    GORO   US38068T1051

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GORO)
06/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.8549 USD   +9.62%
Gold Resource Corporation Announces the Resignation of Joe Driscoll From the Board of Directors

06/16/2023 | 07:01pm EDT
Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “GRC”) announces Joe Driscoll, Independent Director of the Board of Directors, has resigned from the Board, effective immediately, in order to devote more time to other personal and professional interests. The Nominating and Governance Committee will commence a search for a suitable candidate to appoint to the Board to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Driscoll's resignation.

"We would like to thank Mr. Driscoll for his two and a half years of service at Gold Resource Corporation," stated Mr. Allen Palmiere, the Company’s CEO and President. "We wish Joe success with his future endeavors."

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company’s focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company’s Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.


06/16Gold Resource Corporation Announces the Resignation of Joe Driscoll From the Board of D..
BU
06/16Gold Resource Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16De Grey Mining Tells Investors to Disregard News Report on Mallina Gold Resource
MT
06/14Gold Resource Corporation Provides an Update on Positive Year-to-Date 2023 Drill Result..
BU
06/14Gold Resource Corporation Provides an Update on Positive Year-To-Date 2023 Drill Result..
CI
06/07Gold Resource Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06China Hanking Unit Gets Australian Government Nod for Gold Mine Redevelopment
MT
06/06Gold Resource's Chairman Alex Morrison Steps Down, Company to Search for Successor
MT
06/05Gold Resource Corporation Announces the Resignation of Alex Morrison From the Board of ..
BU
06/05Gold Resource Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 105 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 75,6 M 75,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 581
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 251%
Managers and Directors
Allen Joseph Palmiere President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly C. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Patrick Frenette Vice President-Technical Services
Alberto Reyes Chief Operating Officer
Lila Manassa Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION-49.67%69
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.36%160 918
RIO TINTO PLC-8.59%115 219
GLENCORE PLC-13.95%75 220
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 343
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.37%39 932
