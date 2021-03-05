Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited    40   HK0040000298

GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(40)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Peak Industries : CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD IN RELATION TO GENERAL MEETING

03/05/2021 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 40)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD IN RELATION TO GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 5 March 2021 in relation to, among other things, the major transaction to be approved at the general meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 22 March 2021 and the notice of the general meeting of the Company dated 5 March 2021 (the "Notice of General Meeting"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting.

The Company would like to announce that the periods of closure of the Register of Members will be changed as follows:

Closure of Register of Members for determining shareholders' rights to attend and vote at the General Meeting

Original

Revised

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting

4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 18 March 2021

Closure dates of Register of Members (both days inclusive)

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 to Monday, 22 March 2021

Friday, 19 March 2021 to Monday 22 March 2021

The Board confirms that the abovementioned changes do not affect other information contained in the Circular and the Notice of General Meeting. Save for the aforesaid, all other information in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting remained unchanged.

By Order of the Board Louis WONG Man Kon

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 March 2021 www.goldpeak.com

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Messrs. Victor LO Chung Wing (Chairman & Chief Executive), Richard KU Yuk Hing, Brian LI Yiu Cheung (Executive Vice President), Michael LAM Hin Lap and Brian WONG Tze Hang as Executive Directors, Ms. Karen NG Ka Fai as Non-Executive Director and Messrs. LUI Ming Wah, Frank CHAN Chi Chung, CHAN Kei Biu and Timothy TONG Wai Cheung as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
05:43aGOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Change of book closure period in relation to general mee..
PU
03/04GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Notice of general meeting
PU
03/04GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Form of proxy for use at the general meeting
PU
03/04GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Major transaction - disposal of the entire equity intere..
PU
2020GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Warns of Up to 80% Plunge in Six-Month Net Profit
MT
2020GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 17 Se..
PU
2020GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Voluntary announcement - Update on the impact of the COV..
PU
2020GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting
PU
2020GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES  : Proposals Involving General Mandates to Repurchase Share..
PU
2020GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES (HOLDINGS) LIMI : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 052 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2020 20,9 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
Net Debt 2020 2 355 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 494 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 740
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Wing Lo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Wah Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kei Biu Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Cheung Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES (HOLDINGS) LIMITED5.00%64
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-7.27%117 228
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.7.17%40 052
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD-1.13%23 527
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-22.40%5 738
VARTA AG-7.28%5 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ