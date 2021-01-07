Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Gold Reserve Inc.    GDRZF   CA38068N3067

GOLD RESERVE INC.

(GDRZF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 01/07 01:17:07 pm
1.6 USD   -0.62%
03:34pGOLD RESERVE : Announces Grant of Stock Options
BU
2020GOLD RESERVE : Reports on Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
2020GOLD RESERVE : Reports on Results of Annual Meeting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Reserve : Announces Grant of Stock Options

01/07/2021 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQB: GDRZF) (“Gold Reserve” or the “Company”) announces the grant of 50,000 stock options to Robert A. McGuinness, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The stock options granted today are exercisable at US $1.61, have a 10-year term, and have been issued under the Company’s existing 2012 Equity Incentive Plan.

Further information regarding the Company can be located at www.goldreserveinc.com, www.sec.gov, and www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GOLD RESERVE INC.
03:34pGOLD RESERVE : Announces Grant of Stock Options
BU
2020GOLD RESERVE : Reports on Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
2020GOLD RESERVE : Reports on Results of Annual Meeting
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -13,1 M - -
Net cash 2019 62,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart GOLD RESERVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Gold Reserve Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD RESERVE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rockne J. Timm Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Douglas Belanger President & Director
James Hayward Coleman Executive Chairman
Robert A. McGuinness VP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James P. Geyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD RESERVE INC.0.63%160
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.93%52 613
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION6.10%43 499
POLYUS2.89%28 690
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.05%20 334
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.11%18 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ