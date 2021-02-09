Log in
GOLD RESOURCE : ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR Q4 AND YEAR-END 2020 FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS

02/09/2021 | 05:19pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEWS

February 9, 2021

NYSE American: GORO

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR FOURTH QUARTER

AND YEAR-END 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Denver, Colorado - February 9, 2021 - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") will issue its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the market close and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2361/39993.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details: Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourcecorp.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
