  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gold Line Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLDL   CA38063G1081

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.

(GLDL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/27 02:55:19 pm EDT
0.0650 CAD   +8.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Line Resources : Q1 Interim Financial Statements

05/30/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements of

Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Gold Line Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

718,334

$

166,313

Amounts receivable (Note 3)

154,650

125,479

Prepaid expenses

289,671

297,444

1,162,655

589,236

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)

13,894,139

9,857,040

Total assets

$

15,056,794

$

10,446,276

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Amounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

508,456

$

396,555

508,456

396,555

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 6)

23,527,372

18,575,719

Commitment to issue shares (Note 6)

-

-

Equity reserves (Note 6)

2,364,567

1,974,772

Deficit

(11,343,601)

(10,500,770)

Total shareholders' equity

14,548,338

10,049,721

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,056,794

$

10,446,276

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 27, 2022:

Adam Cegielski

Director

Simon Studer

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

P a g e | 5

Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Expenses

Advisory and consulting (Note 8)

$

206,896

$

262,370

License fees

136

377

Marketing and advertisement

88,310

630,137

Professional fees

109,398

118,773

Regulatory and transfer agent

30,336

51,904

Rent and office

35,891

13,534

Salaries and benefits (Note 8)

34,307

-

Share-based compensation (Note 6(c) and 8)

307,117

379,434

Travel

26,120

2,261

(838,511)

(1,458,790)

Foreign exchange loss

(6,968)

(19,680)

Finance income

2,648

4,317

(4,320)

(15,363)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(842,831)

$

(1,474,153)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

127,372,701

84,622,328

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

P a g e | 6

Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Share capital

Commitment

Equity

Total shareholders'

Number

Amount

to issue shares

reserves

Deficit

equity

Balance at December 31, 2020

84,282,485

$

13,316,512

$

30,000

$

1,508,785

$

(6,770,134)

$

8,085,163

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

866,200

333,664

-

(17,164)

-

316,500

Shares issued on exercise of options

100,000

17,386

-

(7,386)

-

10,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

379,434

-

379,434

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(1,474,153)

(1,474,153)

Balance at March 31, 2021

85,248,685

13,667,562

30,000

1,863,669

(8,244,287)

7,316,944

Private placement

11,200,000

1,344,000

-

-

-

1,344,000

Share issuance costs

-

(75,072)

-

9,941

-

(65,131)

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

2,842,400

957,190

-

(106,390)

-

850,800

Shares issued on exercise of options

255,000

44,335

-

(18,835)

-

25,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

226,387

-

226,387

Shares issued for the acquisition of exploration

and evaluation assets

9,009,490

2,637,704

-

-

-

2,637,704

Commitment to issue shares to be settled in

cash

(30,000)

-

-

(30,000)

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(2,256,483)

(2,256,483)

Balance at December 31, 2021

108,555,575

18,575,719

-

1,974,772

(10,500,770)

10,049,721

Private placement

25,625,000

4,100,000

-

-

-

4,100,000

Share issuance costs

-

(376,775)

-

82,678

-

(294,097)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

307,117

-

307,117

Shares issued for the acquisition of exploration

and evaluation assets

9,647,418

1,228,428

-

-

-

1,228,428

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(842,831)

(842,831)

Balance at March 31, 2022

143,827,993

$

23,527,372

$

-

$

2,364,567

$

(11,343,601)

$

14,548,338

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

P a g e | 7

Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 9,35 M 7,33 M 7,33 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gold Line Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam R. Cegielski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Szascha Lim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Toby Robert Pierce Chairman
Joel Shacker Director
Simon D. Studer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.-56.67%7
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.79%54 532
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.86%36 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.73%24 590
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.50%22 928
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.57%19 117