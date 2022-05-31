Wall St mixed amid inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

* Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until inflation
curbed
* Yamana Gold rises on buyout deal from S.Africa's Gold
Fields
* Indexes: Dow down 0.28%, S&P off 0.14%, Nasdaq up 0.18%
May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as
soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve
official spooked investors, with focus on talks between U.S.
President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the
day.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined.
Communication services and energy stocks
outperformed, both rising 1.2%, with the latter tracking Brent
crude that rose above $120 a barrel after the European
Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S.
central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half
percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is
decisively curbed.
Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with
the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing
to a one-week high, as traders scaled down expectations that the
Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.
"The market is on very high alert for anything Fed officials
say before the meetings and is digesting several mixed signals
from the economy," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New
Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Until the picture is clearer, this market is going to have
a strong bias to high volatility."
The meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair
Powell is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence eased
modestly in May amid persistently high inflation and rising
rates, while a separate reading showed U.S. home price growth
unexpectedly heated up to record levels in March.
Market participants are now awaiting readings on ISM
manufacturing and non-manufacturing data and factory orders to
assess the health of the economy, as well as non-farm payrolls
data for cues on the labor market.
At 12:35 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 91.62 points, or 0.28%, at 33,121.34, the S&P 500
was down 5.76 points, or 0.14%, at 4,152.48.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 21.32 points, or 0.18%,
at 12,152.45, led by gains in shares of Amazon.com and
Alphabet Inc.
Boosted by a sharp rally last week, the S&P 500 and the Dow
were up 0.4% for the month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.4%
and likely to fall for a second straight month as high-growth
stocks tend to underperform when interest rates rise.
U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc climbed 5.6%
after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd
agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share
deal.
Dexcom Inc jumped 5.8% after the glucose monitoring
systems maker denied a report on merger talks with insulin pump
maker Insulet Corp.
The CBOE volatility index snapped a three-day losing
streak and was last up at 26.28 points.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.83-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows, while the Nasdaq posted 43 new highs and 37 new lows.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)