South Deep in 2017, but Nersa said it was not compliant with regulations at the time.

Gold Fields submitted a compliant application in June 2020 after the government eased rules for self-generation projects, Nersa said.

Nersa's acting chief executive still has to authorise the licence, which Gold Fields hopes should happen within two weeks. The company said the solar plant has the potential to provide around 20% of South Deep's average electricity consumption.

Energy consultant Chris Yelland said the plant would be the first of its kind in a mining environment. It would supplement the mine's power needs rather than acting as a standby during outages and its approval was "an important step" towards reforming the electricity supply industry, he said.

Yelland estimated that large power users could bring online as much as 5,000 MW of their own generating capacity over two years with the right regulations in place. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.56% 531.41 Delayed Quote.1.60%
GOLD -1.64% 1773.803 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED -2.87% 123.35 End-of-day quote.-10.34%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.62% 174.16 Delayed Quote.1.38%
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
12:58pGOLD FIELDS : South Africa's Gold Fields gets step closer to curbing reliance on..
RE
10:29aUPDATE : Dual-Listed Galiano Gold Down in US, Canada Trade as Reports Phase 3 Dr..
MT
10:12aGOLD FIELDS : welcomes NERSA approval of South Deep Solar plant
PU
08:19aGALIANO GOLD : Dual-Listed Galiano Gold Reports Phase 3 Drill Results at Miradan..
MT
02/24CALEDONIA MINING : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
AQ
02/23Lefroy Exploration Limited - Outstanding High-Grade Gold and Copper Mineralis..
AQ
02/18GOLD FIELDS : Download full results presentation
PU
02/18GOLD FIELDS : For the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
02/18GOLD FIELDS : 2020 Profit Jumps on Higher Revenue, Production; Raises Dividend
DJ
02/18GOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Results for the year ended 31 December 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 200 M 3 873 M 3 873 M
Net income 2020 9 891 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2020 13 701 M 928 M 928 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 109 B 7 485 M 7 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 16 513
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 190,08 ZAR
Last Close Price 123,35 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-10.34%7 485
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-10.78%21 657
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-16.83%5 810
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK50.39%4 974
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-1.90%4 528
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%2 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ