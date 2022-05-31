Wall St falls on inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

* Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until inflation
curbed
* Yamana Gold rises on buyout deal from S.Africa's Gold
Fields
* Indexes down: Dow 0.94%, S&P 1.04%, Nasdaq 1.29%
May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as soaring
oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official
spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S.
President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the
day.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in
morning trade.
Energy outperformed with a 1.1% gain as Brent crude
climbed above $120 a barrel after the European Union
agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S.
central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half
percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is
decisively curbed.
Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with
the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing
to a one-week high, as traders scaled down expectations that the
Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.
"We haven't seen a genuine peak in inflation yet," said Max
Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC. "In the U.S.,
it's a peak technically, but it's much more about the
composition of inflation in the next few months."
Biden said the Fed has a primary responsibility to control
inflation and vowed not to seek "to influence its decisions
inappropriately" ahead of a meeting with the central bank chief,
scheduled at 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).
Last week, all the three major U.S. indexes snapped their
longest weekly losing streak in decades as signs of inflation
peaking and consumer resiliency brought back buyers into the
market.
Still, they were on track to decline for a second straight
month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2.8%, as
high-growth stocks tend to underperform when interest rates
rise.
"Sentiment had become very downbeat, and that was behind the
rally from the last week and a half ... From a fundamental
perspective, there are too many headwinds," Kettner said.
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence slipped in May on
persistent concerns over high inflation.
At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 311.37 points, or 0.94%, at 32,901.59, the S&P 500
was down 43.41 points, or 1.04%, at 4,114.83, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 155.97 points, or 1.29%, at
11,975.16.
U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc climbed 8.2%
after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd
agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share
deal.
Dexcom Inc jumped 7% to the top of S&P 500 index
after the glucose monitoring systems maker denied report of
merger talks with insulin pump maker Insulet Corp.
The CBOE volatility index snapped a three-day losing
streak and was last up at 27.66 points.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.99-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows, while the Nasdaq posted 32 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)