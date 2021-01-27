Log in
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GORO)
GOLD RESOURCE : DECLARES JANUARY 2021 MONTHLY DIVIDEND

01/27/2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEWS

January 27, 2021

NYSE American: GORO

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION DECLARES

JANUARY 2021 MONTHLY DIVIDEND

COLORADO SPRINGS - January 27, 2021 - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of one-third of a cent per common share for January 2021 payable on February 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2021.

The Company offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and/or silver and take delivery. For more information on Gold Resource Corporation's physical dividend program, visit the Company website at http://www.goldresourcecorp.com/gold- silver-dividends.php.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Kim Perry

Chief Financial Officer 303-320-7708www.goldresourcecorp.com

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gold Resource Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 2,67 $
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Allen Joseph Palmiere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander G. Morrison Chairman
Richard M. Irvine Chief Operating Officer
Kimberly C. Perry Chief Financial Officer
Lila Manassa Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION-8.25%192
BHP GROUP9.88%167 491
RIO TINTO PLC8.03%136 122
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.55%46 999
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.69%35 284
FRESNILLO PLC-5.93%10 753
