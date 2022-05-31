Log in
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-29
190.80 ZAR   +3.01%
Wall St falls on inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

05/31/2022 | 10:36am EDT
* Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until inflation curbed

* Yamana Gold rises on buyout deal from S.Africa's Gold Fields

* Indexes down: Dow 0.94%, S&P 1.04%, Nasdaq 1.29%

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in morning trade.

Energy outperformed with a 1.1% gain as Brent crude climbed above $120 a barrel after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed.

Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing to a one-week high, as traders scaled down expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.

"We haven't seen a genuine peak in inflation yet," said Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC. "In the U.S., it's a peak technically, but it's much more about the composition of inflation in the next few months."

Biden said the Fed has a primary responsibility to control inflation and vowed not to seek "to influence its decisions inappropriately" ahead of a meeting with the central bank chief, scheduled at 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).

Last week, all the three major U.S. indexes snapped their longest weekly losing streak in decades as signs of inflation peaking and consumer resiliency brought back buyers into the market.

Still, they were on track to decline for a second straight month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2.8%, as high-growth stocks tend to underperform when interest rates rise.

"Sentiment had become very downbeat, and that was behind the rally from the last week and a half ... From a fundamental perspective, there are too many headwinds," Kettner said.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence slipped in May on persistent concerns over high inflation.

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 311.37 points, or 0.94%, at 32,901.59, the S&P 500 was down 43.41 points, or 1.04%, at 4,114.83, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 155.97 points, or 1.29%, at 11,975.16.

U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc climbed 8.2% after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share deal.

Dexcom Inc jumped 7% to the top of S&P 500 index after the glucose monitoring systems maker denied report of merger talks with insulin pump maker Insulet Corp.

The CBOE volatility index snapped a three-day losing streak and was last up at 27.66 points.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 32 new highs and 30 new lows. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEXCOM, INC. 4.99% 304.0665 Delayed Quote.-46.16%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 3.01% 190.8 End-of-day quote.9.57%
INSULET CORPORATION -11.36% 209.24 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 68 897 M 4 453 M 4 453 M
Net income 2022 15 515 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net Debt 2022 8 740 M 565 M 565 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 179 B 11 563 M 11 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 17 604
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 190,80 ZAR
Average target price 199,11 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Controller
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Group Chief Technical Officer
Taryn L. Leishman Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED9.57%11 563
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION3.84%27 492
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC6.06%5 775
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-12.76%5 225
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-5.91%5 040
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK13.78%4 224