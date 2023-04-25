Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Resource Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GORO   US38068T1051

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GORO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
0.9300 USD   -5.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Resource Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Gold Production and a Strengthened Management Team at the Mine

04/25/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
  • MAINTAINED A SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH $21.4 MILLION IN CASH
  • SOLD 10,055 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES
  • COMPLETED MORE THAN 2,500 METERS OF EXPANSION EXPLORATION DRILLING
  • EBITDA OF $6.3 MILLION
  • NET LOSSES OF $1 MILLION, OR $0.01 PER SHARE

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) sold a total of 6,508 ounces of gold and 294,815 ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2023 for a total of 10,055 gold equivalent ounces. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company sold 3,060 tonnes of zinc, 332 tonnes of copper, and 1,417 tonnes of lead. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $1 million with revenue of $31.2 million and mine gross profit of $3.9 million from operations. A total of $5 million was invested in the Don David Gold Mine and Back Forty Project.

“Our 2023 annual production at the Don David Gold Mine is off to a good start. This achievement is due to mining higher average grades as a result of targeted infill drilling and mine sequencing,” stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. “Underground resource expansion drilling is progressing as planned. In addition, the mine is managed by a new leadership team that is already realizing improvements to maximize efficiencies and safety protocols. At the Back Forty Project in Michigan, feasibility study work related to metallurgical testing and refinement of capital cost estimates continues.”

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Additional highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023, are summarized below:

Financial

  • Working capital was $24.1 million as of March 31, 2023, $2.7 million higher than as of December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in royalty taxes payable.
  • Total cash cost for the quarter was $711 per gold equivalent (“AuEq”) ounce (after co-product credits) and total all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was $1,221 per AuEq ounce (after co-product credits).
  • The Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in person on June 15, 2023. Information regarding notice, materials, and voting can be found in the 2023 Proxy Statement that will be filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023 and available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.

Don David Gold Mine

  • The Don David Gold Mine (“DDGM”) safety program aims to bolster the overall health and safety culture of our employees.
    • There was one lost time incident during the first quarter of 2023.
    • The year-to-date lost time injury frequency rate per million hours of 1.96 is substantially below the Camimex (Mexican Chamber of Mines) industry average of 4.52.
  • For the ninth consecutive year, the Don David Gold Mine earned the prestigious Empresa Socialmente Responsable (“ESR”) award from the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI). Awards are given to organizations who demonstrate a commitment to supporting social and environmental protection programs within their local communities.
  • Exploration has progressed as planned during the first quarter with work continuing to focus on infill drilling with encouraging results. Our 2023 exploration objectives are to identify and define additional mineral resources from the Three Sisters, South Soledad, Sagrario, and Marena vein systems.

Back Forty Project

  • The feasibility study work for the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA progressed during the first quarter of 2023. Work related to metallurgy and the economic model will continue with a deliberate and measured approach.
  • Once the feasibility study work is completed, the Company’s Board of Directors will evaluate the current economic climate and make a decision on how to move forward with the Back Forty Mine.

2023 Capital and Exploration Investment Summary

 

 

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

 

2023 full year guidance

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Sustaining Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underground Development

Capital

$

1,296

 

 

 

 

Infill Drilling

Capitalized Exploration

 

817

 

 

 

 

Other Sustaining Capital

Capital

 

475

 

 

 

 

Surface and Underground Exploration Development & Other

Capitalized Exploration

 

548

 

 

 

 

Subtotal of Sustaining Investments:

 

 

3,136

 

$

9 - 11 million

 

Growth Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DDGM growth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Surface Exploration / Other

Exploration

 

766

 

 

 

 

Underground Exploration Drilling

Exploration

 

477

 

 

 

 

Underground Exploration Development

Exploration

 

146

 

 

 

 

Back Forty growth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Back Forty Feasibility Study & Permits

Exploration

 

450

 

 

 

 

Subtotal of Growth Investments:

 

 

1,839

 

$

6 - 7 million

 

Total Capital and Exploration:

 

$

4,975

 

$

15 - 18 million

 

Trending Highlights (unaudited)

 

2022

 

 

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

 

Q1

Operating Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total tonnes milled

136,844

129,099

110,682

116,616

 

117,781

Average Grade

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold (g/t)

3.00

2.63

1.98

2.51

 

2.33

Silver (g/t)

81

64

80

109

 

94

Copper (%)

0.41

0.32

0.37

0.45

 

0.37

Lead (%)

1.97

1.99

1.59

1.58

 

1.73

Zinc (%)

4.89

4.00

4.21

4.27

 

3.88

Metal production (before payable metal deductions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold (ozs.)

11,187

9,317

5,851

7,767

 

7,171

Silver (ozs.)

332,292

249,088

261,256

370,768

 

322,676

Copper (tonnes)

431

303

296

406

 

336

Lead (tonnes)

2,073

2,020

1,249

1,323

 

1,559

Zinc (tonnes)

5,562

4,282

3,901

4,198

 

3,837

Metal produced and sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold (ozs.)

8,381

8,746

5,478

7,514

 

6,508

Silver (ozs.)

265,407

231,622

225,012

335,168

 

294,815

Copper (tonnes)

408

286

282

372

 

332

Lead (tonnes)

1,639

1,755

1,056

941

 

1,417

Zinc (tonnes)

4,359

3,590

2,943

3,265

 

3,060

Average metal prices realized

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold ($ per oz.)

$ 1,898

$ 1,874

$ 1,627

$ 1,734

 

$ 1,915

Silver ($ per oz.)

$ 23.94

$ 22.05

$ 18.54

$ 21.25

 

$ 23.04

Copper ($ per tonne)

$ 10,144

$ 9,275

$ 7,115

$ 8,221

 

$ 9,172

Lead ($ per tonne)

$ 2,347

$ 2,168

$ 1,882

$ 1,954

 

$ 2,158

Zinc ($ per tonne)

$ 3,842

$ 4,338

$ 3,186

$ 2,577

 

$ 3,195

Gold equivalent ounces sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold Ounces

8,381

8,746

5,478

7,514

 

6,508

Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver

3,348

2,729

2,564

4,107

 

3,547

Total AuEq oz

11,729

11,475

8,042

11,621

 

10,055

Financial Data ($'s in thousands except for per ounce)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sales, net

$ 45,417

$ 37,064

$ 23,869

$ 32,374

 

$ 31,228

Earnings from mining operations before depreciation and amortization

25,281

15,281

4,431

11,981

 

11,183

Total cash cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold

(163)

247

1,103

842

 

711

Total consolidated all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold

462

799

1,831

1,226

 

1,218

Production Costs

2,074

21,722

19,380

19,773

 

19,850

Production Costs/Tonnes Milled

147

168

175

170

 

169

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization

15,328

13,716

(3,338)

3,758

 

6,085

Operating Cash Flows

4,230

7,976

(4,292)

6,243

 

1,024

Net income

4,019

2,673

(9,730)

(3,283)

 

(1,035)

Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.03

($ 0.11)

($ 0.04)

 

($ 0.01)

Q1 2023 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company’s website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:
Click Here To Join Webcast

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free:

+1 (888) 396-8049

International:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

13462059

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company’s focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company’s Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 94,2 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 86,6 M 86,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 581
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gold Resource Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 223%
Managers and Directors
Allen Joseph Palmiere President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly C. Perry Chief Financial Officer
Alexander G. Morrison Chairman
Patrick Frenette Vice President-Technical Services
Alberto Reyes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION-36.89%87
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.20%149 470
RIO TINTO PLC-11.33%108 053
GLENCORE PLC-11.96%75 776
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 339
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.56%38 834
