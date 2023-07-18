Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canada-based Company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. It is focused on developing precious and base metal properties. The Company's projects include Cameron Lake East and Rambler and Tilt Cove projects. The Cameron Lake East project consists of 18 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,184 acres, approximately 75 kilometers southeast of the town of Kenora in the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The Rambler Project consists of five claims for a total of 3,800 hectares (ha). The Tilt Cove project comprises approximately three mineral claims for a total of 1,300 ha. Its other projects include PEG, Jacksons Arm, Silver Mountain, Taylors Pond, Tom Joe and Cameron Lake East. The PEG project covers an area of approximately 4,525 ha. The Jacksons Arm project covers an area of approximately 1,075 ha. The Silver Mountain project covers an area of approximately 425 ha.

Sector Gold