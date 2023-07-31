Effective July 31, 2023, Gold Lion Resources Inc. will change its name to Lithium Lion Metals Inc.
Gold Lion Resources Inc. will Change its Name to Lithium Lion Metals Inc
Effective July 31, 2023, Gold Lion Resources Inc. will change its name to Lithium Lion Metals Inc.
