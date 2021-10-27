Earning Documents

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ______to ______
    Commission File Number: 001-34857

Gold Resource Corporation

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its charter)

Colorado

84-1473173

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

2000 South Colorado Blvd, Tower One, Suite 10200, Denver, Colorado 80222

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(303) 320-7708

(Registrant's telephone number including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

a

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange where registered

Common Stock

GORO

NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant

was required to submit such files). Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

Indicate by check mark whether registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 74,581,679 shares of common stock outstanding as of October 26, 2021.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

FORM 10-Q

Index

Page

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

1

Part I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and

December 31, 2020

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the three

and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

20

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

35

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

36

Part II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

37

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

37

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

37

Item 3.

Defaults upon Senior Securities

37

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

37

Item 5.

Other Information

37

Item 6.

Exhibits

38

Signatures

39

THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are summarized below and discussed further in our Management's Discussion and Analysis:

Strategic

  • On September 7, 2021, Gold Resource Corporation (the "Company") entered into a binding letter agreement with Aquila Resources Inc. ("Aquila") in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila.
  • Subsequent to the quarter close, the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Aquila.
  • On September 24, 2021, the Company released its 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report.
  • $0.7 million distributed in shareholder dividends this quarter, totaling $118.5 million since 2010.

Operational

  • Don David Gold Mine initiated a safety program that aims to bolster the health and safety culture. Despite program progress, one lost time incident occurred during the quarter. While the incident was not categorized as serious, it was thoroughly investigated, and the appropriate actions taken.
  • The Don David Gold Mine produced and sold a total of 9,170 gold equivalent ounces, comprising 5,809 gold ounces and 255,394 silver ounces, sold at an average price per ounce of $1,762 and $23, respectively.
  • Construction of the water filtration plant and dry stack tailings facilities is 95% complete. The dry stack facilities will conserve and recirculate water, eliminate risks related to traditional tailings facilities, accelerate reclamation of certain areas of the open pit mine, and extend the life of the operations.
  • During the third quarter, we announced encouraging result regarding the potential to increase higher grade mineralized material and the down-dip extension of the Switchback vein system mineralization at depth.
  • With a focus on unlocking the future value at the Don David Gold Mine, a total review of first principles of the mineral reserve and mineral resource block models continued during the quarter, including assessments of the geology, metallurgy, ground support, mining methods and other key criteria. The full review is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter and is expected to form the basis of the December 31, 2021 SK-1300 Technical Report Summary and 2022 production guidance.
  • In August the Company experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Don David Gold Mine and temporarily reduced certain activities for 12 days. The effort controlled the spread of COVID-19 and operations have steadily ramped back up under enhanced screening and safety protocols.

Financial

  • Our balance sheet remains strong with $29.5 million in cash as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million since December 31, 2020 after investing $18.9 million in capital and exploration expenditures. Our investment in Mexico is focused on favorably impacting our environment, social and governance programs while creating operational efficiencies and longevity.
  • Year-to-datecash flow from operating activities was $21.9 million.
  • Net income was $1.5 million or $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
  • Working capital was $31.0 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Total cash cost for the quarter was $466 per gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounce (after co-product credits). We currently expect to meet our full year guidance of $250 to $290 per AuEq ounce.
  • Total all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was $1,031 per AuEq ounce (after co-product credits). We currently expect to achieve full year guidance of $800 to $900 per AuEq ounce.

1

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. Financial Statements

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

As of

As of

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,544

$

25,405

Gold and silver rounds/bullion

5

559

671

Accounts receivable, net

4,947

4,226

Inventories, net

6

10,876

9,995

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8

2,999

2,576

Total current assets

48,925

42,873

Property, plant and mine development, net

9

66,317

62,511

Deferred tax assets, net

434

309

Other non-current assets

505

41

Total assets

$

116,181

$

105,734

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

8,988

$

8,782

Income taxes payable, net

3,215

73

Mining royalty taxes payable, net

1,861

955

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10

3,888

2,275

Total current liabilities

17,952

12,085

Reclamation and remediation liabilities

11

3,121

3,098

Other non-current liabilities

10

901

13

Total liabilities

21,974

15,196

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized:

74,581,679 and 74,376,958 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

75

75

Additional paid-in capital

85,429

84,865

Retained earnings

15,758

12,653

Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares

(5,884)

(5,884)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,171)

(1,171)

Total shareholders' equity

94,207

90,538

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

116,181

$

105,734

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Gold Resource Corporation-Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes-Unaudited

2

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Note

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales, net

4

$

29,029

$

26,435

$

87,133

$

61,105

Mine cost of sales:

Production costs

17,216

16,286

51,982

42,856

Depreciation and amortization

3,521

4,340

11,299

13,537

Reclamation and remediation

47

44

152

119

Total mine cost of sales

20,784

20,670

63,433

56,512

Mine gross profit

8,245

5,765

23,700

4,593

Costs and expenses:

General and administrative expenses

2,355

2,360

6,070

5,961

Exploration expenses

1,805

1,019

3,660

2,132

Restructuring expenses

-

-

496

-

Stock-based compensation

14

30

305

711

1,175

Other expense (income), net

16

174

(599)

727

(1,043)

Total costs and expenses

4,364

3,085

11,664

8,225

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,881

2,680

12,036

(3,632)

Provision for income taxes (benefit)

2,352

2,931

6,697

(420)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

1,529

(251)

5,339

(3,212)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of

income taxes

3

-

5,252

-

3,280

Net income

$

1,529

$

5,001

$

5,339

$

68

Net income per common share:

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per

common share from continuing operations

17

0.02

0.01

0.07

(0.05)

Basic and diluted net income per common

share from discontinued operations

17

-

0.06

-

0.05

Basic and diluted net income per common

share

17

$

0.02

$

0.07

$

0.07

$

0.00

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

17

74,552,545

70,641,938

74,481,281

68,896,059

Diluted

17

74,898,520

71,044,528

74,842,095

69,289,349

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Gold Resource Corporation-Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes-Unaudited

3

