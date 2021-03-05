Gold Peak Industries : CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD IN RELATION TO GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 40)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD IN RELATION TO GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 5 March 2021 in relation to, among other things, the major transaction to be approved at the general meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 22 March 2021 and the notice of the general meeting of the Company dated 5 March 2021 (the "Notice of General Meeting"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting.

The Company would like to announce that the periods of closure of the Register of Members will be changed as follows:

Closure of Register of Members for determining shareholders' rights to attend and vote at the General Meeting

Original Revised Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 18 March 2021 Closure dates of Register of Members (both days inclusive) Wednesday, 17 March 2021 to Monday, 22 March 2021 Friday, 19 March 2021 to Monday 22 March 2021

The Board confirms that the abovementioned changes do not affect other information contained in the Circular and the Notice of General Meeting. Save for the aforesaid, all other information in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting remained unchanged.

By Order of the Board Louis WONG Man Kon

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 March 2021 www.goldpeak.com

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Messrs. Victor LO Chung Wing (Chairman & Chief Executive), Richard KU Yuk Hing, Brian LI Yiu Cheung (Executive Vice President), Michael LAM Hin Lap and Brian WONG Tze Hang as Executive Directors, Ms. Karen NG Ka Fai as Non-Executive Director and Messrs. LUI Ming Wah, Frank CHAN Chi Chung, CHAN Kei Biu and Timothy TONG Wai Cheung as Independent Non-Executive Directors.