Gold Reserve : Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F)

United States

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 40-F

[_] REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

[X] ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13(a) OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended: December 31, 2021 Commission File Number: 001-31819

GOLD RESERVE INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

N/A

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Alberta, Canada

(Province or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

1040

(Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code Number (if applicable))

N/A

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number (if applicable))

999 West Riverside Avenue, Suite 401, Spokane, Washington 99201 - (509) 623-1500

(Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices)

Rockne J. Timm,

999 West Riverside Avenue, Suite 401, Spokane, Washington, 99201 - (509) 623-1500

(Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including area code)

of agent for service in the United States)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered None

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

Class A common shares, no par value per share

(Title of Class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act:

None

(Title of Class)

1

For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form:

[X] Annual Information Form [X] Audited Annual Financial Statements

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report. Class A common shares, no par value per share: 99,547,710.

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. [X] Yes [_] No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). [X] Yes [_] No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. [_] Emerging Growth Company.

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. [X]

Explanatory note

Gold Reserve Inc. ("Gold Reserve," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") is a Canadian issuer eligible to file its annual report pursuant to Section 13 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), on Form 40-F. We are a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the Exchange Act and in Rule 405 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Our equity securities are accordingly exempt from Sections 14(a), 14(b), 14(c), 14(f) and 16 of the Exchange Act pursuant to Rule 3a12-3.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING differences in united states and

canadian reporting practices

We are permitted, under a multi-jurisdictional disclosure system adopted by the United States and Canada, to prepare this Annual Report in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

AND INFORMATION

The information presented or incorporated by reference in this report, other than statements of historical fact, are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") that may state our intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, expectations, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause our actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, many of which are outside our control. Forward-

2

looking statements speak only as of the date made, and any such forward-looking statements are not intended to provide any assurances as to future results. The Company believes its estimates, expectations and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance those reflected herein will be achieved. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, including those set out herein, that may never materialize, prove incorrect or materialize other than as currently contemplated which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "could" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) risks associated with the timing and ability to appeal or contest the purported revocation of the mining rights held by Siembra Minera; (ii) Venezuela's failure to honor its commitments and/or the inability of the Company and Venezuela to overcome certain obstacles associated with the Siembra Minera project could adversely affect the Company; (iii) risks associated with Venezuela's failure to honor its remaining commitments associated with the formation and operation of Siembra Minera; (iv) the breach of one or more of the terms of the underlying agreements governing the formation of Siembra Minera and the future development of the Siembra Minera project by Venezuela could have an adverse impact on the Company; (v) risks associated with exploration, delineation of sufficient reserves, regulatory and permitting obstacles and other risks associated with the development of the Siembra Minera project; and (vi) risks associated with sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Canadian governments, including without limitation those targeting the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. See "Risk Factors" in Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 included herein as Exhibit 99.3.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and investors should not infer that there has been no change in our affairs since the date of this report that would warrant any modification of any forward-looking statement made in this document, other documents periodically filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Ontario Securities Commission or other securities regulators or presented on the Company's website. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Investors are urged to read the Company's filings with U.S. and Canadian securities regulatory agencies, which can be viewed online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively.

These risks and uncertainties, and additional risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, are more fully described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, including, but limited to, the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Management's Discussion and Analysis therein, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory agencies, which can be viewed online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively. Consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to our disclosure obligations under applicable U.S. and Canadian securities regulations. Any forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

3

Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulations and may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by public companies subject to the technical disclosure requirements of the SEC. For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019, with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions, as required by National Instrument 43-101. Investors are cautioned that while National Instrument 43-101 and subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases.

CURRENCY

Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$", "U.S. $" or "U.S. dollars" in this Annual Report refer to U.S. dollars and references to "Cdn $" or "Canadian dollars" refer to Canadian dollars. The 12-month average rate of exchange for one Canadian dollar, expressed in U.S. dollars, for each of the last two calendar years equaled 0.7977 and 0.7455, respectively, and the exchange rate at the end of each such period equaled 0.7827 and 0.7841, respectively.

PrincipAl Canadian Documents

Annual Information Form. Our Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, is included herein as Exhibit 99.1.

Audited Annual Financial Statements. Our audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, including Management's Annual Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting and the report of our independent registered public accounting firm with respect thereto, are included herein as part of Exhibit 99.2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis. Management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, is included herein as Exhibit 99.3.

DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) of the Exchange Act) as of the end of the period covered by this Annual Report. Based on that evaluation, and the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting, as outlined in Management's Annual Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting referenced below and as further described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis included herein as Exhibit 99.2, management has concluded that the disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2021 were not effective in providing reasonable assurance that the information required to be disclosed in reports filed or submitted by the Company under the Exchange Act was (i) recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and (ii) gathered and reported to senior management, including its CEO and CFO, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding public disclosure.

MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Management's Annual Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, is included herein as part of Exhibit 99.2.

4

Attestation Report of The Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has issued an attestation report on management's assessment of internal control over financial reporting, expressing an adverse opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, which is included in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which are filed as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated by reference in this annual report on Form 40-F.

CHANGES IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, there were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Rules 13(a)-15(f) and 15(d)-15(f) under the Exchange Act) other than the identification of the material weakness identified above.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board has a separately-designated standing Audit Committee for the purpose of overseeing our accounting and financial reporting processes and audits of our annual financial statements. As at the date of the Annual Report, the following individuals comprise the entire membership of our Audit Committee, which has been established in accordance with Section 3(a)(58)(A) of the Exchange Act:

James Michael Johnston (Chair) James P. Geyer Yves M. Gagnon

Mr. Johnston co-founded Steelhead Partners LLC in late 1996 to form and manage the Steelhead Navigator Fund. Prior thereto, as senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Loews Corporation, Mr. Johnston co-managed over $5 billion in corporate bonds and also managed an equity portfolio. He began his investment career at Prudential Insurance as a high yield and investment-grade credit analyst. Mr. Johnston was promoted to co-portfolio manager of an $11 billion fixed income portfolio in 1991. He graduated with honors from Texas Christian University with a degree in finance and completed his MBA at the Johnson Graduate School of Business at Cornell University. Mr. Johnston has been a member of the Audit Committee since August 2017 and Chairman of the Audit Committee since September 2020.

Mr. Geyer has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, has over 40 years of experience in underground and open pit mining and has held engineering and operations positions with a number of companies including AMAX and ASARCO. Previously, Mr. Geyer was the Senior Vice President of the Company responsible for the development of the Brisas Project and also led the analysis of the Brisas Cristinas Project (now known as the Siembra Minera Project) on behalf of the Company. Mr. Geyer is a former Director of Thompson Creek Metals Inc. where he was previously a member of the audit committee. Mr. Geyer has been a member of the Audit Committee since March 2015.

Mr. Gagnon joined Global Affairs Canada in 1971. He retired from the public service in 2016 after 45 years of service. He has held positions of increasing importance including Canada's Ambassador to six countries, including Venezuela and Cuba, with a special emphasis on Latin America. He has also been a Senior Policy Advisor to Canada's Minister of State of Foreign Affairs and International Trade for the Americas. Mr. Gagnon has a BA in Arts (1968) and a B.Sc. in Political Science (1971) from Laval University and is a graduate of the National School of Administration (ENA) France (1977). Mr. Gagnon has been a member of the Audit Committee since September 2020.

Our Audit Committee's Charter can be found on our website at www.goldreserveinc.com in the Investor Relations section under "Governance."

Independence. The Board has made the affirmative determination that all members of the Audit Committee are "independent" pursuant to the criteria outlined by the Canadian National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees, Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

5

Audit Committee Financial Expert. Each member of the Audit Committee is considered to be financially literate. The Board has determined that Mr. Johnston is an "audit committee financial expert" as such term is defined under Item 8(b) of General Instruction B to Form 40-F. The SEC has indicated that the designation of Mr. Johnston as an audit committee financial expert does not make Mr. Johnston an "expert" for any purpose, impose any duties, obligations or liabilities on Mr. Johnston that are greater than those imposed on other members of the Audit Committee and Board who do not carry this designation or affect the duties, obligations or liability of any other member of the Audit Committee and Board.

CODE OF ETHICS

We adopted a Code of Conduct and Ethics (the "Code") that is applicable to all our directors, officers and employees. The Code contains general guidelines for conducting our business. The Code was originally approved by the Board in March 2006. No waivers to the provisions of the Code have been granted since its inception. We intend to disclose future amendments to, or waivers from, certain provisions of the Code on our website within five business days following the date of such amendment or waiver. A copy of the Code can be found on our website at www.goldreserveinc.com in the Investor Relations section under "Governance." We believe that the Code constitutes a "code of ethics" as such term is defined by Item 9(b) of General Instruction B to Form 40-F.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES

Audit Fees. The aggregate fees billed for each of the last two fiscal years for professional services rendered by our independent registered public accounting firm, PwC, for the integrated audit of our annual financial statements, reviews of our quarterly financial statements and services provided in respect of other regulatory-required auditor attest functions associated with government audit reports, registration statements, prospectuses, periodic reports and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities or other documents issued in connection with securities offerings for 2021 and 2020 were $220,679 and $196,573, respectively.

Tax Fees. The aggregate fees billed in each of the last two fiscal years for professional services rendered by PwC for tax compliance, consulting and return preparation services for 2021 and 2020 were $11,836 and $7,658, respectively.

All Other Fees. The aggregate fees billed in each of the last two fiscal years for all other professional services rendered by PwC for 2021 and 2020 were nil.

AUDIT COMMITTEE SERVICES PRE-APPROVAL POLICY

The Audit Committee is responsible for the oversight of our independent registered public accounting firm's work and pre-approves all services provided by PwC. Audit Services and Audit-Related Services rendered in connection with the annual financial statements and quarterly reports are presented to and approved by the Audit Committee typically prior to the beginning of each year. Audit-Related Services other than those rendered in connection with the quarterly reports and Tax services provided by PwC are typically approved individually during the Committee's periodic meetings or on an as-needed basis. The Audit Committee's Chair is authorized to approve such services in advance on behalf of the Committee with such approval reported to the full Audit Committee at its next meeting. The Audit Committee sets forth its pre-approval and/or confirmation of services authorized by the Audit Committee Chair in the minutes of its meetings.

UNDERTAKING AND CONSENT TO SERVICE OF PROCESS

We undertake to make available, in person or by telephone, representatives to respond to inquiries made by the SEC staff, and to furnish promptly, when requested to do so by the SEC staff, information relating to the securities registered pursuant to Form 40-F; the securities in relation to which the obligation to file an annual report on Form 40-F arises; or transactions in said securities.

We previously filed an Appointment of Agent for Service of Process and Undertaking on Form F-X signed by us and our agent for service of process, Gold Reserve Corporation, on May 7, 2007 with respect to the class of securities in relation to which the obligation to file this Annual Report on Form 40-F arises.



6

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Registrant certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this Annual Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.

GOLD RESERVE INC.

By: /s/ David P. Onzay

David P. Onzay, its Chief Financial Officer

and its Principal Financial and Accounting Officer

April 29, 2022

7

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit

Number Exhibit

99.1 Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

99.2 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

99.3 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

99.4 Certification of Gold Reserve Inc. Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Section 302 of the

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

99.5 Certification of Gold Reserve Inc. Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Section 302 of the

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

99.6 Certification of Gold Reserve Inc. Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

99.7 Certification of Gold Reserve Inc. Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002