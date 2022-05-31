Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Gold Fields Limited
  News
  Summary
    EDGA   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(EDGA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 10:51:57 am BST
10.18 EUR   -10.75%
10:36aGold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold - A Combination for Long-Term Value Creation Focused on Quality Growth, Financial Discipline and Shareholder Returns
AQ
08:50aGold Fields Acquires Yamana Gold in All-Share Transaction
MT
07:53aGold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold in $6.7 Billion Deal
MT
Gold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold - A Combination for Long-Term Value Creation Focused on Quality Growth, Financial Discipline and Shareholder Returns

05/31/2022 | 10:38am BST
  • Transaction creates a top-4 global gold major with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets with tangible near and long-term growth opportunities
  • Strengthened financial and operational capacity with complementary cash flow and growth profiles
  • Combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America
  • All-share offer by Gold Fields at an Exchange Ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields Consideration Shares for each Yamana share implying a valuation for Yamana of US$6.7 billion

JOHANNESBURG, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (LSE:AUY) ("Yamana"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana ("Yamana Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").

A full media release is available on the company website: www.goldfields.com

For more information, please contact:

Gold Fields Investors
Avishkar Nagaser, EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Tel: +27 11 562 9775 
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel, Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com 

Gold Fields Media
Sven Lunsche, Vice President Corporate Affairs
Tel: +27 11 562 9763
Mobile: +27 83 2609279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Investors
BofA Securities (Financial advisor to Gold Fields)
Ben Davies / Peter Surr / Christos Tomaras / Anthony Knox
Tel: +44 20 7628 1000

Media
Brunswick Group (Communications advisor to Gold Fields)
Johannesburg: Timothy Schultz 
Tel: +27 82 309 2497 
London: Pip Green / Nick Bias / Tom Pigott
Tel: +44 20 7404 5959
North America: Emily Levin / Nikki Ritchie
Tel: +1 202 617 8582 / Tel: +1 845 682 9850

Yamana Gold
Gerardo Fernandez, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel: 416-815-0220
Mobile: +1 888 809 0925
Email: investor@yamana.com   

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations / Communications advisor to Yamana)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
Tel: +44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000
Email: yamana.gold@fticonsulting.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-to-acquire-yamana-gold--a-combination-for-long-term-value-creation-focused-on-quality-growth-financial-discipline-and-shareholder-returns-301557649.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
