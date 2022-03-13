Log in
    GMN   AU000000GMN8

GOLD MOUNTAIN LIMITED

(GMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Mountain : Update - Proposed issue of securities - GMN

03/13/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 3.10.3

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are proposing to issue a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. For offers where the +securities proposed to be issued are in an existing class of security, and the event timetable includes rights (or entitlement for non- renounceable issues), and deferred settlement trading or a representation of such, ASX requires the issuer to advise ASX of the ISIN code for the rights (or entitlement), and deferred settlement trading. This code will be different to the existing class. If the securities do not rank equally with the existing class, the same ISIN code will be used for that security to continue to be quoted while it does not rank.

Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Gold Mountain Limited

We (the entity here named)

give ASX the following

information about a proposed

issue of +securities and, if ASX

agrees to +quote any of the

+securities (including any

rights) on a +deferred

settlement basis, we agree to

the matters set out in

Appendix 3B of the ASX

Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being

offered under a +disclosure

document or +PDS and are

intended to be quoted on ASX,

we also apply for quotation of

all of the +securities that may

be issued under the

+disclosure document or

+PDS on the terms set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX

Listing Rules (on the

understanding that once the

final number of +securities

issued under the +disclosure

document or +PDS is known,

in accordance with Listing

Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete

and lodge with ASX an

Appendix 2A online form

notifying ASX of their issue

and applying for their

quotation).

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN115 845 942

Please supply your ABN, ARSN,

ARBN, ACN or another registration

type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please

specify both the type of registration

and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

GMN

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Extension of rights issue offer closing date

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to

previous announcement". A reason

must be provided for an update.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

1.4b

*Date of previous

21/02/2022

announcement(s) to this

update

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to

previous announcement".

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous

announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous

N/A

announcement(s) to this

cancellation

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous

announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

11/03/2022

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)

Note: You can select more than one

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or

type of issue (e.g. an offer of

renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)

securities under a securities purchase

plan and a placement, however ASX

An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)

may restrict certain events from being

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase

announced concurrently). Please

contact your ASX listings compliance

plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)

adviser if you are unsure.

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a

+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)

A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an

information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)

A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and

8)

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro

Non-renounceable

rata issue is:

Renounceable

Answer this question if your response

to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue

(non-renounceable or renounceable)."

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

cannot proceed with an entitlement

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

For

please consult your ASX listings

compliance adviser before proceeding

further.

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

offer is:

(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Answer this question if your response

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"

(commonly known as an AREO)

Select one item from the list

Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

cannot proceed with an entitlement

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

book-build structure (commonly known as a

please consult your ASX listings

RAPIDS)

compliance adviser before proceeding

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail

further.

rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 3

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 2 - Details of proposed +bonus issue

If your response to Q1.6 is "A bonus issue", please complete Parts 2A - 2D and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8. Refer to section 1 of Appendix 7A of the Listing Rules for the timetable for bonus issues.

Part 2A - Proposed +bonus issue - conditions

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2A.1

*Do any external approvals need to be

Yes or No

obtained or other conditions satisfied before

the +bonus issue can proceed on an

unconditional basis?

For example, this could include:

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Disregard any approvals that have already been

obtained or conditions that have already been satisfied.

If any of the above approvals apply to the bonus issue,

they must be obtained before business day 0 of the

timetable. The relevant approvals must be received

before ASX can establish an ex market in the

securities.

2A.1a

Conditions

Answer these questions if your response to Q2A.1 is "Yes".

*Approval/ condition

*Date for

*Is the date

*Approval received/

Comments

Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

Select the applicable

actual?

Please respond "Yes" or

approval/condition

The 'date for

"No". Only answer this

from the list (ignore

determination' is

question when you know

those that are not

the date that

the outcome of the

applicable). More than

you expect to

approval. Note that you

one approval/condition

know if the

will need to lodge an

can be selected.

approval is

updated Appendix 3B

given or

showing that all required

condition is

approvals have been

satisfied (for

obtained and conditions

example, the

have been met prior to

date of the

business day 0 in the

security holder

timetable for the bonus

meeting in the

issue in Appendix 7A of

case of security

the listing rules.

holder approval

or the date of

the court

hearing in the

case of court

approval).

+Security holder

approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court

order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Other (please specify

in comment section)

Part 2B - Proposed +bonus issue - issue details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2B.1

*Class or classes of +securities that will

participate in the proposed +bonus issue

(please enter both the ASX security code &

description)

If more than one class of security will participate in the

proposed bonus issue, make sure you clearly identify

any different treatment between the classes.

2B.2

*Class of +securities that will be issued in

the proposed +bonus issue (please enter

both the ASX security code & description)

2B.3

*Issue ratio

for

Enter the quantity of additional securities to be issued

for a given quantity of securities held (for example, 1

for 2 means 1 new security issued for every 2 existing

securities held).

Please only enter whole numbers (for example, a

bonus issue of 1 new security for every 2.5 existing

securities held should be expressed as "2 for 5").

2B.4

*What will be done with fractional

Fractions rounded up to the next whole

entitlements?

number

Select one item from the list.

Fractions rounded down to the nearest

whole number or fractions disregarded

Fractions sold and proceeds distributed

Fractions of 0.5 or more rounded up

Fractions over 0.5 rounded up

Not applicable

2B.5

*Maximum number of +securities proposed

to be issued (subject to rounding)

Part 2C - Proposed +bonus issue - timetable

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2C.1

*+Record date

Record date to identify security holders entitled to

participate in the bonus issue. Per Appendix 7A section

1 the record date must be at least 4 business days

from the announcement date (day 0).

2C.3

*Ex date

Per Appendix 7A section 1 the ex date is one business

day before the record date. This is also the date that

the bonus securities will commence quotation on a

deferred settlement basis.

2C.4

*Record date

Same as Q2C.1 above

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Mountain Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,79  0,58  0,58 
Net income 2021 -1,39 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net cash 2021 0,15 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 30 978 332x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart GOLD MOUNTAIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Mountain Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tim Cameron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel John Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Syed Hizam Al-Sagoff Non-Executive Director
Pay Chuan Lim Non-Executive Director
Steven Larkins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD MOUNTAIN LIMITED-33.33%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION23.98%60 939
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.11%43 449
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.54%27 898
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.88%21 725
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.68%17 429