Gold Hunter Resources Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.115903 million compared to CAD 0.137628 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.327007 million compared to CAD 0.415881 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
Gold Hunter Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:52 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023