GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GORO)
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Fatality at Arista Underground Mine

12/28/2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) regretfully reports an Arista mine employee was fatally injured Thursday, December 24, 2020 at its operations in Oaxaca, Mexico.  The Company is working with authorities in an ongoing investigation to establish the exact cause of the accident. 

The incident involved a light vehicle in an unauthorized and inactive area of the Arista underground mine.  The Company immediately informed the relevant authorities, and an investigation of the incident is currently ongoing.  Company mining operations continue in parallel with the investigation. 

The entire management team of Gold Resource Corporation extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues who have lost their loved one in this tragic accident.  Safety procedures are currently being reviewed and updated as employee health and safety are priority one for the Company.

About GRC: 

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA.  For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved. 

Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.goldresourcecorp.com


