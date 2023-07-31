Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio, including the Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia (BC). Its 3,000-hectare Mia Li-3 Lithium Project is located approximately 15 km northwest of Q2 Metals Corp.'s (Q2) Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 projects (the Mia Li-1 & 2 Projects) in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Mia Li-3 Project is also directly adjacent to ground newly acquired by Q2. Its Fairview Property is located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia approximately 22 kilometers east of the City of Cache Creek, and 45 kilometers west of the City of Kamloops. The Property comprises two mineral tenures totalling 2,574.29-hectares. The Property includes Mister Jay (2373 ha), Lady Jane (242 ha), Lama (69 ha), and Missus Jay (468 ha) claim blocks, covering twelve mineral showings in BC's Golden Triangle, which is 25 km southwest of Glenora, BC.