  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gold Resource Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GORO   US38068T1051

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GORO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:54:04 pm EDT
2.540 USD   -0.78%
03:26pGOLD RESOURCE : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF 11,729 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES PRODUCED AND SOLD IN Q1 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
03:13pGold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 11,729 Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced and Sold in Q1 2022
BU
04/08GOLD RESOURCE CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
GOLD RESOURCE : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF 11,729 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES PRODUCED AND SOLD IN Q1 2022 - Form 8-K

04/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
GOLDRESOURCECORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF

11,729 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES PRODUCED AND SOLD IN Q1 2022

Denver, Colorado - April 14, 2022 - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") sold a total of 8,381 ounces of gold and 265,407 ounces of silver in Q 1 2022 for a gold equivalent total of 11,729 ounces. Additionally, the Company sold 4,359 tonnes of zinc, 408 tonnes of copper, and 1,639 tonnes of lead contributing to a strong cash balance of over $31 million.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said "2022 is off to a good start with strong production results at the Don David Gold Mine in Mexico and the feasibility study advancing at the Back Forty Project in Michigan. Our investment in capital and exploration progressed during the quarter, including the completion of the filtration plant and dry stack facilities in January accelerating our environmental stewardship efforts."

Sales Statistics

Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Metal sold

Gold (ozs.)

8,381

5,019

Silver (ozs.)

265,407

253,061

Copper (tonnes)

408

382

Lead (tonnes)

1,639

1,176

Zinc (tonnes)

4,359

3,134

Average metal prices realized(1)

Gold ($ per oz.)

1,898

1,787

Silver ($ per oz.)

23.94

26.77

Copper ($ per tonne)

10,144

8,873

Lead ($ per tonne)

2,347

2,082

Zinc ($ per tonne)

3,842

2,797

Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold

Gold Ounces

8,381

5,019

Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver

3,348

3,791

Total AuEq Ounces

11,729

8,810

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

Trending Production Statistics

For the three months ended:

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Arista Mine

Tonnes Milled

127,403

126,363

97,806

135,398

135,801

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

1.68

1.91

2.68

1.93

3.00

Average Silver Grade (g/t)

78

79

91

82

81

Average Copper Grade (%)

0.43

0.36

0.37

0.38

0.41

Average Lead Grade (%)

1.7

1.63

2.29

2.17

1.97

Average Zinc Grade (%)

4.29

3.64

4.79

4.77

4.89

Combined

Tonnes milled(1)

138,980

129,590

98,010

135,398

136,844

Tonnes Milled per Day(2)

1,604

1,506

1,353

1,559

1,590

Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3)

Gold (ozs.)

6,097

6,555

6,933

6,853

11,187

Silver (ozs.)

307,610

295,979

265,829

330,873

332,292

Copper (tonnes)

441

368

284

413

431

Lead (tonnes)

1,737

1,654

1,808

2,345

2,073

Zinc (tonnes)

4,377

3,683

3,920

5,349

5,562

(1) Combined tonnes milled in Q1, Q2 and Q3 2021 included 11,577, 3,227 and 204 tonnes from the Open Pit Mine, respectively. The Open Pit Mine is no longer in production as of Q3 2021. Additionally, Q1 2022 combined tonnes milled includes 1,043 purchased tonnes related to an environmental initiative with a local community.

(2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.

(2) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Q1 2022 Conference Call

The Company will issue a supplemental news release providing additional details regarding timing of the 10-Q filing with EDGAR for the period ended March 31, 2022 financial and operating results and details for a hosted conference call.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the company's focus has been to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine and now that our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc. is closed, to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-Q for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

Contacts:

Kim Perry

Chief Financial Officer

Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourcecorp.com

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
