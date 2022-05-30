Gold Line Resources : Q1 Interim Financial Statements
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements of
Gold Line Resources Ltd.
Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Gold Line Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Gold Line Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
718,334
$
166,313
Amounts receivable (Note 3)
154,650
125,479
Prepaid expenses
289,671
297,444
1,162,655
589,236
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
13,894,139
9,857,040
Total assets
$
15,056,794
$
10,446,276
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Amounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
508,456
$
396,555
508,456
396,555
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 6)
23,527,372
18,575,719
Commitment to issue shares (Note 6)
-
-
Equity reserves (Note 6)
2,364,567
1,974,772
Deficit
(11,343,601)
(10,500,770)
Total shareholders' equity
14,548,338
10,049,721
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,056,794
$
10,446,276
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 27, 2022:
Adam Cegielski
Director
Simon Studer
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Gold Line Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Expenses
Advisory and consulting (Note 8)
$
206,896
$
262,370
License fees
136
377
Marketing and advertisement
88,310
630,137
Professional fees
109,398
118,773
Regulatory and transfer agent
30,336
51,904
Rent and office
35,891
13,534
Salaries and benefits (Note 8)
34,307
-
Share-based compensation (Note 6(c) and 8)
307,117
379,434
Travel
26,120
2,261
(838,511)
(1,458,790)
Foreign exchange loss
(6,968)
(19,680)
Finance income
2,648
4,317
(4,320)
(15,363)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(842,831)
$
(1,474,153)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
127,372,701
84,622,328
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Gold Line Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Share capital
Commitment
Equity
Total shareholders'
Number
Amount
to issue shares
reserves
Deficit
equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
84,282,485
$
13,316,512
$
30,000
$
1,508,785
$
(6,770,134)
$
8,085,163
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
866,200
333,664
-
(17,164)
-
316,500
Shares issued on exercise of options
100,000
17,386
-
(7,386)
-
10,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
379,434
-
379,434
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(1,474,153)
(1,474,153)
Balance at March 31, 2021
85,248,685
13,667,562
30,000
1,863,669
(8,244,287)
7,316,944
Private placement
11,200,000
1,344,000
-
-
-
1,344,000
Share issuance costs
-
(75,072)
-
9,941
-
(65,131)
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
2,842,400
957,190
-
(106,390)
-
850,800
Shares issued on exercise of options
255,000
44,335
-
(18,835)
-
25,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
226,387
-
226,387
Shares issued for the acquisition of exploration
and evaluation assets
9,009,490
2,637,704
-
-
-
2,637,704
Commitment to issue shares to be settled in
cash
(30,000)
-
-
(30,000)
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(2,256,483)
(2,256,483)
Balance at December 31, 2021
108,555,575
18,575,719
-
1,974,772
(10,500,770)
10,049,721
Private placement
25,625,000
4,100,000
-
-
-
4,100,000
Share issuance costs
-
(376,775)
-
82,678
-
(294,097)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
307,117
-
307,117
Shares issued for the acquisition of exploration
and evaluation assets
9,647,418
1,228,428
-
-
-
1,228,428
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(842,831)
(842,831)
Balance at March 31, 2022
143,827,993
$
23,527,372
$
-
$
2,364,567
$
(11,343,601)
$
14,548,338
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
