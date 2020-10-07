Gold Resource : GORO SPINCO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

________________________________________________________________________________

Shareholder spin-off update October 7, 2020, 4:15 p.m. EST

Most common questions from the Monday, October 5, 2020 SPINCO announcement:

Shareholder feedback received thus far has been the full spectrum from congratulations and excitement on the transaction, to numerous questions and uncertainty on why the Company is undertaking the transaction, to "I don't agree with the transaction and I am selling."

We have prepared the items below to try to address the most-commonly-asked questions and some misconceptions we keep hearing regarding the SPINCO announcement thus far in the hopes to help our shareholders better understand the transaction.

How long has the Company been considering this transaction?

The Company has been evaluating the concept of a potential spin-off for more than a year. Extensive due diligence and evaluation of the requirements and criteria for a spin-off were reviewed and satisfied over that time. With the Nevada Mining Unit's gold production in the ramp up phase and final due diligence recently completed the Board made the decision to move forward with the transaction as per this week's announcement.

GORO dividend.

One of the most predominate items of feedback from the press release is that GORO is eliminating its dividend or it believes it cannot pay a dividend in the future.

Answer: For the foreseeable future GORO intends to continue to pay a dividend. As the press release stated, less emphasis will be placed on the dividend from the Oaxaca Mining Unit in the future due to the new strategy that aims to put more money to work into the ground in Oaxaca. Obviously it is impossible to predict what will occur when a new CEO and Chairman take the helm and there's a chance that the dividend could be modified, but that is true at any time and due to a variety of circumstances that have nothing to do with the spin-off. However, the Board's understanding of the transaction at this point in time is that the dividends will continue for the foreseeable future.

Owning of the assets.

Several shareholders have voiced their concern they were somehow losing a portion of the Nevada Mining unit in the transaction.

Answer: Shareholders are not losing any part of the Nevada Mining Unit in the transaction. GORO shareholders on the record date of the transaction will keep the same number of shares they currently have in GORO and be granted new shares in the SPINCO representing their pro rata share. At the time of the distribution of the shares, 100% of the Nevada Mining Unit will go to shareholders. Shareholders will own

