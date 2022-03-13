Gold Mountain : Update - Proposed issue of securities - GMN

|
|
This appendix is available as an online form
|
Appendix 3B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed issue of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4b
|
*Date of previous
|
21/02/2022
|
|
|
|
|
announcement(s) to this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
update
|
|
|
|
only
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous announcement".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4c
|
*Reason for cancellation
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
announcement".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4d
|
*Date of previous
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
announcement(s) to this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cancellation
|
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
announcement".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
*Date of this announcement
|
11/03/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
*The proposed issue is:
|
☐ A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: You can select more than one
|
☒ A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or
|
|
|
|
|
type of issue (e.g. an offer of
|
|
|
|
|
|
renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)
|
|
|
|
|
securities under a securities purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
plan and a placement, however ASX
|
☐ An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)
|
|
|
|
|
may restrict certain events from being
|
|
personal
|
|
|
☐ An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase
|
|
|
|
announced concurrently). Please
|
|
|
|
contact your ASX listings compliance
|
|
plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adviser if you are unsure.
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6a
|
*The proposed standard +pro
|
☐ Non-renounceable
|
|
|
|
|
rata issue is:
|
☒ Renounceable
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(non-renounceable or renounceable)."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Select one item from the list
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An issuer whose securities are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currently suspended from trading
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cannot proceed with an entitlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offer that allows rights trading. If your
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities are currently suspended,
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
please consult your ASX listings
|
|
|
|
|
|
compliance adviser before proceeding
|
|
|
|
|
|
further.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6b
|
*The proposed accelerated
|
☐ Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer
|
|
|
|
offer is:
|
|
(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response
|
☐ Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer
|
|
|
|
to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"
|
|
|
|
|
(commonly known as an AREO)
|
|
|
|
Select one item from the list
|
|
|
|
|
☐ Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement
|
|
|
|
An issuer whose securities are
|
|
|
|
|
currently suspended from trading
|
|
offer (commonly known as a SAREO)
|
|
|
|
|
cannot proceed with an entitlement
|
☐ Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual
|
|
|
|
|
offer that allows rights trading. If your
|
|
|
|
|
securities are currently suspended,
|
|
book-build structure (commonly known as a
|
|
|
|
|
please consult your ASX listings
|
|
RAPIDS)
|
|
|
|
|
compliance adviser before proceeding
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail
|
|
|
|
|
further.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|