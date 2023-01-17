Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Over 30,000 Gold Ounces Produced and Sold, Exceeding Production Guidance For 2022
01/17/2023 | 10:26am EST
Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) sold a total of 30,119 ounces of gold and 1,057,209 ounces of silver in 2022 for a gold equivalent total of 42,757 gold equivalent ounces. Additionally, during the year the Company sold 14,157 tonnes of zinc, 1,348 tonnes of copper, and 5,391 tonnes of lead contributing to a strong cash balance of over $23 million.
Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said “Despite global challenges faced this year, such as inflation, and localized challenges such as ground support and ventilation, gold and silver production at the Don David Gold Mine in Mexico still ended the year above guidance. While our grade profile is expected to decline in 2023, we continue to identify and implement improvement opportunities, including collaborating with local communities to ensure sustainability. Work continues with the feasibility study to advance the Back Forty Project in Michigan and once completed, preparation of State of Michigan permits will follow. In addition to the feasibility study work, we continue to focus on engaging with the local community.”
Sales Statistics
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Metal sold
Gold (ozs.)
7,514
6,119
30,119
22,644
Silver (ozs.)
335,168
287,805
1,057,209
1,066,581
Copper (tones)
372
405
1,348
1,420
Lead (tonnes)
941
2,059
5,391
5,999
Zinc (tonnes)
3,265
4,167
14,157
13,553
Average metal prices realized(1)
Gold ($ per oz.)
1,734
1,811
1,801
1,796
Silver ($ per oz.)
21.25
23.51
21.53
25.06
Copper ($ per tonne)
8,221
9,768
8,795
9,553
Lead ($ per tonne)
1,954
2,339
2,129
2,268
Zinc ($ per tonne)
2,577
3,466
3,539
3,091
Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold
Gold Ounces
7,514
6,119
30,119
22,644
Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver
4,107
3,736
12,638
14,882
Total AuEq Ounces
11,621
9,855
42,757
37,526
(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.
Trending Production Statistics
For the three months ended:
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Arista Mine
Tonnes Milled
97,806
135,398
135,801
128,884
110,682
116,616
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
2.68
1.93
3.00
2.63
1.98
2.51
Average Silver Grade (g/t)
91
82
81
64
80
109
Average Copper Grade (%)
0.37
0.38
0.41
0.32
0.37
0.45
Average Lead Grade (%)
2.29
2.17
1.97
1.99
1.59
1.58
Average Zinc Grade (%)
4.79
4.77
4.89
4.00
4.21
4.27
Combined
Tonnes milled(1)
98,010
135,398
136,844
129,099
110,682
116,616
Tonnes Milled per Day(2)
1,353
1,559
1,590
1,516
1,361
1,389
Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3)
Gold (ozs.)
6,933
6,853
11,187
9,317
5,850
7,767
Silver (ozs.)
265,829
330,873
332,292
249,088
261,257
370,768
Copper (tonnes)
284
413
431
303
296
406
Lead (tonnes)
1,808
2,345
2,073
2,020
1,248
1,323
Zinc (tonnes)
3,920
5,349
5,562
4,282
3,901
4,198
(1) Combined tonnes milled in Q2 and Q3 2021 included 3,227 and 204 tonnes from the Open Pit Mine, respectively. The Open Pit Mine is no longer in production as of Q3 2021. Additionally, Q1 and Q2 2022 combined tonnes milled includes 1,043 and 215 purchased tonnes, respectively, related to an environmental initiative with a local community.
(2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.
(3) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.
