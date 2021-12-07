Log in
    GPO   CA38068W1086

GOLD PORT CORPORATION

(GPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/07 02:31:39 pm
0.115 CAD   -4.17%
04:42pGOLD PORT : NI Card
PU
04:32pGOLD PORT : Notice of Meeting
PU
04:32pGOLD PORT : Information Circular
PU
Gold Port : Proxy

12/07/2021 | 04:42pm EST
GOLD PORT CORPORATION

FORM OF PROXY / VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM

Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021

This Form of proxy ("Proxy") / Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to Proxy:

Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).

If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this Proxy / VIF. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this Proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this Proxy / VIF.

This Proxy / VIF should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the form.

If this Proxy / VIF is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.

If you appoint the Management Nominees to vote your securities, they will vote in accordance with your instructions or, if no instructions are given, in accordance with the Management Voting Recommendations highlighted for each Resolution overleaf. If you appoint someone else to vote your securities, they will also vote in accordance with your instructions or, if no instructions are given, as they in their discretion choose.

This Proxy / VIF confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This PROXY / VIF should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

Proxies / VIFs submitted must be received by 11:00 am, Pacific Standard Time, on Friday, December 24, 2021, or in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting not less than 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.

VOTING METHODS

MAIL or HAND DELIVERY

Endeavor Trust Corporation

702 - 777 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4

FACSIMILE - 24 Hours a Day

604-559-8908

EMAIL

proxy@endeavortrust.com

ONLINE

As listed on Form of Proxy / VIF

If you vote by FAX, EMAIL or On-Line, DO NOT mail back this Proxy / VIF.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail, fax or by email are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this Proxy / VIF.

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We, being holder(s) of Gold Port

Print the name of the person you are appointing

Corporation hereby appoint: Adrian

OR if this person is someone other than the

Hobkirk, President and CEO of the

Management Nominee listed herein.

Company, or failing him, Christopher P.

Cherry, CFO of the Company.

As my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of GOLD PORT CORPORATION to be held by virtual telephone conference on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 am, Pacific Standard Time, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY OVER THE BOXES.

1.

Number of Directors

For

Against

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2.

Election of Directors

For

Withhold

01.

Adrian Hobkirk

02.

Christopher P. Cherry

03.

Allen V. Ambrose

04.

Richard Barnett

05.

William (Bill) Feyerabend

3.

Appointment of Auditors

For

Withhold

To re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as

auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their

remuneration;

4.

Re-Approve Stock Option Plan

For

Against

To approve by ordinary resolution the 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company.

5.

Other Business

For

Against

To transact such other business that may properly come before the Meeting and any

adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any Proxy / VIF previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy / VIF will be voted as recommended by Management.

Signature(s)

Print Name(s) & Signing Capacity(ies), if applicable

__________________________________

Date (MM-DD-YY)

THIS PROXY / VIF MUST BE DATED

Interim Financial Statements - mark this box if you

Annual Financial Statements - mark this box if you

would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and

would like to receive Annual Financial Statements and

accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by

accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by

mail.

mail.

Disclaimer

Gold Port Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
