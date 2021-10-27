Earning Documents

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021
Commission File Number: 001-34857
Gold Resource Corporation
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its charter)
Colorado
84-1473173
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
2000 South Colorado Blvd, Tower One, Suite 10200, Denver, Colorado 80222
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
(303) 320-7708
(Registrant's telephone number including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange where registered
Common Stock
GORO
NYSE American
Indicate by check mark whether registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 74,581,679 shares of common stock outstanding as of October 26, 2021.
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
FORM 10-Q
Index
Page
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
1
Part I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and
December 31, 2020
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the three
and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
7
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
20
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
35
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
36
Part II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
37
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
37
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
37
Item 3.
Defaults upon Senior Securities
37
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
37
Item 5.
Other Information
37
Item 6.
Exhibits
38
Signatures
39
THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are summarized below and discussed further in our Management's Discussion and Analysis:
Strategic
On September 7, 2021, Gold Resource Corporation (the "Company") entered into a binding letter agreement with Aquila Resources Inc. ("Aquila") in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila.
Subsequent to the quarter close, the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Aquila.
On September 24, 2021, the Company released its 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report.
$0.7 million distributed in shareholder dividends this quarter, totaling $118.5 million since 2010.
Operational
Don David Gold Mine initiated a safety program that aims to bolster the health and safety culture. Despite program progress, one lost time incident occurred during the quarter. While the incident was not categorized as serious, it was thoroughly investigated, and the appropriate actions taken.
The Don David Gold Mine produced and sold a total of 9,170 gold equivalent ounces, comprising 5,809 gold ounces and 255,394 silver ounces, sold at an average price per ounce of $1,762 and $23, respectively.
Construction of the water filtration plant and dry stack tailings facilities is 95% complete. The dry stack facilities will conserve and recirculate water, eliminate risks related to traditional tailings facilities, accelerate reclamation of certain areas of the open pit mine, and extend the life of the operations.
During the third quarter, we announced encouraging result regarding the potential to increase higher grade mineralized material and the down-dip extension of the Switchback vein system mineralization at depth.
With a focus on unlocking the future value at the Don David Gold Mine, a total review of first principles of the mineral reserve and mineral resource block models continued during the quarter, including assessments of the geology, metallurgy, ground support, mining methods and other key criteria. The full review is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter and is expected to form the basis of the December 31, 2021 SK-1300 Technical Report Summary and 2022 production guidance.
In August the Company experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Don David Gold Mine and temporarily reduced certain activities for 12 days. The effort controlled the spread of COVID-19 and operations have steadily ramped back up under enhanced screening and safety protocols.
Financial
Our balance sheet remains strong with $29.5 million in cash as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million since December 31, 2020 after investing $18.9 million in capital and exploration expenditures. Our investment in Mexico is focused on favorably impacting our environment, social and governance programs while creating operational efficiencies and longevity.
Year-to-datecash flow from operating activities was $21.9 million.
Net income was $1.5 million or $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Working capital was $31.0 million at September 30, 2021.
Total cash cost for the quarter was $466 per gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounce (after co-product credits). We currently expect to meet our full year guidance of $250 to $290 per AuEq ounce.
Total all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was $1,031 per AuEq ounce (after co-product credits). We currently expect to achieve full year guidance of $800 to $900 per AuEq ounce.
1
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. Financial Statements
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,544
$
25,405
Gold and silver rounds/bullion
5
559
671
Accounts receivable, net
4,947
4,226
Inventories, net
6
10,876
9,995
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8
2,999
2,576
Total current assets
48,925
42,873
Property, plant and mine development, net
9
66,317
62,511
Deferred tax assets, net
434
309
Other non-current assets
505
41
Total assets
$
116,181
$
105,734
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,988
$
8,782
Income taxes payable, net
3,215
73
Mining royalty taxes payable, net
1,861
955
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
10
3,888
2,275
Total current liabilities
17,952
12,085
Reclamation and remediation liabilities
11
3,121
3,098
Other non-current liabilities
10
901
13
Total liabilities
21,974
15,196
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized:
74,581,679 and 74,376,958 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively
75
75
Additional paid-in capital
85,429
84,865
Retained earnings
15,758
12,653
Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares
(5,884)
(5,884)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,171)
(1,171)
Total shareholders' equity
94,207
90,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
116,181
$
105,734
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Gold Resource Corporation-Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes-Unaudited
2
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Note
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales, net
4
$
29,029
$
26,435
$
87,133
$
61,105
Mine cost of sales:
Production costs
17,216
16,286
51,982
42,856
Depreciation and amortization
3,521
4,340
11,299
13,537
Reclamation and remediation
47
44
152
119
Total mine cost of sales
20,784
20,670
63,433
56,512
Mine gross profit
8,245
5,765
23,700
4,593
Costs and expenses:
General and administrative expenses
2,355
2,360
6,070
5,961
Exploration expenses
1,805
1,019
3,660
2,132
Restructuring expenses
-
-
496
-
Stock-based compensation
14
30
305
711
1,175
Other expense (income), net
16
174
(599)
727
(1,043)
Total costs and expenses
4,364
3,085
11,664
8,225
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,881
2,680
12,036
(3,632)
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
2,352
2,931
6,697
(420)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
1,529
(251)
5,339
(3,212)
Net income from discontinued operations, net of
income taxes
3
-
5,252
-
3,280
Net income
$
1,529
$
5,001
$
5,339
$
68
Net income per common share:
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per
common share from continuing operations
17
0.02
0.01
0.07
(0.05)
Basic and diluted net income per common
share from discontinued operations
17
-
0.06
-
0.05
Basic and diluted net income per common
share
17
$
0.02
$
0.07
$
0.07
$
0.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
17
74,552,545
70,641,938
74,481,281
68,896,059
Diluted
17
74,898,520
71,044,528
74,842,095
69,289,349
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Gold Resource Corporation-Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes-Unaudited
3
