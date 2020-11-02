GOLD RESOURCE : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $5.0 MILLION, OR $0.07 PER SHARE

Working capital at September 30, 2020 of $50.0 million, an increase of 120% from December 31, 2019;

$0.7 million dividend distributions, or $0.01 per share for the quarter;

On August 6, 2020, we announced Ms. Kim Perry would transition from the Board of Directors to fill the Chief Financial Officer role for retiring Mr. John Labate. The Board of Directors' nominating committee is actively recruiting for the vacant Board of Director's seat;

Subsequent to the quarter close, we announced on October 5, 2020, the intent to spin-off the Nevada Mining Unit to its shareholders as a separate publicly traded company, Fortitude Gold Corporation, to further create shareholder value.

Overview of Q3 2020 Results

Record third quarter production from the Company's Nevada Mining Unit (NMU) totaled 7,847 gold ounces, an increase of 51% over Q2 2020. Through the first three quarters of 2020, NMU gold production totaled 16,747 gold ounces. The third quarter was the first full quarter that the Company was able to regularly access portions of the deposit's high-grade "Pearl" zone, while also mining the deposit's lower grade "Isabella" zone. Gold Resource Corporation remains on track to achieve its annual production target of 40,000 gold ounces in 2021.

Third quarter Oaxaca Mining Unit (OMU) production totaled 4,728 gold ounces, 324,592 silver ounces, 428 copper tonnes, 2,157 lead tonnes and 5,538 zinc tonnes. Through the first three quarters of 2020, OMU production numbers total 13,619 gold ounces, 912,464 silver ounces, 1,162 copper tonnes, 5,811 lead tonnes and 14,386 zinc tonnes.

Third quarter NMU sales from the Isabella Pearl mine totaled 8,396 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $935 per ounce (after by-product credits) at an average realized price of $1,901 per ounce. Third quarter OMU sales totaled 7,898 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $589 per ounce (after by-product credits). OMU average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,887 per ounce and $25.47 per ounce*. The Company recorded net income of $5.0 million, or $0.07 per share, and paid $0.7 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.01 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $31.3 million.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Some provisional sales may remain unsettled from one period into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

COVID-19

The Company previously withdrew its 2020 production outlook for both its Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units following the impacts and uncertainties of the global pandemic, the two-month mandatory governmental suspension of Mexican operations in April 2020, and uncertainty of potential future outbreaks or governmental responses to the pandemic. Both mining units operated continuously during the third quarter along with continued health screening protocols for COVID-19 prevention and mitigation. During the third quarter, Nevada identified one positive case of COVID- 19 while Mexico identified 29 positive cases. Due to the rigorous protocols in place, these cases were promptly identified and mitigated to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.