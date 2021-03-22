Gold Peak Industries : Poll Results of the General Meeting held on 22 March 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 40)

POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 22 MARCH 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 5 March 2021 (the "Circular") regarding the major transaction in relation to the disposal of the entire interests of two properties holding companies. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") proposed at the General Meeting held on 22 March 2021 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

The poll results for the Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS NO. OF VOTES (%) FOR AGAINST 1. To approve Equity Transfer Agreement I and the transactions contemplated thereunder. 439,966,710 (99.99%) 200 (0.01%) 2. To approve Equity Transfer Agreement II and the transactions contemplated thereunder. 439,966,710 (99.99%) 200 (0.01%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above Resolutions, all Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.

As at the date of the General Meeting, the total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting was 784,692,952 shares, which is also the total number of shares of the Company in issue. None of the Shareholders were entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting. None of the Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting.

Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's share registrar, was appointed to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the General Meeting in respect of the Resolutions.

Following the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting, all the Conditions have been fulfilled.

By Order of the Board

Louis WONG Man Kon

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021 www.goldpeak.com

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Messrs. Victor LO Chung Wing (Chairman & Chief Executive), Richard KU Yuk Hing, Brian LI Yiu Cheung (Executive Vice President), Michael LAM Hin Lap and Brian WONG Tze Hang as Executive Directors, Ms. Karen NG Ka Fai as Non-Executive Director and Messrs. LUI Ming Wah, Frank CHAN Chi Chung, CHAN Kei Biu and Timothy TONG Wai Cheung as Independent Non-Executive Directors.