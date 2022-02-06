Gold Mountain : Highest Gold Assays to date at Mt Wipi Prospect

First reported in ASX release dated 22 December 2021, "Mt Wipi Drilling Update and Expansion of Mineralised Zone" Competent Person, Patrick Smith

contained over 0.10 g/t Au, with the best intersects being:

MWD003 intersected 12 veins or mineralised structures in the top 134m of the hole which

observed on fracture surfaces and in veins throughout the hole.2

which is borne out by the anomalous gold in the hole and the fact that chalcopyrite and moly were

MWD003, with the hole recording: 0.060g/t Au, 0.36g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu and 13ppm Mo over 345m

Anomalous copper, gold, and silver mineralisation were recorded throughout the entire length of

Spot highs of 1m @ 0.20% copper, 2m @ 16.1g/t Ag and 1m @ 187ppm Mo were also recorded in

Multi-element assay results have been received for MWD003 and are pending for MWD004

Gold assay results have been received for holes MWD003 and MWD004 and gold mineralisation was

from Mt Wipi though Sak Creek and into Monoyal.

porphyry pathfinder elements that confirm the presence of a mineralised corridor that extends 17km

Multi-element analysis indicates that MWD003 was likely drilled on the periphery of a porphyry system

has delivered significant rock chips assays for copper, gold and molybdenum, in conjunction with

useobserved in the fifth hole which is currently at a depth of 465m. Additional regional exploration work

hole gold results to date. In addition to this, wide zones of alteration and mineralisation are being

Assays from the third and fourth hole in the drilling program have returned the Company's highest drill

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on assay results from the Mt Wipi drilling program and ongoing regional exploration work.

2

• The zone of anomalous gold mineralisation intersected in MWD004, which is associated with a mineralised skarn, is thought to be the down dip extension of surface channel samples which recorded 35m @ 0.36% Cu in MWTR001.4

only • MWD005 has been designed to test two zones of mineralisation which were intersected in trench MWTR003, including: 37m @ 0.24g/t Au, 0.25% Cu and 5.4g/t Ag from 6m and 62m @ 0.20g/t Au, 0.18% Cu and 4.65g/t Ag from 145m5. Drilling is ongoing with the hole currently at 465m. • A regional exploration program at the highly prospective Kandum and Pully prospects and more broadly in the Mt Wipi - Sak Creek - Monoyal structural corridor are ongoing. Results from 383 rock chip samples taken within the corridor have been received with elemental highs of: use o 37.3g/t Au - LYRC694

o 13.76% Cu - LYRC636

o 20.93% Zn - LYRC571

o 478ppm Mo - LYRC556

o 343g/t Ag - LYRC708

Tim Cameron, the CEO of Gold Mountain said, "I am very encouraged that holes MWD003 and 004 have

returned the Company's highest gold drill hole results to date. The mineralisation we are observing in MWD005 personalis confirmation that we are exploring a very large mineralised system. These gold intercepts and associated alteration contained within broad zones of mineralisation are in my opinion very significant and build my

confidence that we are getting closer to a major find.

It also supports our exploration methodology whereby when we have tested below zones of copper and gold geochemistry identified in soil sampling and trench samples, we have intersected mineralisation in the hole.

The team in PNG is focused on identifying new prospects in country, while the Australian team are analysing the drill results to focus additional drilling to maximise the potential of making an economic discovery.

"The ongoing discovery of highly mineralised rock chip results from the Mt Wipi - Sak Creek - Monoyal structural corridor also reinforce our belief that the broader Wabag Project is highly prospective and additional targets will emerge."

Drilling Update

Gold Mountain has completed a total of four holes for at the Mt Wipi prospect, with a fifth hole (MWD005), Forcurrently nearing completion. Drill hole parameters and the drill hole locations are presented in Table 1 and

Figure 1, respectively.

MWD003 intersected a moderate to strongly fractured micro-diorite which contains quartz-magnetite and pyrite veins with chalcopyrite in micro veins and along structures. Narrow gold intercepts were recorded in the top 120m of hole MWD003 and appear to be associated with brittle fractures (i.e. 52-54m @ 1.79g/t Au, Figure 2), or localised bleaching and with quartz magnetite, pyrite and trace sulphide veinlets (i.e. between

First reported 20 January 2020, "Significant results at Mt Wipi affirm Gold Mountain's multiple target strategy".

Competent person, Patrick Smith First reported 9 September 2021, "Successful Trenching at Mt Wipi Highlights Porphyry Prospectivity". Competent Person, Patrick Smith.

2