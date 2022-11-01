Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gold Resource Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GORO   US38068T1051

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GORO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
1.570 USD   -1.88%
06:06pGold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:00aTranscript : Gold Resource Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
06:21aGOLD RESOURCE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/01/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors’ discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company’s focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company’s Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gold Resource Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,57 $
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
Managers and Directors
Allen Joseph Palmiere President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander G. Morrison Chairman
Patrick Frenette Vice President-Technical Services
Alberto Reyes Chief Operating Officer
Lila Manassa Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION2.56%141
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.85%121 078
RIO TINTO PLC-7.26%86 061
GLENCORE PLC33.22%74 066
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.10%54 822
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.51%36 408