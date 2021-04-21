Log in
    HUNT   CA3806011043

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

(HUNT)
Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

04/21/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on April 16, 2021, he acquired control of an additional 550,000 common shares of Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe directly owned 1,450,000 common shares and indirectly owned 400,000 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon gaining control over these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and entities he controls hold 2,400,000 common shares of Gold Hunter, representing approximately 11% of the 21,550,450 issued and outstanding common shares of Gold Hunter.

The common shares of Gold Hunter were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in Gold Hunter depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated April 20, 2021. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wade Dawe
(902) 422-1421
2001-1969 Upper Water Street,
Halifax, NS B3J 3R7

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81168


© Newsfilecorp 2021
