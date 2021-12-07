Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Gold Port Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GPO   CA38068W1086

GOLD PORT CORPORATION

(GPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/07 02:31:39 pm
0.115 CAD   -4.17%
04:42pGOLD PORT : NI Card
PU
04:32pGOLD PORT : Notice of Meeting
PU
04:32pGOLD PORT : Information Circular
PU
Summary 
Summary

Gold Port : NI Card

12/07/2021 | 04:42pm EST
GOLD PORT CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUEST FORM

Registered holders and beneficial owners of a company's securities have the opportunity to elect annuallyto have their names added to a supplemental mailing list in order to receive a copy of a company's annual and interim financial statements and the corresponding management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of those statements.

If you wish to receive printed copies of these materials for GOLD PORT CORPORATION (the "Company"), please complete this form and return it to:

Gold Port Corporation

Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street

Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6

    1. lindsay@takeitpublicservices.com
  • I wish to receive annual financial statements and corresponding MD&A.
  • I wish to receive interim financial statements and corresponding MD&A.

You will not receive copies of the annual or interim financial statements from the Company for the ensuing year if you do not complete and return this form.

Copies of the Company's previously issued and current annual and interim financial statements and related MD&A are available to shareholders and to the public on the SEDAR website at www.SEDAR.com.

I confirm that I am a shareholder of the Company.

DATED:, 20___.

Signature

Name of Registered/Beneficial Shareholder - Please Print

Address

Postal Code

Fax Number

Name and title of person signing if different from name above.

By providing an E-mail address, you will be deemed to be consenting to the electronic delivery to you at such E-mail address of the above selected financial statements, if delivery by electronic means is allowed by applicable regulatory rules and policies.

____________________________________________________

E-mail address (optional)

The Company will use the information collected solely for the purpose of mailing such financial statements to you and will treat your signature on this form as your consent to the above.

Disclaimer

Gold Port Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD PORT CORPORATION
11/29GOLD PORT : Officer's Certificate - CFO
PU
11/29GOLD PORT : Officer's Certificate - CEO
PU
11/29GOLD PORT : Md&a
PU
11/29Gold Port Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
08/30Gold Port Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/26Gold Port Corporation Provides a Corporate Update
CI
08/26GOLD PORT : Drill Update and Mining Permits Renewed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 2,12 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
Net cash 2020 7,14 M 5,64 M 5,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,84 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart GOLD PORT CORPORATION
Gold Port Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian F. C. Hobkirk President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Allen Vernon Ambrose Independent Director
William Feyerabend Independent Director
Richard Barnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD PORT CORPORATION-20.69%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.72%44 610
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.69%32 845
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-10.15%24 928
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.40%18 098
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.62%13 297